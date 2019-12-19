Noble Energy: The Leviathan Is Coming To The Rescue

My suggestion is to trade short term the stock and keep a small long term position.

The company presents an excellent potential for growth in 2020, but the meager dividend may prevent long-term investors from taking the company seriously.

Image: Noble Energy Leviathan from Noble Energy.

Investment Thesis

Houston-based Noble Energy (NBL) is an independent US company focusing on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Noble Energy presents an excellent production profile with:

A healthy Shale production (DJ Basin, Delaware, and Eagle Ford), which reached 293K Boep/d in Q3.

The substantial gas assets offshore Israel, including the producing Tamar field and the soon-to-be producing Leviathan field - 90% complete as of the end of September, with the first production expected this month. The company also is involved with Cyprus offshore natural gas called the Aphrodite troubled project.

Equatorial Guinea with producing (e.g., Alba, Allen, Aseng, etc.).

Noble Energy is similar to Apache (APA) and EOG Resources (EOG) that I recently covered on Seeking Alpha.

This sector has been weak for quite a while now. Hence, the investment thesis the most suitable, in my opinion, should be to trade short term the stock while keeping a reduced long-term position that could be gradually increased by the dividend and mainly by short-term profit.

Oil and especially natural gas are facing a slow price degradation since May due to a bearish demand growth outlook, as the chart below are indicating and despite some renewed strength since October. Long-term trend is down with a descending channel pattern with support around $54-$55.

Source: Finviz

Oil and gas prices are directly affecting the company's cash flow, especially while being in the process of substantial projects' ramp-up that will not produce before 2020. This fact is illustrated by the negative free cash flow recurring quarter after quarter. We will see later that Noble Energy has not been able to generate positive free cash flow since 3Q'16, in spite of the company achieving costs reduction and looking for innovative ways to produce more.

Capex has been high, but we may have possibly reached a reversal entering 2020. The stock has not performed exceptionally well in 2019, but 2020 looks promising if we assume that oil and gas prices are about to recover, which is highly debatable.

Data by YCharts

David L. Stover, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Looking at third quarter results, we performed extremely well on all items within our control, including lower capital, lower cash costs and higher production. Capital expenditures for the quarter came in more than 12% below expectation, with reductions in our U.S. onshore well costs and facility capital and lower Leviathan costs. For the full year, we're now estimating to be $200 million below our original 2019 company capital guide.

Noble Energy - Quick Presentation

One fundamental characteristic is that Noble Energy US Onshore output is the most significant production for the company with 293K Boep/d or 76.1% of the total oil-equivalent production for 3Q'19 or 385K Boep/d.

Please look at the graph below:

Also, Noble Energy participates in this Midstream segment through its sponsorship of a new MLP called Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) that I will analyze later in this article.

Noble Energy - 3Q'19 Financial Table. The Raw Numbers

Noble Energy 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,286 1,230 1,111 1,197 1,052 1,093 1,119 Net Income in $ Million 574 -23 227 -824 -313 -10 17 EBITDA $ Million 1084 548 862 -138 201 619 701 EPS diluted in $/share 1.14 -0.05 0.47 -1.72 -0.65 -0.02 0.04 Operating cash flow in $ Million 583 496 697 560 528 564 437 CapEx in $ Million 787 995 807 690 763 642 593 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -204 -499 -110 -130 -235 -78 -156 Total Cash $ Million 992 621 885 716 528 470 473 LT Debt in $ Million 6,858 6,555 6,571 6,574 6,738 6,866 6,941 Dividend per share in $ 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.12 0.12 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 487 484 484 480 478 478 480

Data Source: Noble Energy 10Q and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, And Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, And Oil equivalent Production

1 - Quarterly Revenues were $1,119 million in 3Q'19

Noble Energy's total revenues in the third quarter decreased by 12.1% year-over-year to $1,119 million by were up 2.4%, sequentially, a little low compared to analysts' expectations.

Cash flow from operating activities in the third quarter was $437 million, down from $697 million in the prior-year quarter. Please look at the historical data in the table above.

Production between oil, natural gas, and NGL in the shale is indicated below:

2 - Free Cash Flow

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus capex. It's an excellent financial indicator that I always used to evaluate the strength of the business model.

Noble Energy has an annual loss of free cash flow of $599 million with a loss of $156 million in 3Q'19. It's not what we want to see at first glance. Losing regularly cash flow is not a good sign.

However, when we move deeper into the financial analysis, we realized that the free cash flow is highly correlated to capex. Noble Energy has used a lot of investments in Israel, but this trend is slowing down. Noble Energy reduced its 2019 capital expenditure view by $200 million to $2.3 billion, with organic capital expenditures worth $425-$475 million in the fourth quarter.

The dividend payout is $0.48 per share (yearly) or a dividend yield of 2.08%. The dividend can hardly be justified based on the actual free cash flow and is considered a negative, in my opinion.

3 - Net Debt Is ~$6.468 billion in 3Q'19 According to NBL (3Q'19 10-Q filings page 18), the total debt is $7.494 billion and $6.601 billion excluding the Noble Midstream debt. Long-term debt is $6.941 billion due after one year. Total lease liabilities is $512 million.

