Why I'll Probably Buy Airbnb If It Goes Public Next Year

The company seems to have better prospects, lower costs, a defensible moat and better governance than most tech stocks that listed this year.

There's a good chance next year's most talked about public offering will be Airbnb (AIRB). Unlike this year's most talked about near-IPO (WeWork), Airbnb seems to have a lot less hubris and a lot more financial viability.

I'm looking at this one very closely, and if the upcoming S-1 meets expectations I might consider adding it to my personal portfolio. Here are four reasons why.

Higher chances of profitability

Source: Harvard Business Review

Right off the bat, Airbnb seems to have differentiated itself from the rest of the valley in a critical way - by actually making money.

"Most people that are really rushing to go public, the No. 1 reason they do is because they need the money. We don't need to raise money, and so we haven't been in a rush," Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said to a number of journalists on his recent campaign tour to gin up support for his company's upcoming listing.

I say listing instead of IPO, because the company is likely to list its shares on the stock exchange directly instead of going through a major institution to raise capital. Similar to how Virgin Galactic (SPCE), Slack (WORK) and Spotify (SPOT) were listed.

While speaking to Kara Swisher, Chesky said he couldn't discuss 2018 numbers but was willing to confirm that the company was profitable in 2017. Bloomberg estimates that the company generated $93 million on $2.6 billion in revenue during that year. That implies a razor-thin 3.6% net margin, however analysts estimate the gross margin is remarkably higher - 67%.

In 2019, the company's finances seem to have shifted. It started spending much more on marketing, which dipped it into the red. Meanwhile, quarterly sales seem to have surpassed $1 billion, which could mean the company is on track to generate $4 billion in annualized revenue this year.

However, the CEO has confirmed that the company has more cash and cash equivalents than they've raised in private funding, which implies that the firm is at least cash flow positive.

None of this can be confirmed until we see the S-1 filing, of course. But if it's true, Airbnb could serve as a breath of fresh air in an industry gasping for cash under recently increased scrutiny from investors.

Defensible moat

Not only does Airbnb seem to have a defensible competitive advantage, but its edge can also be summed up in a few words - better trust that leads to network effects.

To be clear, anyone can rent out a spare bedroom to a random stranger they meet on the street. The reason this isn't a thing is because strangers are dangerous and living in a stranger's house on the other side of the planet could sometimes be life-threatening.

Airbnb solves this with a reputation and verification platform that isn't easy to replicate. This is why it's so easy to rent out a private space in your own house to a random stranger from a random part of the world who may not even speak your language.

I've lived in countless Airbnbs over the past five years. In fact, my brother operates one in the Himalayas. I understand that it is incredibly difficult to win the 'Superhost' designation and sustain it. Airbnb is also remarkably good at clamping down on fake listings, while fake reviews isn't a concern because only paying customers can leave testimonials.

Meanwhile, hosts are protected with $1 million in insurance cover and a customer service team staffed by actual human beings. In light of the recent scams and shootings at Airbnb units across the world, the team has stepped in to bolster this service and verification process further. That leads me to my next point.

Better governance

Management seems to understand that the business hinges on reputation. This is why they sprung into action and are willing to spend a herculean amount on manual verifications of listings and customer support this year, after five people were killed at a Halloween party at an Airbnb in Orinda, California.

Does sifting through 7 million listings and offering a call service for 600 million guests cost more? Of course. But Airbnb doesn't have a business if people stop trusting it, so these expenses are unavoidable.

"The best way to understand the continuum is your gross margins, or, what is your gross profit," Chesky said during one of his interviews this year. "Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and these really big tech companies have really high margins and other companies really low margins. And I think that's the first lesson of WeWork."

Reasonable valuation

I know it's a bit premature to value Airbnb before it has officially released its financial statements, but there seems to be enough information out there about this industry and Airbnb's underlying operations to give this a rough shot.

Firstly, the total addressable market is, of course, travel, hospitality and hotels. The global hotel industry was worth an estimated $570 billion in 2017, the largest chunk of which belongs to Marriott International (MAR), which recorded $20.75 billion in sales last year.

By all accounts, Airbnb already has more rooms in more locations and more guests than any major hotel brand. The company's 7 million listings make it bigger than the top five hotel chains put together.

Not only does the platform have more rooms, but the guests seem to be just as wealthy, if not wealthier than the top brands. Credit card data suggests Airbnb guests spent more on average than Hilton guests last year.

Spending and listings are expanding at double-digit percentages and the company has already cracked the most notoriously difficult market for any American tech company - China. Here's a report from Skift:

"Airbnb's China listings have more than doubled since 2017, a reflection of the growing desire among China's urban population for local travel experiences - 61 percent according to one McKinsey study - and this includes enjoying local culture, food, and people. Airbnb understands this trend with the president of Airbnb China, Tao Peng, citing the importance of localization efforts at the recent East Tech West conference in Guangzhou."

Let's not forget that expansion is easier for Airbnb because it doesn't have to own or manage any properties. This is an asset-light business model with significantly higher gross margins than any traditional hotel chain.

This asset-light business model is now being adopted by others, such as Expedia (EXPE) Group's Vrbo unit, which also includes the HomeAway brand. However, with just $347 million in quarterly revenue from this emerging unit, Expedia has a long way to go before it catches up to Airbnb.

Larger competitors like Expedia and Booking.com (BKNG) are already publicly listed, so we can get a sense of Airbnb's eventual valuation. Expedia is currently worth $14.7 billion while Booking is worth $80 billion. In its latest funding round, Airbnb was valued at $31 billion.

That was more than two years ago, so it's likely Airbnb will price its shares around a $45 to $65 billion market cap when it goes public next year. That would put it in line with Marriott's current market value of $45.89 billion.

I would argue that Airbnb's asset-light business model deserves a higher valuation. That value is substantially higher when you consider the new opportunities the company seems to be getting involved in. It bought HotelTonight to expand into traditional hotels, hired former Virgin America boss Fred Reid to break into the transport market, and is deploying millions into Experiences that add value for guests.

Overall, I think the company deserves an assumption of holding 15% to 20% of the global holiday accommodation market which is currently worth $632.8 billion and could be worth $893 billion by 2026. It already holds 20% of the most important piece of this market - the United States.

In other words, the company could be worth between $120 billion to $165 billion. Plenty of upside if it does list at $45 to $65 billion next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.