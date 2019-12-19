Royal Bank Of Scotland - 2020 Shaping Up To Be Another Year Of Pain

Yield is really the only reason to buy RBS. But with so much uncertainty hanging over its ability to meet buyback and dividend expectations for 2020 and beyond, I'd take a pass.

Combined with a possible profit hit from restructuring, this may force management to reconsider the level of special dividends and buybacks.

The Bank of England also this week announced higher capital requirements for UK banks due to increased Brexit-related risks.

I think it's too early to call the turn. Brexit hasn't gone away and, more importantly, further restructuring seems inevitable at NatWest Markets.

RBS has come onto the radar of investors recently as Brexit fears have receded and as it ends the most acute phase of its long restructuring.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has had a resurgence recently as a decisive UK election result has pushed UK risk assets higher.

However, I think this could be a short-lived rally, and I'd view it primarily as an opportunity to exit the shares. For investors wanting to stay invested in UK banks, I think Barclays (BCS) is a much more attractive alternative.

This article explains why. I'll focus on four main issues that deter me from RBS at this time: valuation, Brexit exposure, restructuring, and payout risks.

1. There are better, cheaper alternatives among UK banks

The first thing to say about RBS is it is not cheap, certainly when viewed in the context of its extraordinarily chequered recent past (unprofitable every year between 2009 and 2016 with £50bn of cumulative losses).

2019 PE on current consensus estimates is 11.5x, a premium of 35% relative to both Barclays and Lloyds (NYSE:LYG).

It's true that the earnings numbers are distorted by restructuring charges and litigation/conduct expenses. But even excluding these, the PE this year is 9.7x, a 14% premium to Barclays/Lloyds, and 9.5x next year, a 12% premium.

Set against this, shareholders can expect ROTE this year of just 8% according to consensus estimates, the same as Barclays, and not a lot more next year: 8.6%, again similar to Barclays.

The only measure on which RBS looks cheap is dividend yield. The stock is expected to yield almost 10% this year, including special dividends, and 7% next year. The "all-in" yield is even higher if we include expected share buybacks.

However, this makes the investment case especially sensitive to anything that might negatively impact payouts. And as I'll explore later, there are two very obvious looming threats that could push dividend and buyback expectations lower as we head into 2020.

Consequently, the first reason I'm not a fan of RBS is because, for investors wanting to play UK banks as we close in on Brexit resolution, there are better, cheaper alternatives. I'd especially recommend Barclays, which I wrote on recently (article here).

Source: author's calculations based on company consensus data and Thomson Reuters consensus data

2. Brexit hasn't gone away

The second reason I'm cautious on RBS is that I don't believe Brexit has disappeared as a headwind for UK equities.

After a brief post-election bounce, volatility has quickly reemerged as the market struggles to decipher whether a big Conservative majority means a "softer" or "harder" Brexit. The view seems to be converging around the latter after reports the government will legislate to prevent any extension of the transition period beyond the end of next year (FT article (Note: paywalled)).

Sterling has consequently given up all of the gains it made against the dollar in the days following the election.

GBP/USD

Source: IG Index

If this means that UK domestic stocks come under renewed pressure, then RBS will be in the firing line. 85% of its loan portfolio is in the UK making it almost as a pure a UK play as Lloyds.

Again, this scenario would favor Barclays, where the UK accounts for only around half the company's profits and its large US credit card and investment banking businesses give it currency diversification.

RBS is predominantly a UK-domestically focused company

Source: author's calculations based on company data

3. RBS is likely to need further substantial restructuring

Moving onto the financial case for and against RBS, the big risk I see in 2020 is further substantial restructuring charges.

Despite years of upheaval and restructuring effort, ROTE for 9m19 was only 7%. It remains a long way short of management's aspiration of >12%, a target that it has said probably can no longer be achieved in 2020.

