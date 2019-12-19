Down By Half, American Eagle Still Isn't A Buy

Image source

Teen-focused apparel retailer American Eagle (AEO), like many other retailers, has had a rough 2019. Shares peaked at nearly $29 in August of 2018, but trade for about half that level today. Investors have presumably been spooked by the company's margin performance, but guidance for Q4 wasn't exactly bullish, either. With shares languishing, it begs the question of whether they are finally cheap enough to buy or not. I'm a bit on the fence as I think the stock is fairly valued today, but not cheap, given that it appears American Eagle will face yet more headwinds in the future. Thus, at this point, I think investors should wait for a pullback when the valuation is more favorable.

A history of growth that isn't being repeated

American Eagle has seen its share price soar in the past on strong growth numbers, particularly from its Aerie brand, which has produced otherworldly comparable sales for many years. Indeed, Q3 comparable sales for Aerie were +20%, building on a +32% performance in the same period last year. I don't know of another retail brand that has this sort of growth, particularly when you consider this is Aerie's 20th consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth. The brand has proven to be a home run for American Eagle, and it has helped produce decent sales growth in the past few years.

Source: TIKR.com

Above, we can see the company's revenue - in millions of dollars - and the year-over-year growth associated with each year since fiscal 2015. American Eagle's growth has been far from spectacular, but it has managed to move the top line in the right direction during a time period when so many other apparel retailers haven't.

Looking forward, analysts see this sort of mid-single-digit growth continuing for the foreseeable future.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Total revenue growth should be in the area of 5% to 6% this year, followed by 4% to 5% next year, and ~4% the following year. If history is a guide, Aerie will be providing the bulk of this growth. So far this year, Aerie is responsible for 3% of the 4% total comparable sales gain the company has seen, despite the fact that it is still a fraction of the size of the American Eagle brand. The flagship brand continues to produce a small measure of growth, but this story really is about Aerie and it is what sets American Eagle apart from other retailers. Given Aerie's unbelievable track record of growth, I have little doubt the company can hit the revenue targets set out above.

What is less clear is how the company's margins will perform. Below, we have the company's gross margins and SG&A costs, both as a percentage of revenue, to get an idea of how operating margins have performed during the past several years.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see that steady margin expansion from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2017 gave way to materially lower gross margins in fiscal 2018, and while that metric ticked higher last year, so did SG&A costs, essentially offsetting the gain in gross margins. In the first nine months of this year, gross margins have fallen 70bps, while SG&A costs have remained flat. That implies a 70bps deterioration in operating margins, which means American Eagle is producing less profit from each dollar of revenue than it did last year.

Q3's performance in particular was less than inspiring as gross margins declined 160bps on increased markdown activity. The company said Aerie and Jeans performed well, but other categories required heavier markdowns to move unwanted product, crimping margins. The company also said this weakness had carried into the start of Q4, so it appears the full year will almost certainly see meaningfully lower operating margins against fiscal 2019.

Given this, and the company's rather spotty history with margins, it appears to me that the bias for margins looking forward is flat to down, with no visible catalysts for improvement. In other words, some of the growth that should come from the top line will be offset by margin deterioration, even if it is only slight.

A nice capital return story

The good news is that there are three ways for a company to grow earnings-per-share, and American Eagle is doing two of them. The first way is via revenue growth, the second is margin expansion, and the third is by reducing the float. I believe the company can produce mid-single-digit revenue growth annually for the foreseeable future, I outlined why I think margins will stay flat or deteriorate, and below, we can see the company's share repurchase activity, which is the third leg of the EPS growth stool.

Source: TIKR.com

Here we have the company's total capital returns for the past five years in millions of dollars. What we can see is that the dividend has been around $100 million each year, while the buyback has varied wildly in size and timing. American Eagle has been opportunistic with its repurchases in the past, and that is very much true today.

In the first nine months of this year, the company has repurchased more than 6 million shares, and has 35 million shares left on its authorization. With the current share count at 169 million, that is meaningful reduction in the float, which then helps boost EPS growth over and above what the business itself is producing.

We should continue to see strong levels of share repurchases for the foreseeable future, particularly since the share price has fallen as much as it has. American Eagle has plenty of earnings and cash flow to continue to pay the dividend and afford its buybacks when the timing is right.

Source: TIKR.com

The company's balance sheet is also very strong, as we can see its net debt position in millions of dollars above. Since the numbers are negative, it means American Eagle has a net cash position, which gives it tremendous financial flexibility for things like investing in growth, paying the dividend, or buying back stock. This is a sizable advantage for American Eagle and I think this will help fuel buybacks so long as the share price is languishing.

What to do, then?

Unfortunately, American Eagle's margin issues are having a profound impact on its ability to grow EPS.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts see the company with essentially no growth this year and next year, followed by a ~7% gain in fiscal 2022. I don't see things quite that way, as I think we'll see a small measure of growth into next year on the strength of Aerie and share repurchases, offset by margin weakness. I also don't necessarily see a catalyst for 7% growth in fiscal 2022. On the whole, however, this path to earnings growth is probably about right given sales, margins, and repurchases moving forward. That implies low-single-digit annual EPS growth when all factors are considered.

Shares may look cheap at 10 times this year's earnings - and next year's for that matter - but with the company's margin issues, I'm not sure we can reasonably expect a higher multiple than that. Keep in mind that American Eagle has produced many quarters of comparable sales growth, but is still struggling with margins at a time when sales leverage should be driving them higher. At some point, Aerie will stop producing 20%+ comparable sales growth, and I'm afraid of what will happen to the consolidated company's results when that occurs.

There isn't enough here for me to want to pay 10 times earnings for the stock, so I think investors need to wait for a better valuation, perhaps in the area of eight times earnings. There are too many questions here for me to be able to justify 10 times earnings, let alone something higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.