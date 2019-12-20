Solaris Oilfield Increases Shareholder Returns Backed By A Strong Balance Sheet

Solaris Manages To Hold Its Ground

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) provides supply chain management and logistics solutions to the energy industry, including mobile and permanent infrastructure that increases proppant throughput capacity. I think the returns from the stock will remain muted in the short-turn because of its rich valuation. In the medium-to-long-term, continuous gains in market share through adaptive technologies can pave the way for better returns.

The lack of completions activity has led to the reduced deployment of the company’s proppant management systems and mobile chemical management systems. Lower sales growth has prompted the company to adopt new technologies, including the integration of the Last Mile trucking with the well site rental equipment, which can become the future growth drivers.

The company looks to improve FCF in 2020 after it reduced capex guidance. It has also increased the quarterly dividend. Plus, a zero-debt balance sheet and ample liquidity ensure that it can carry out business even if the energy market environment deteriorates.

How Is SOI Delivering Value?

The bottleneck in the completions activity has increased the importance of the chemical systems’ operating efficiency. An increase in these systems’ efficiency has led to a reduction in the number of fluid transfer points and headcount. The company’s efficiency upside manifests through its monthly rental model, which is more likely to help increase throughput for the operators. A part of the company’s strength lies in providing flexible storage capacity as required by completions of well sites with smaller footprints. The flexibility includes the offering of three packs, six packs, nine packs, and 12 packs silos. While the company’s management expects activity to rebound in 1H 2020, there is still an uncertainty in the air. Meanwhile, the company will focus on improving data measurement capabilities and enhancing the research and development pipeline.

The company has been adding value by putting a large buffer at the well site, which increases the company’s ability to maintain higher levels of inventory on-site. Fewer trucks typically reduce the volatility in the delivery of truckloads at the well site.

The other key strategy for SOI has been its firm decision to not compromise on pricing despite the lack of demand and the pressure of competition. Similarly, it has not been pushing on increasing utilization because its utilization has already been quite high in the Delaware, Midland, and the Eagle Ford Basins. Instead, the company is keener on capturing market share. By offering robust and efficient technology and combining it with the monthly rental model, it can gain market share. The specialized rental business typically has a high margin, and payback periods are low. So, the company is trying to position itself as a premium provider for bundled solutions.

However, because of the relatively large fleet size, the company has limitations in moving equipment rapidly among the Basins. Therefore, it has to wait for the activity level to increase to see its utilization improving in each Basin.

Proppant Management System Can See A Decline In Q4

In Q3 2019, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s top line increased by 4% compared to Q2 2019. During Q3, the average mobile proppant management systems in the fleet decreased by eight. From Q2 to Q3, the average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price fell by ~6%, while the completion activity slowdown continued in many unconventional resource Basins. So the reduction in the systems was expected in a challenging backdrop. However, investors may note that the current 115 system count reflects fully utilized systems, which is believed to be the best measure for the SOI's business activity.

What effectively added to the top line were frac efficiency gains, particularly in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale areas. On the other hand, the rig count drop in the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Mid-Con regions (30% down in the past six months) was due to the low natural gas price, which led to a significant frac activity fall in these regions. As a result, the company’s gross profit decreased by 10% compared to Q2. Apart from lower proppant management systems in operations, higher fixed costs, including insurance and flat field costs and higher repair and maintenance costs, resulted in the margin fall in Q3.

In this context, we noticed another adverse development that affected Q3 financial results. SOI lost the sand storage and transloading contract from its key customer in the Kingfisher transloading facility. There was enough indication that such an event would occur when the deal was partially terminated in December 2018. The demand for large-scale rail frac sand transloading now stands reduced because local sand use has increased in the STACK/SCOOP plays. The lost contract will also reduce the operating profit for the company. However, the transloading service accounted for only 7.4% of the company’s Q3 revenues, and so, the overall effect (of the loss) will not be significant. Besides, the company will use this facility as forwarding staging, even for business other than the mining operations. So, in the medium-term, we may see the share of this business rising again.

Mobile Chemical System Hits A Wall

Currently, the company has eight chemical systems completed, and six more are waiting in the wings. However, those six systems will need design modifications based on field trials. During Q3, it replaced iso-containers with three silos that have inventory control and monitoring, and precise flow measurement features.