Looking at consensus estimates, the Street doesn't expect the target to be met even by 2022, where estimates are for ROTE to remain stuck at 9%. Even stripping out expected conduct/litigation and restructuring expenses (the company refers to these as "strategic" costs), ROTE is expected only to be 10% in 2022.

Source: author's calculations based on company consensus data

There are two very obvious problem businesses that management is going to have to address.

The smaller problem is Ulster Bank, which made a 3% ROTE for 9m19. The business has struggled ever since the Irish housing bust in 2010/11 and still has a substantial non-performing loan portfolio equivalent to 9% of loans outstanding.

It clearly also has a major cost problem with cost:income being 96% for 9m19.

The bigger problem is NatWest Markets, which was loss-making for 9m19 and delivered ROTE of -2%.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

It is a bigger problem because, unlike Ulster Bank, its sheer size means it can't be ignored. Ulster Bank accounts for only 5% of the group's funded assets. NatWest accounts for 25%.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

The metrics for NatWest Markets are troubling and have been so for some time. Revenues contracted by 15% YoY in 9m19 and the business has consistently ceded market share to competitors in recent years.

Reported cost:income for 9m19 was 94% and excluding some one-off asset disposal gains, it was above 130%.

From comments made by CFO Katie Murray on the 3Q earnings call, it seems the company is readying itself to take more aggressive action on both Ulster Bank and NatWest Markets, especially as regards the cost base of the two businesses.

On Ulster Bank, she said the following:

If we look at Ulster, when Jane joined (Jane Howard - Ulster Bank CEO since 2018), what we said she should do in [her] first year [was] focus on some of the regulatory and control issues. I think on regulatory and control she's done a tremendous job. And then the focus for next year is really to look how to right-size that cost base (Katie Murray, CFO RBS, 3Q19 earnings call).

And on NatWest Markets:

At this point obviously it's a Q3 call, we're not making any kind of big conversations on NatWest Markets. But we recognize [that] even when we get to the targets, it's a business that delivers 6% ROE. 6% ROE is definitely below our cost of capital. They're finishing this stage of the work they've done and we'll update you on what the next stage is to how we continue to work to improve ROE (Katie Murray, CFO RBS, 3Q19 earnings call).

It's obviously hard to guess what management has in mind. However, it's clear both businesses are operating way above what could be considered reasonable levels of expense overhead for their current levels of revenue. In my judgement, Ulster Bank probably needs to be operating on a cost:income of 50-60% to generate decent returns and NatWest Markets on 60-70%.

I've sketched out in the following table what level of cost reduction would be required to hit these levels of cost:income assuming 9m19 annualized revenue.

Ulster Bank would need to cut about £160-170m of costs and NatWest Markets about £600m.

Source: author's calculations

The rule of thumb in banking is that to achieve a given level of cost reduction, restructuring expense is going to be at least 1x the saving. That would suggest RBS could be looking at £700-800m of further restructuring expense to "fix" Ulster Bank and NatWest Markets.

This would come as a nasty surprise to the market. Consensus estimates currently see a big reduction in restructuring expense in 2020 to £293m from £1.2bn this year.

Source: company consensus data

In fact, consensus estimates pretty much see 2020 being the year RBS returns to normality. Combined restructuring ("strategic") and litigation/conduct expenses are estimated to be ~£500m, which is the level management has previously indicated is a "normal" run-rate for the bank in steady-state.

Yet, all the recent indications from management are there's another restructuring push coming. Indeed, the continued dismal performance of Ulster Bank and NatWest Markets makes this more or less unavoidable.

If this is the case, Street estimates for 2020 potentially have a long way to fall.

4. Restructuring and higher regulatory capital requirement could endanger payout expectations

If RBS has to book further big restructuring charges, it will inevitably raise questions about the appropriate level of dividends and share buybacks.

This comes at an awkward time for the company. On 16 December, the Bank of England announced the results of its annual stress tests for UK banks (here).

The stress tests were actually less the focus for investors (all banks passed).

