Christmas Comes Early: The Nasdaq 100 Rebalance Creates A Buying Opportunity

Travis Kalanick is nearly completely out of Uber, the company he founded. It may cause the stock to float up a bit. I would look to bet against it through PUT options. The trade of the day is Nike and Micron, if they fall tomorrow.

Investor sentiment is getting quite bullish. That does not mean you go in the opposite direction, at least not yet. It does mean that you should think about hedging.

Tomorrow is options expirations as well. If there's a stock that you are tracking that's acting strangely, falling or rising without news, it might be due to this.

Christmas Comes Early on December 23rd.

The Nasdaq 100 rebalances on Dec. 23. Companies are added and others dropped. Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQ is one of the most liquid ETFs around. Moreover, other ETFs are based on the contents of QQQ. Some early actors already are bidding up stocks that are going into the Nasdaq 100, you may have seen Copart (CPT), Seattle Genetics (SGEN), and Splunk (SPLK) having very strong volume. They will be all be part of the Nasdaq rebalance on Dec. 23. This should boost these stocks. I think there's alpha in these names. I'm already a bull on SPLK so I will stick with that. I do believe that industrials are going to run in 2020 so maybe CPT might be interesting. I'm terrible with biotech so if you can confirm on your own that SGEN is a good name then the inclusion in the QQQ ETF might just be the last datum you need to pull the trigger.

Rebalance Giveth and Rebalance Taketh

Names that will be dropped from the Index: Hasbro, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAS), Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: JBHT), Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL), NortonLifeLock Inc. (Nasdaq: NLOK), Wynn Resorts, Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN).

Now I happen to like NLOK and I think WYNN should do very well now that the China trade war is settling down. I can’t say anything for the other names above. If you already are in these names, I don’t mean for you to panic out of them. However, they may already have experienced downward pressure. If you believe in them, you may consider adding more shares. Or wait a few weeks to initiate a new position in any of them.

Speaking of stocks being included in ETFs, Match is getting spun out of Interactive Corp (IAC)

Match (MTCH) will be spun out completely from InteractiveCorp (IAC). It will be a single class stock and that means it can be included in indexes and ETFs. This will boost the stock price on ETF sponsorship alone. It also will open MTCH to acquisition.

Micron Mea Culpa

Micron (MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra called the bottom in DRAM and NAND market. This the most cyclical of cyclical chip businesses. In the last 1.5 years, the price of memory chips plummeted. MU, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and the other players promptly cut capital spending from memory chips. Even though these are commodity chips it still requires billions of dollars to create new capacity. MU actually will be spending less on capital equipment from $9 billion in 2019 to as low as $7 billion in 2020, and as I said Samsung made similar noise. The point I want to make is that this news shouldn’t surprise anyone. Sanjay made a similar announcement in the last earnings period, except at that point he said it will turn in 2020. This time he confirmed that it's already turning. Today MU us up 4%.

So what's my mea culpa? On Tuesday I warned traders not to initiate a position going into the report. My thinking was that this all was known, that the chip market was turning, that demand for 5G and other new products will boost the price of DRAM and NAND. MU already is up 70% this year. I said that if MU does run after earnings there will be plenty of opportunities to get in later, albeit at a higher price, and if you already own it, you should trim off some shares. My exact words I believe was to sell some shares, not sell everything. I also said that if someone had to buy today (before earnings), take a ⅓ position. In no way am I a bear on MU or any other semi company. I just want you to be aware of risk and think about managing that risk. If you never take profits or check your trading you will lose. So I guess this is a “Sorry, Not Sorry” apology. I will never apologize for reminding you to be cautious about a stock being up 70% going into earnings. Even a stock that I'm a total bull on, like MU or AMD (AMD) or an Nvidia (NVDA). If that annoys you, too bad. I see my job as being a guide, and I do that by sharing what I'm thinking. Also, I want to protect you... from you. I wish there was someone out there who told me what’s what when I would need it. I only hope that I would be smart enough to take the advice when it was offered.

