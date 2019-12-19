Buy Signal Approaching In Wabash National

Shares of Wabash National Corp. (industrial manufacturing firm) (NYSE:WNC) look like they are very close to giving a buy signal on the long-term MACD indicator. Long-term charts are so useful when either investing for the long term or when stocks become either overbought or oversold. In fact, the purpose of the long-term chart, in our opinion, is to compress price action is such a way to enable much longer time durations to be studied.

As we can see from Wabash's long-term chart below, shares collapsed in the great recession in 2009 before entering a long-bull run. The question we need to pose now is whether the top in the share price at the beginning of 2018 will end up being a firm multi-year top or whether there are more gains on the table going forward here.

A core aspect of the technical analysis approach is that history repeats itself. As we can see below, the early 2018 top coincided with the top (resistance) we also saw in 2004. The 2018 top though took place at above $25 a share. This means even if shares were unable to break through that long-term resistance once more, price at present is still 60+% below those levels. Therefore, we still have considerable upside even if this potential gain was realized over an 18 to 24-month time-period.

Because of how open Wabash's business is to the economy and outside factors, we would recommend using a stop-loss, in case some type of contraction was to happen. In saying this, the downside risk should not deter investors from going long here. Therefore, from this standpoint, let's look at some trends which Wabash has control over. Areas such as the dividend and the balance sheet are good places to start.

The dividend at present comes in at 2.08% and has been growing for 2 years now. When we go to the cash flow statement, we can see that free cash flow came in at $96 million over the past four quarters. $18 million was paid out in dividends. Therefore, there is ample room to keep on growing the dividend if this is what management sees fit to do.

With respect to future expectations, analysts who follow this stock expect earnings to rise this year to $1.68 per share before falling off somewhat next year. Obviously, expectations do not always come to pass, but analysts do see growth returning in 2021.

Furthermore, what investors should focus on here is how aggressive management has been in bringing down the float in recent years. The float at present is roughly 54 million shares. It was 66 million just 3 short years ago. Therefore, if earnings do indeed go down over the next while but management still has enough cash flow to invest, pay dividends as well as buy back its own stock, this would certainly bode well for future growth.

The interest coverage ratio dropped to 4.34 last year but has since rebounded to 4.92 when we calculate the number over the past 4 consecutive quarters. We like this number to be at least over 5 for our value plays as we believe it adds stability to the dividend payment.

On the balance sheet, we can see that equity is actually rising, which is encouraging. Long-term debt actually dropped to $475 million in the September quarter (down from $503 million in the March quarter). If this trend continues, we should see the interest coverage ratio rise over time.

At present, Wabash trades with an earnings multiple of 10.4, a book multiple of 1.6, a sales multiple of 0.4 and a cash flow multiple of 6.5. These numbers are pretty much what we look for in our value play setups. In fact, if growth remains sluggish over the next while, all we would need here is a reversion to the mean type event with respect to the valuation as this would automatically increase the value of the shares.

Therefore, to sum up, we would be looking for something like the monthly histogram to turn positive or for the 50-month moving average to be taken out here with conviction. Remember, the MACD indicator (Read on momentum and trend) has not been this attractive (crossover plus distance from the zero line) since basically 2009. Let's see if we can get our buying signal soon enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.