4 - Quarterly Production 3Q'19 was 385K Boep/d

Or a production for 3Q'19 of 35,380 Boe.

In the third quarter, sales volume averaged 385K Boep/d or 35,380 Boe up 11.5% sequentially (see charts above). The U.S. onshore business delivered a robust third quarter with 293K Boep/d and climbing back to what it was in 4Q'15.

Production for the US onshore rose 17.7% in the third quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 11.4% sequentially. NBL is an active participant in the Permian Basin with 70K Boep/d in 3Q'19 (Delaware Basin).

Source: NBL

The main driver was the DJ Basin, Colorado, which delivered record production due to reliable drilling results with 158K Boep/d in 3Q'19 and high efficiency. Output was above plan and capex, while operating costs were lower than forecast.

The U.S. onshore realized crude oil and condensate prices in the second quarter of 2019 dropped over $6 to $55.13 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s level of $65.54.

Meanwhile, the U.S. onshore natural gas prices were $1.57 per thousand cubic feet, down 32% from the same quarter last year. Finally, the U.S. onshore realized prices for natural gas liquids declined a whopping 60.9% YoY to $11.18 per barrel.

5 - Midstream - Noble Midstream Partners LP

Another alternative that I find interesting when it comes to the dividend is Noble Midstream Partners LP, which is paying a dividend yield of 10.44% now.

Note: On Sept. 15, 2016, Noble Energy formed Noble Midstream Partners. (Processing, storage, transportation, and wholesale marketing.)

NBLX announced its third quarter of 2019 results on November 7, 2019.

Third Quarter Highlights Include: Net income was $66 million ($41 million to the Partnership) and Adjusted EBITDA¹ came in at $94 million, a 35% and 31% increase over the third quarter of 2018, driven by record gathering and produced water volumes of 319 MBoe/d and 180 MBw/d, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Partnership was $60 million. Distributable cash flow DCF increased sequentially to $50 million, above the top end of the guidance range.

A 15% reduction in per well connection capital drove quarterly organic capital below the low end of guidance. FY19 organic capital expenditure has been reduced by 25% versus original guidance.

Declared a 20% annual increase in distribution per unit to $0.6716, with DCF of $50 million and a Distribution Coverage Ratio¹ of 1.6x.

Entered into a strategic relationship in August with Saddlehorn Pipeline, through Black Diamond Gathering, including an option for up to 20% ownership, and expanded the Black Diamond Gathering oil gathering dedication by 85,000 acres, or 54%.

EPIC Y-Grade interim crude service started up on time in 3Q19 with permanent crude service on schedule for 1Q20 startup.

The stock dropped to a low of $20-plus at the end of December. However, it recovered, as we can see in the chart below.

NBLX has underperformed NBL and corrected about 11.2% YTD, while NBL is up 21%.

However, for investors attracted to high dividend, NBLX is paying now a dividend yield of 10.44%, while NBL's dividend yield is a meager 2.08%.

Data by YCharts

Finally, on Nov. 15, 2019, Noble Energy sold onshore midstream assets to Noble Midstream and eliminated IDR in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.

All of the oil and natural gas company's U.S. onshore midstream interests and assets to Noble Midstream Partners L.P., and the elimination of its Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs)... The consideration includes $670 million in cash and 38.5 million of newly issued common shares of Noble Midstream, valued at $930 million. After the deal closes, Noble Energy will own 63% of the outstanding shares of Noble Midstream.

6 - Production Guidance 4Q'2019.

Source: NBL Presentation

Brad Whitmarsh said in the conference call:

As we move into this transformational 2020, we continue to face a volatile commodity environment. We are evaluating various capital scenarios for next year and we remain focused on generating organic free cash flow, improving corporate returns, protecting the balance sheet and returning capital to investors. In all potential scenarios, we remain laser focused on an organic free cash flow target of at least $500 million. I expect our 2020 outlook will reflect continued capital efficiency improvement.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Note: On Dec. 16, 2019, Noble Energy NBL announced:

That it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange, effective December 27, 2019 after market close. Noble Energy common stock is expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on December 30, 2019. The Company will retain its current ticker symbol "NBL".

Noble Energy has done reasonably well in 2019, and the company is showing good growth potential in 2020, with costly projects coming to completion. Capex is going down, and it is positive. Of course, the oil and gas prices next year will be paramount, and I'm not very optimistic right now and believe we will experience more weakness due to an oversupply.

One deterrent for a long-term strategy is the low dividend that seems on a shaky ground looking at the free cash flow. This basic blueprint pushes me to conclude that the stock is more a trading tool than a valid long-term "keeper" although the company seems financially secure. The strategy that I recommend should be to trade short term while accumulating a small long term position.

Let's look at the Technical Analysis (short term).

Source: The chart is from Finviz and includes Fun Trading annotations and his opinion.

NBL is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at ~$23.75 and line support at ~$20.80. The basic strategy is to sell around 30% or more around $24 or more and accumulate between $20.80 and potentially $19, which is strong secondary support in case of a breakout of the $21 support.

Of course, this essential "blueprint strategy" must be adapted daily based on commodity prices and new unknown events. But what the TA pattern tells us is that we may have entered a "higher high" trend.

