Source: Medium

There is a gap between analysts' growth expectations of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and management's guidance. While management is upbeat about breaking the $1 billion in annual revenue ceiling in 2021, analysts still have their forward revenue growth for FY'21 at $867m. Also, the current operating margin trend suggests Cloudera has a lot of work to do towards driving sales efficiency. The ARR growth guidance doesn't provide enough confidence to justify the current valuation. As a result, I will remain on the sideline, though the recent merger with Hortonworks provides more competitive leverage to take on Amazon (AMZN).

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Cloudera reported strong results last quarter. Revenue grew 66%, driven by solid subscription revenue growth in the aftermath of its merger with Hortonworks. Cloudera's merger with Hortonworks puts it in a better position to take on competition from Amazon, Red Hat, IBM (IBM), and other Hadoop-based cloud service providers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Going forward, management is guiding for FY'20 revenue growth of 64%. This will be driven by the strong demand for its new cloud solution CDP (Cloudera data platform). Management has observed reasonable demand for both public and private cloud deployment of its solutions. I expect the CDP solution to be the key revenue driver heading into the next fiscal year.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (Summary, Q3'2020 Conference Call)

The strong growth was underwritten by operating expenditure, which grew 94%. As it appears, Cloudera is massively unprofitable, and it has to double down on improving post-merger cost synergies to drive sales efficiency.

Source: ZDNet

It will be tough to justify a rapid improvement in sales efficiency in the near term, given the need to push its new private and public cloud solutions to the public. CDP has a strong potential to drive revenue growth, given Cloudera's strong lineup of enterprise customers. According to ZDNet:

Cloudera has 140 customers that spend $1M+ per year with them and a broader population of over 950 customers (including the aforementioned 140) that spend over $100K/year.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Earnings aren't contributing positively to operating cash flow (OCF). Instead, stock-based compensation and D&A have been a bigger driver of OCF. Cloudera's capex has been moderate, which means FCF tracks closely to OCF.

Cloudera has cash and cash equivalents of $502m and debt of $226, which means it can meet its near-term debt obligations.

I remain neutral on Cloudera's business and financials until profitability ratios improve.

Competitors/Macro (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (Summary, Q3'2020 Conference Call)

Cloudera still has Amazon and a host of formidable cloud competitors to contend with. The merger with Hortonworks is a great step towards easing its competitive headache, which has made it tough to improve its margins. In terms of spending and scaling prowess, it's tough for Cloudera to match the spending budget of the likes of Amazon, IBM, and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). Management's positive tone about its competitive positioning provides some relief. However, I'm not too convinced until I get more color around the sales motion for CDP.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Cloudera's estimated FY'21 growth of 11% explains the depressed P/S (TTM) of 4x. Its suppressed valuation suggests there will be little impact on the stock by the cloud sector volatility risk driven by the lofty P/E of the sector at a P/S (TTM) of 31x.

I don't consider valuation too frothy. At the current price, having a hold rating is less of a function of its growth capabilities and more of a function of near-term risks.

Risks

Cloudera is involved in multiple lawsuits revolving around a mismatch between the company's guidance and investors' expectations. If Cloudera doesn't prevail in these lawsuits, the outcome could impact the company's brand positioning and lead to loss of optimism towards the company's valuation.

The lawsuit remains the biggest risk factor. Though, sector volatility should also be considered as Cloudera's 24M beta of 1.44 suggests the company is vulnerable to another cloud sector correction.

Partner/customer reliance isn't a concern as no customer accounts for more than 10% of total revenue. I consider the recent board seats won by activist investors a step in the right direction as it will help put the business on track to unlock more value while driving total shareholder return. Lastly, Cloudera needs to achieve the full synergies expected from its merger with Hortonworks. If it slips or provides guidance below expectations, this could negatively impact the stock.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold, PT: <7x P/S)

Source: Author

I have a Hold rating as I see strong potential for Cloudera to retain its seat in the big data space. I'm wary of the multiple risk factors which have weighed on my optimism towards the new product update. If Cloudera can outperform its cost and revenue synergy guidance while driving renewed growth with CDP, I see a strong reason for investors to hold on to this for the long term.

Source: Author If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.