Assessing If Weis Markets' Multi-Year Lows Are In

Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) have been caught in a trading range for the best part of 6 months now. Price has remained above $35 a share on multiple occasions, though, throughout this time-period. In fact, back in May and June of this year, we saw some insider buying namely from the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The question now is whether shares have finally mustered up enough momentum to break out of this trading range for good.

If we look at the long-term chart below, we can see that shares consistently made higher highs and higher lows up to the tail-end of 2016. Since that point, shares have failed to really gain any long-term traction. Yes, shares have support at the $35 level (which could mean a long-term double bottom) but we must also be aware that a descending triangle could also be playing itself out here. Descending triangles are bearish pattern so they warrant close attention.

Nevertheless, with shares presently trading at just under $39 a share, we are a nice bit away from testing long-term support once more. In order to get a read on whether higher or lower prices are ahead of us over the long term, we like to go to the dividend and balance sheet and see their underlying trends. Let's though start off with a more near-term technical chart to see how shares and volume have been trending.

As we can see from the daily chart below, shares have been caught in a trading-range since March of this year. We like the fact that buying volume has been on the rise. We will not be able to confirm though whether this is a basing pattern (bottom) until those September highs are taken out. What we can confirm is that there has been a significant increase in buying volume since late October most likely due to a close above that down-cycle trend-line (see below). Considering how close this trend-line (as well as the 200-day moving average) is to the current price, we should become aware of the future direction of the share price pretty soon.

With respect to the dividend, Weis Markets pays out a dividend of $1.24, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.18%. Over the past four quarters, the firm paid out $33 million in dividends from a cash flow kitty of $75 million. This gives us a cash flow ratio of 44%. Free cash flow generation has not been higher over the past decade which should support renewed growth in the dividend going forward.

Furthermore, it is encouraging to see the company's cash balance growing in the face of significant capex investments. $101 million was spent on capex over the past four quarters, but the company still was able to increase its cash balance to $77 million. Total equity hit $1.048 billion in the September quarter, which means the growing trend in book-value is continuing.

We write a lot about stacking the odds in our favour as much as possible. Apart from the trends which we have discussed, Weis Markets trades with a book value of 1.0 and a cash flow multiple of 5.9. These valuation metrics have never been lower over the past 10+ years. Buying assets on the cheap means straight away the respective investor stacks the odds in his or her favour. Why? Because Assets are what essentially produce sales and earnings over the long term. If the company was closed down, today, for example, the book value is on a par with the present market value of the firm.

Furthermore, strong cash flow ensures the firm should be able to withstand something like a recession or the like where sales could potentially contract for a period of time. Having plenty of cash flow once more stacks the odds in favour of the long investor.

Weis Markets is a typical value play at present in that the stock is cheap for a reason. One of those reasons is the retailer's declining margins as well as its falling earnings in recent years. Operating margins, for example, have fallen to 2.2% as operating expenses continue to climb. The market will always bemoan a company when it is reporting shrinking earnings and margins and do the opposite when they are increasing. This, though, many times is related to short-term thinking.

However, we would advise investors to look at the big picture here. Long-term investing is all about investing in companies where there is a sufficient amount of earnings, assets, sales and cash. Sales, for example, continue to grow and come in at over $3.5 billion at present. These sales are generating $62 million of net earnings at present. Suffice it to say, instead of focusing on the declining margins of late, we would rather focus on how cheap those earnings and sales look compared to yesteryear.

To sum up, there is a lot to like in Weis Markets at present despite the fact that margins and earnings are down over the past few years. Shareholder equity continues to increase along with its cash flows. Being chartists, we believe that all fundamentals which could possibly affect the share price here have already been reflected in the technical chart. If those recent September highs can be closed above with conviction, we may start entering long positions here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.