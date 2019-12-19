Rebuttal To An 'Unprecedented Opportunity' In Oil Paradigm Shift: Inventories And Sentiment

In a recent post on Seeking Alpha, An 'Unprecedented Opportunity' in Oil Paradigm Shift, Mark Gordon, CIO of Ascent Oil Fund, argues that "We're about to move from the Age of Abundance to a Return to Scarcity." He says that the paradigm shift will have significant implications for energy stocks.

I think in the last 15 years we've gone through two different pricing regime in oil and we're about to enter a third," Gordon says. "I think we're about to move from the Age of Abundance to a Return to Scarcity." This paradigm shift will have significant implications for Energy stocks, Gordon says. "I think the pricing regime is about to change. I think when that happens it's going to be a very important moment for oil stocks."

He points out that the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) is near an all-time low price and that the upcoming regime change will be a "violent shift."

Here we have a Macro overlay reason to be bullish plus an Oil Macro overlay plus the stocks at all-time lows. This is an amazing setup."

XOP Fund Summary

The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index derived from the oil and gas exploration and production segment of a U.S. total market composite index. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index, the fund employs a sampling strategy. It generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index represents the oil and gas exploration and production segment of the S&P Total Market Index ("S&P TMI"). The fund is non-diversified."

Unlike many of the energy ETFs, the Ascent Oil Fund:

Owns no major oil companies as their business model has been challenged.

Owns no natural gas focused E&P companies as a natural gas price recovery has additional uncertainties.

Has minimal exposure to the oilfield service sector as a recovery in that sector has additional uncertainties.

All of the companies in the fund are primarily oil producers focused on land activity. The fund is long only with 15-20 positions.

The fund had a Gross Asset Value of $5.8 million as of April 30, 2019.

Mr. Gordon's thesis is based on several factors. And a Seeking Alpha reader suggested I discuss them.

In this first piece, I discuss his thesis that "Sentiment or the overall regime drives price, not the level of inventories." He bases this theory on two data points, one in Q4 1998 and the other in Q3 2008, showing that low and high oil prices were experienced at the same level of days of forward demand in inventory.

Source: Mark Gordon

I agree that sentiment plays a big role and have created a model to track it. But I have a second model that relates oil prices and inventories and discuss both below (in reverse order).

Inventories - Oil Prices

I recently explained the relationship I have found in Crude Oil: Inventory-Price Modelling Implications for 2020. To review the highlights, I used regression analysis to determine what the EIA's inventory forecasts implies for oil prices.

I used monthly global OECD stocks and monthly WTI futures prices from 2008 through 2018. The r-squared value of the actual v. fitted prices is 79%.

I extended the regression back to include 2008, since that period was used in part of Mr. Gordan's analysis to show that inventories don't matter. It's true that there are large deviations in prices during periods of rapid price change. I attribute them to behavioral factors, as explained below.

In 2008, the actual price was above the regression-fitted price and then it fell dramatically below. I attribute that to 'fear'.

I used the December EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) predictions of future OECD inventories to arrive at a prediction of WTI futures prices, given the model above.

Comparing prices from the regression to crude futures dated December 10th, the regression implies crude prices will drop in 2020, approaching $45 by year-end, based on the inventory forecast.

As expectations for future global inventories change, so will the price forecast. It provides a framework for price expectations. But prices are also affected by sentiment.

Vertical Risk Management: A Behavioral Finance Algorithm

My approach, which I call Vertical Risk Management (VRM), is to separate emotions from investment decisions by running an algorithm that provides systematic, quantitative signals. I first developed this particular model about five years ago and have applied it to different markets, such as the equity market.

The algorithm was developed based on a paper with the title above written by Nobel laureate Robert J. Shiller. In this paper, he discusses the failure of the efficient markets theory to explain stock market prices and the "blooming of behavioral finance." In particular, he describes one of the oldest theories about financial markets, which he calls price-to-price feedback theory. Essentially, he argues that the emotions of greed and fear drive market prices far too high on the upside, and much too low on in downturns.

I developed and tested hypotheses to try to quantify conditions that might make investors feel greedy and fearful. And it turns out that the size of market gains and losses, combined with the speed, does a pretty good job in determining when to be long, when to be out, and when to get short.

BRS Crude Oil Index

By applying the same VRM algorithm systematically from 1983 through 2013, the "In-Sample" period, I created the BRS Crude Oil Index (BRS stands for Boslego Risk Services). Note: All of the SEC disclaimers at the end of this article are important to read about any such Index applied retrospectively over historical data.

The total return of the Index during the "In-Sample" period was 893%, with a maximum drawdown from peak of 40%. This compares to the total return from a buy-and-roll position of 207% with a maximum drawdown of 77%.

The "In-Sample" period refers to the period in which the algorithm parameters may be adjusted to achieve different levels of risk and return. In the "Out-of-Sample" period, the same parameters that were set in the "In-Sample" period must be used.

I calculated the Index for the "Out-of-Sample" period, January 1, 2014, through October 31, 2019. This has certainly been among the most volatile periods in the past 36 years of crude futures trading.

The Index was down 8.3%, and the maximum drawdown from peak was 43%. That compares to a loss of 45.0% from the buy-and-roll strategy and a maximum drawdown from peak of 77%.

Conclusions

Oil inventory levels do not explain all of oil price movements. And oil prices can and do deviate at times from their fair market values, as derived from inventories. But oil inventories are also not irrelevant and provide a range for oil prices.

Behavioral finance also provides a guide for assessing whether prices are likely to keep falling or rising due to investor emotion. Trying to call the tops or bottoms of oil market price trends can result in major trading errors. I have found it is better to try to capture the bulk of a major move, if possible, and to try to avoid major losses.

Currently, the inventory outlook forecasts a drop in oil prices in 2020, not a violent shift higher. However, sentiment is currently favorable for oil prices and XOP.

There are other factors to consider with respect to taking a position in XOP. I plan to cover those considerations in upcoming articles in relation to Mr. Gordon's thesis.