Instead, the focus was on a surprise announcement that the BOE is to increase the "countercyclical buffer requirement" (CCyB) for UK banks. This is an additional capital requirement above and beyond minimum requirements that are set depending on levels of risk the BOE sees in the external environment. The CCyB is being raised from 1% to 2%, mainly because of risks around Brexit.

RBS and Lloyds' share prices fell by 4-5% on the news.

The reason they fell is that higher capital requirement means less capital for dividends and buybacks.

RBS previously had a minimum required common equity tier 1 of 10.7%. With the increased CCyB, this will rise by ~1ppt. It means that rather than having ~3ppts of surplus capital to the company's 14% CET1 target, the headroom is now only ~2%.

Source: 1H19 earnings presentation

In numbers, at the end of 3Q19, RBS has ~£9.5bn of "surplus" CET1 capital above its old 10.7% regulatory requirement. By raising the requirement by 1ppt, the "surplus" falls to ~£7.5bn.

A £2bn decline in "surplus" is material. To put it into perspective, it is equivalent to the total volume of share buybacks the company is expected to execute in 2019 and 2020 (according to consensus estimates).

It doesn't mean the buybacks won't happen. But it adds an element of uncertainty that wasn't previously there. And it is compounded by the increasing likelihood of further big restructuring expenses in 2020.

Payouts are a big part of the investment case for RBS

This gets to the heart of a bigger issue I see with RBS, which is that payouts are now probably the main reason a lot of investors are in the stock. Consequently, anything that raises a question mark over the deliverability of payout expectations is bad news.

I noted earlier that dividend yield is really the only metric on which RBS looks cheap. The stock is yielding 10% on FY19 dividend expectations and 7% in FY20.

An important point is that a big component of these expectations comes in the form of "discretionary" payouts by way of special dividends. Special dividends make up 70% of total expected dividends for FY19 and almost half of total expected dividends in FY20.

Source: author's calculations based on company consensus data

Special dividends come with less certainty than ordinary dividends. They are special because they are not expected to be repeated, certainly not in perpetuity. The reason the market expects such big specials in 2019 and 2020 is that it thinks the company is transitioning to "normality" and will reward shareholders for their years of patience by paying out some of the surplus capital that has been accumulated.

Obviously, if 2020 isn't a return to normality but just another year of heavy restructuring to get Ulster and NatWest Markets into shape, this viewpoint becomes invalid.

The disappointment could conceivably be even greater because special dividends are not the only source of discretionary payouts the market expects. It also expects RBS to return capital through buybacks.

Buybacks are expected to total £0.9bn next year and £1bn in 2021. They are expected to be a significant additional source of payout over the next two years.

Source: author's calculations based on company consensus data

Like special dividends, the reason for doing buybacks is to maintain flexibility. Unlike ordinary dividends, they don't imply an on-going commitment. Management can turn them on and off depending on circumstance. If circumstances change because more capital is needed to fund restructuring or to be held back to cover higher regulatory requirement, the buybacks can be quickly reigned in.

Conclusion: if yield is the only reason to buy RBS, it's not a very good reason

RBS looks too much like work-in-progress to be an attractive investment at this juncture. It is not cheap on either PE or P/TNAV relative to better performing peers, especially Barclays. It still has a long way to go to get to its ROTE target. And it has two critically underperforming businesses that are going to have to be tackled soon. It is also more exposed than others to any resumption of Brexit anxiety.

Alongside higher capital requirements demanded this week by the Bank of England, the prospect of another year of restructuring in 2020 undermines the only real reason for buying RBS: its yield.

Far too much of the payout the market expects for 2020 comes from special dividends and buybacks for my liking. Both could be quickly turned off or scaled back by management if circumstances demand.

If we look only at the ordinary dividend, RBS is yielding just 3% for FY19 and 4% for FY20. With so many better quality, higher yielding bank stocks around, I'd take a pass on RBS.

Source: author's calculations based on company consensus data

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.