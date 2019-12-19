AT&T: Just Like Clockwork

As many of our followers know, we accumulated tons of shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) after market turmoil brought the stock under $30 and drove the yield to about 7%. The outlook for the company has improved following a very successful integration of Time Warner (WarnerMedia) in addition to activist investors, and big paydowns in debt. While it is true that, aside from the immense income that was paid out this decade, the stock offered hardly any growth at all, unless you had well timed buys. Our position is that the stock is a good buy under $35 and a strong buy under $30. While some growth was offered, we have always said that this is an income name. What is more, it is an income name. And for younger investors, serves as a long-term wealth building vehicle through dividend reinvestment and compound interest.

We are highlighting the name again today as a followup to our prediction last month regarding the dividend. As we suspected, the company just raised its dividend once again like clockwork. We have discussed the name many times over the years, and while we believe that growth is still secondary to the income here, AT&T is an ideal name to own for a safe dividend. The question is whether the payout is safe. We believe it is and that time is on your side in this name.

Dividend hike

Year after year, the company raises its dividend. In recent years, the payout has been bumped a penny per quarter ($0.04 annually) in the month of December for the following year. This was the third year in a row that we heard many whispers from shareholders that they were concerned about the hike. A growing number of our followers were subscribing to the possibility of a $0.005 hike to help pay down debt, while others were more bullish and felt management could afford a $0.02 hike. We stuck with the reliability of a $0.01 prediction. Some felt that the dividend shouldn't be raised at all especially if the HBO Max streaming plan flops. This came to fruition when we saw another $0.01 per quarter hike. Let us be clear, the company has healthy cash flows, and this allowed the company to raise the dividend for the 36th year in a row. Make no mistake, the dividend and the annual increases are a reason we own this stock.

Capital allocation

We also got some bullish news which helps save dividend payments and boost shareholder value. AT&T this quarter has begun a sizable buyback to retire shares. Management has told us the company has entered into a $4 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement. Through purchases under the ASR, AT&T plans to retire about 100 million shares in the first quarter of 2020. This is very bullish. The buyback will lead to EPS benefits which should help to offset the increased investments that AT&T is making to compete in the streaming arena with HBO Max.

Healthy free cash flow

Now, coming into the most recent quarterly report (that is, Q3 2019), we expected free cash flows to be on par with last year's Q3 2018 pacewith WarnerMedia being merged in. We were eyeballing $6.2-6.3 billion, considering capex spending of $5.2-5.3 billion and operational cash of $11.4-11.5 billion. The company delivered here:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Looking ahead, we expect free cash flow to be strong in Q4, helping free cash flow reach $28 billion on the year. Now, Q3 2019 saw free cash flow dip slightly driven largely by some hits to revenue. Overall, increasing free cash flow has been a priority, and of course, this higher free cash flow impacts the all-important dividend payout ratio.

A measure of safety

With strong cash flows, we need to understand how this translates to dividend safety. Let us be clear. We see the dividend payout ratio as the most important metric to monitor for a dividend aristocrat like AT&T. There's certainly some seasonality, and the payout ratios have been volatile for the company. In some quarters, AT&T has paid out more in dividends than in free cash flow, particularly in seasonally weaker periods. For this quarter, we were eyeballing a comfortable payout ratio under 60%. However, with the weaker top line than expected, the payout ratio was just above 60:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio remains very comfortable.

New payout higher, but dividend so safe

The dividend hike and share retirement plan is fantastic news for longs. But what does it look like for 2020 beyond what has been discussed? We know the dividend has been hiked again. Management signaled strong cash flows, and we fully expect that the dividend will be more than covered by free cash flow. If free cash flow comes in at $27-28 billion for the year, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 60% for the year.

We consider a 70% payout ratio as more than safe. At approximately $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by $27-28 billion in free cash flow, we see a payout ratio of 54-56%. This is very safe. Dividend payments will need to grow by 33% at these free cash flow levels for us to be concerned. The debt remains our concern.

Still need to watch debt, that's the risk factor

Debt is the biggest threat to owning shares of the company, in addition to declining video subscribers. The company has been paying down debt left and right, which is a primary reason shares have rallied hard this year. Still, there is a lot of debt. A lot of debt maturities are due in the next few years. It is likely we will see some refinancing and other moves to assuage this debt issue. However, despite AT&T having a large amount of debt coming due in the next five to eight years, we expect continued small asset sales to benefit debt reduction.

AT&T is on track to hit its 2019 net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio target in the 2.5x range. It expects a leverage ratio of between 2.0x to 2.25x by the end of 2022. The company has supported its deleveraging goals with an asset monetization program that is well ahead of target. AT&T now has completed a net $15 billion in asset monetization initiatives this year. It has also announced nearly $4 billion in monetization initiatives that are expected to close by mid-2020. With all of the efforts to reduce the debt, AT&T is looking to be under the $150 billion mark soon.

Take home

Share appreciation is still possible from these levels, but the easy money has been made. That said, this is an income name and long-term wealth builder. With the debt being paid down and a wise allocation strategy, we love the name still at $38. The newly hiked dividend will be covered, easily. Own it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.