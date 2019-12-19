Boeing: Big Cash Burn, Big Avoid

The lack of stock buybacks removes another tailwind going forward and makes Boeing expensive at 16.5x '21 EPS estimates due for further cuts.

The uncertain timing of the FAA approval of the planes return to service makes the stock risky.

Maybe the most incredible aspect of the stock market in 2019 is that Boeing (NYSE:BA) hasn't collapsed during a tumultuous year for their top selling airplane. In the process of a year, the airplane manufacturer has gone from a cash flow machine repurchasing billions' worth of shares on a quarterly basis to one with mounting liabilities on a daily basis.

My investment thesis had warned investors to not pile into the stock back at $375 earlier this year. Until the 737 MAX has a reasonable path to return to service and the liabilities are capped, investors should avoid Boeing as the cash burn adds up.

Image Source: Boeing website

Massive Cash Burn

Going back to the initial decision to pull the 737 MAX out of the skies after the horrible crashes, the stock has traded up to $380 on several occasions. The problem with going long on Boeing all throughout this process is that the downside risk was never removed. Regulatory bodies and customers are now in control of the process limiting the benefits of a duopoly in the near term.

Now, as the year ends, the company is actually halting production of the 737 MAX after cutting the monthly production down to 42 airplanes. Noteworthy is the intent of Boeing to halt production in January to give FAA regulators time to possibly speed up the approval process in order to not impact the U.S. economy via disruption to the supply chain.

Whether or not the production halt actually occurs, Boeing faces a major cash burn issue that could only get worse with 737 MAX production halted. The company plans keeping employees on the payroll while facing liabilities to suppliers and airlines for past and further delays.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) claims reaching a $125 million partial settlement with Boeing for a portion of a projected $830 million hit to 2019 operating income. Both American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) expect similar settlements with American spokesman Ross Feinstein specifically making this statement on the situation:

The missed deadlines and extended grounding have hurt our customers, our team members and our shareholders. We are working to ensure that Boeing's shareholders bear the cost of Boeing's failures.

The problem for Boeing and their shareholders is that the situation starts escalating as the year progresses and heads into 2020. Southwest Airlines only had 34 MAX jets when the halt occurred, but the airline expected to have double the planes by now reaching a total of 75 by year end. The financial impact in Q1 is far greater than any quarter in 2019.

In Q3 alone, Boeing burned through $2.9 billion in free cash flows and another $1.2 billion on dividends for a total of $4.1 billion. The substantial cash flows of 2018 are long gone.

Source: Boeing Q3'19 earnings release

The financial picture of the airplane manufacturer has gotten worse in the process. Boeing now has $24.7 billion in total debt with only $10.9 billion in cash. The net debt position is up to $13.8 billion and should soar until 737 MAX deliveries start and all liabilities are sorted out.

Source: Boeing Q3'19 earnings release

The problem remains the uncertain nature of the liabilities and when the FAA and other foreign regulatory bodies will finally approve the 737 MAX's return to service. The company will continue burning a similar $4+ billion in Q4 and about $1 billion in monthly cash burn in Q1 with the production halt. On this basis, Boeing would end Q1 with net debt above $20 billion without even factoring in any liabilities and settlements.

The big concern is the liabilities to airlines and suppliers after a year of grounded 737 MAX airplanes and a production halt that likely lasts several months.

Buyback Blues

As Boeing soared from $100 to $400 since 2016, one staple tailwind for the stock was large buybacks. The company even touts the nearly $50 billion in capital returns over the last 5 years with $35 billion of the total via share buybacks.

Source: Boeing website

The large reduction in share counts boosted EPS nearly as much as the delivery of commercial airplanes. Unfortunately, the stock buyback tailwind has come to an end.

Data by YCharts

A prime example of the EPS boost that sent Boeing shares above $400 was the 2018 EPS boost. The company had 610.7 million diluted shares in 2017, and the number dipped to 586.2 million in 2018.

The 24.5 million share reduction added $0.64 to the 2018 EPS of $16.01 based on net income of $9.4 billion. The problem here is that 2020 isn't going to have such a tailwind with Boeing not repurchasing shares due to the cash burn and soaring debt levels. The company won't return to buybacks for years.

Analysts continue cutting EPS estimates for 2020 and 2021. The average analyst is likely to end up with 2021 estimates below $20. The stock isn't a bargain at $330 currently or 16.5x out year EPS estimates for a company with mounting and unknown liability issues.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should avoid Boeing as cash burn ramps up. Even worse, the company faces an unknown amount of liabilities and settlements with airline customers and suppliers as the 737 MAX production is halted next month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.