Nike Punished, it might make for alpha in the next few days

Nike (NKE) reports fantastic numbers yet it's down nearly 3% after the report. Mind you the conference has not commenced. NKE is widely esteemed as the sports attire company. I'm just stating it here after my non-apology for MU that it's common for companies that are widely considered the company to be bought to be sold off after earnings. If NKE falls significantly in the next few days it should be bought. That was my plan for MU, we can do similar with NKE if it stays down.

Investor sentiment that might be flashing yellow

Retail Investor Sentiment is at 40%. For bulls that's a ceiling. The sentiment can go much higher and did. It went to almost 60% at the beginning of 2018 (the melt down from February to March). It can stay at this level for months. It just indicates that the retail investor is enthused. A contrary indicator

Fear and Greed Index got to 90 today. It too got above this level in late 2017 just before the “melt down.” There's a positive narrative right now giving “greed” further impetus. This is similar to the end of 2017, when the market was excited by the Trump economic policies.

Tomorrow is options expirations tomorrow. That might make for some volatility

Keep your eyes peeled for some strange price movements. If a stock falls hard on no news and you like the name, it might be an opportunity. Instead of searching frantically for a reason there may be no other reason then options expirations which can cause buying and selling of shares.

Analyst Corner

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Bank of America Corp Upgrades from Neutral to Buy $34.00 20.6% upside.

My take: Animal health is a great area.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Barclays PLC Kristen Stewart Upgrade from Equal-Weight to Overweight $140.00 -> $173.00 20.8% Upside

Blackstone Group (BX) Wells Fargo & Co Boost Price Target from $60.00 to $64.00 17.2% Upside with an Overweight rating

Colfax (CFX) KeyCorp and Robert W. Baird both raise PT from $39 to $42 a 17.6 upside. With an Overweight and Outperform respectively

My take: CFX was upgraded yesterday by Bank of America as well. I'm not an expert in industrial names but, I do believe that cyclicals like this should do very well in 2020. That is if you believe like me that earnings and revenue will accelerate next year. Put this name on your watch list.

Netflix (NFLX) Pivotal Research Boosts Price Target from $400.00 to $425.00 with a 32.5% Upside Goldman Sachs Set Price Target $400.00 24.7% upside. Both rate NFLX a buy.

My Take: The charts on NFLX looked like it was going to fall through to 290, and I thought there would be an opportunity to start accumulating NFLX starting at 286. Instead, NFLX bounced on positive news regarding subscriber growth internationally. In such a bullish environment as the year-end rally, perhaps expecting NFLX to fall that hard was too bearish. I don’t really consider myself a bear at all. In fact, I was actively planning on going long once NFLX hit my buy price. The fact that it didn’t means that I will wait for another opportunity. I still believe that NFLX has a lot of overhead resistance to work off. So to me at this 330 level, it’s a “no-touch.”

Insider Corner

Uber (UBER): Travis Kalanick continues to sell off his shares in Uber at a furious rate, over 90% in the last six weeks, He has sold nearly $400 million worth of shares between Dec. 16 and 18. He still holds 8 million shares.

My take: Kalamick is doing the right thing in my opinion. He only has 8 million shares left so I wonder if UBER drifts up after he sells out. If it does, and it floats up into the 30s I might just express the short side through PUTs.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Randa Duncan Williams (Director) Buys $4.9 Million in shares.

Energy Transfer (ET) Richard D Brannon (Director): Buys $1.3 million in shares.

My Take: There's a lot of energy insider buying. I hesitate to surface that activity since I'm still wary of promoting bullish aspirations. ET and EPD are pipeline companies with a dividend so longer-term investors might find this an interesting investment.

My Trades for tomorrow: If Nike (NKE) falls hard enough tomorrow, it might be an opportunity to take a position. In my fantasy, if it falls 3 to 4 points I would get very aggressive. Instead, most likely it gets slightly dented tomorrow and then maybe develops some downside momentum Monday and Tuesday. The other trade for me would be Micron (MU) if there's some selling tomorrow, whether it's due to options expirations or profit taking, I would get long MU.

The name that I will really look to get into at the current price is SPLK. It has been chopping around this 150 level for a few days, and with this inclusion in QQQ on Monday I think it will generate alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPLK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If I can get a good entry point in SPLK tomorrow I will go long via Call options