In 2019, one of the most notable products that came out of SOI’s stable is the AutoHopper system. The system is expected to eliminate multiple people from the well site, which will keep operating costs down at the current price, thus improving margin. Also, the chemical inventory visibility has increased through Solaris Lens technology.

What’s The Outlook?

SOI’s management sees several operators have stopped completing wells and dropped frac crews. So its outlook for Q4 2019 is cautious with an emphasis on market share gains. The company expects to keep the proppant system fleets steady by the end of Q4. Following the design modifications of the chemical systems, the number of such systems will jump from 8 to 14. The demand for the company’s last-mile business solution is winning the battle for the company in terms of volume and market share gains. Also, some of the company’s customers have indicated that they could restart completions activities in Q1 2020.

Based on the outlook, as discussed above, the U.S. utilized frac fleets could decline by 20% to 30% in Q4 compared to Q3. Riding this trend, SOI’s activity can decrease by a similar level in Q4.

Free Cash Flow And Capex

SOI’s debt-to-equity (equity includes Solaris LLC’s non-controlling interest) is nil because it had no borrowings as of September 30. The advantage of having a zero or low leverage is that when energy price nose-dives and the company’s earnings dip, and servicing of debt becomes difficult. In that scenario, the company is better equipped to survive compared to many of its peers in the oilfield services industry. Select Energy Services (WTTR) has no debt, while ProPetro’s (PUMP) and Liberty Oilfield Services’ (LBRT) debt-to-equity ratios are similar (~0.14x). As of September 30, 2019, SOI’s liquidity was $102 million, including $52 million of cash and $50 million availability under the revolving credit facility.

SOI’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased significantly (54% up) in 9M 2019 compared to a year ago, due primarily to higher revenues, as well as an increase in working capital. Due to such significant improvement, its free cash flow (or FCF) turned positive in 9M 2019. Also, its capex decreased significantly in 9M 2019 following the drop in the manufacturing rate of new proppant systems and completion of the Kingfisher Facility construction.

In the Q3 2019 earnings call, the management disclosed that it lowered its FY2019 capex guidance to below $40 million from the previous guidance of a range of $40 million to $50 million. This was the second time in a row that the company lowered the guidance. In FY2020, the company would spend even lower in capex - $20 million to $40 million, depending on the need to spend on new products in the chemical system. The slowdown in capex can improve FCF in FY2020. The company plans to use the additional FCF in making shareholder returns through dividend payment.

Dividend

SOI initiated the dividend payment in December 2018. In December 2019, the company increased the quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.105 per share, which translates into a forward dividend yield of 3.13%. On top of that, it also authorized a share repurchase program for up to $25 million of the Class A common stock. Its peer, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT), commands a lower forward dividend yield (1.83%).

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.9x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.3x. Between Q2 2017 and Q3 2019, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.9x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past ten-quarter average.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to peers because the analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline more sharply in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is in line with its peers’ (PUMP, WTTR, and LBRT) average of 3.9x. So the stock’s relative valuation is stretched at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 12 sell-side analysts rated SOI a “buy” in December 2019 (includes “very bullish”), while four recommended a “hold.” None recommended a “sell.” The consensus target price is $12.5, which at the current price, yields ~14% returns.

What’s The Take On SOI?

Solaris Oilfield is focused on gaining market share in an environment when the fracking activity has slowed down. The rate of growth for proppant management systems deployment has fallen in recent times compared to its past growth rate. While it has six more mobile chemical management systems in the offing, it may hold back further deployment until demand improves. It is also integrating the Last Mile trucking with the well site rental equipment, which can become the growth catalyst.

To generate positive FCF, the company has recently reduced the capex guidance for FY2019. Its capex guidance for FY2020 is also lower than the current year. As growth hit the ceiling, the company has started focusing on shareholder returns by increasing dividend payments. It has a zero-debt balance sheet and ample liquidity, which would preserve sustainability even if the energy price tumbles.

Given the current headwinds of upstream companies’ budget cuts and the volatility in the crude oil price, I think the stock price will continue to exhibit downsides in the short-turn. In the medium-to-long-term, I think returns from the stock will improve as it gains market share through adaptive technologies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.