B2Gold: Capable Of Delivering Long-Term Growth

In my previous article on B2Gold Corporation (BTG) I indicated that the company's disposal of high-cost operating mines in Nicaragua would favor the company's cost dynamics going forward. I also indicated that the stock was technically risky trading near its 52-week high prices and that a moderate correction in gold prices could shred some of those price gains. BTG's price performance was largely in line with my expectations (Figure-1).

In this article, I will take a detailed look at BTG's financial and operational profile, and will analyze its growth opportunities in the context of geographical diversity and operational sustainability. I will also highlight a potential risk to one of its key projects. This would help assess an investment case in BTG in the medium-to-long term. Let's get into the details.

A strong financial profile

BTG has delivered a strong Q3 2019 with a ~$50 MM y/y increase in net income (from ~$16 MM to ~$66 MM). This reflected favorably on its EPS that increased from $0.01 to $0.05. It's notable that BTG managed to increase its EPS despite a moderate increase in outstanding diluted shares (from ~999 MM to ~1.03 BB).

In my view, the increased share count should not bother the investors since the company has maintained a firm balance sheet (Figure-3). BTG's ~$2.64 BB balance sheet is flagged with improved liquidity (cash and equivalents increased from $102.7 MM to 146.4 MM), reduced inventories (from $233.9 MM to 204.5 MM), declining debt (from $479.5 MM to ~$366.2 MM), and a reclassification of its mining interests reported as assets held for sale amounting to ~$181.7 MM (net assets of ~$90.8 MM) pursuant to the disposal of its Nicaraguan assets.

Operational stability and growth outlook

Apart from a strong financial standing, BTG's Q3 operational performance is also commendable (Table-1), and points towards a healthy operational outlook.

It's evident from the above table that BTG's disposal of Nicaraguan assets will bode well for the company in terms of its cost metrics. The average AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) drops from $807 to $755 if we exclude the cost impact of the discontinued operations (i.e. Nicaraguan assets). Plus, the company has exceeded its y/y gold production from ~206.95 Koz to ~213.28 Koz. Going forward, I see a sound operational outlook for BTG in that the annual gold production guidance has been increased from the range of ~935-975 koz (FY 2019) to the range of ~1.0-1.05 Moz (FY 2020). Then again, total annual production from the high-cost Nicaraguan assets will shrink from ~125-135 Koz to ~45-50 Koz and will be adequately compensated by the enhanced production at BTG's flagship asset in Mali, the Fekola Mine (or FM). Have a look at Figure-4 for details.

Fekola is redefining BTG's production profile

The FM became operational towards the end of FY 2017, and since then its annual production has been on an upward trend. FM's cost metrics are one of the most attractive among BTG's existing asset portfolio (Table-2). As we are anticipating higher y/y production from FM during FY 2020 (refer to Figure-4 above), I believe the average cost metrics will also improve for BTG, going forward.

In my view, there are quite a few notable positive catalysts associated with the FM. The project is undergoing a major expansion of mill throughput capacity from ~6 Mtpa to ~7.5 Mtpa (read: million tonnes per annum). This expansion will cost ~$50 MM but would enable BTG to raise Fekola's average gold production to ~550 Koz/year during the window FY 2020-2024. We can see that this average rate of production would significantly surpass FM's expected gold production during FY 2019 (refer to Figure-4).

In my view, FM's significance for BTG could also be identified from the fact that the mine accounts for the largest proportion of BTG's FY 2019 exploration budget (Figure-5). On that note, BTG recently announced very optimistic results from ~114,000 meters of drilling in the Fekola region and surrounding areas. The results highlight that BTG has converted ~1.37 Moz of 'Inferred Resource' in the Fekola region to the more certain 'Indicated Resource' category. What's more, BTG expects to aggressively pursue this exploration program during FY 2020 with a proposed ~$18 MM fund allocated to the project.

On a similar note, BTG is also underway to expand its mining fleet for the FM. This project is expected to cost ~$87 MM and will be supported by a ~$40 MM equipment loan obtainable from Caterpillar (CAT). With mill and fleet expansions, supported by enhanced exploration activities, I believe that the FM could vitally turn around BTG's operational profile in the near term.

It should be kept in mind that the mining prospects in Mali are not without risks. Although BTG has maintained a strong working relationship with the GoM (read: Government of Mali), which also owns a ~20% stake in the FM project, the security situation in the country is not optimal. The country faces terrorist threats in the Northern and Central parts. The FM mine is located towards the Southern part of the country which is considered relatively 'safer' in terms of security (Figure-6). Nevertheless, the terrorism risk factor should be given due weight while evaluating the overall mining risks in the country.

BTG's geographically diverse asset portfolio and their significance

Apart from the FM in Mali, BTG's other operating assets include the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia, and the Masbate Mine in Philippines. As noted in Table-2, both these mines recorded an average gold production of ~50 Koz during Q3 2019. Based on average values of the annual production guidance, I expect Masbate's Q4 2019 production to witness a slight decline, whereas Otjikoto's production will largely remain flat, on a Q/Q basis.

It's important to consider whether BTG's mining assets provide for sustainability in operations. On that note, the FM has a LoM (read: Life of Mine) of ~12 years (extendable based on healthy exploration results). Similarly, I believe that the projected mine life of Masbate and Otjikoto is roughly between 10-12 years and 6-8 years respectively (Note-1).

Given BTG's first quarterly dividend of $0.01/share and its intention to continue (Figure-7) similar dividend payments during FY 2020 (and possibly beyond FY 2020), it becomes increasingly important that BTG has viable future projects that would enable it to sustain production after the resources at its existing projects become depleted. This is exactly where BTG's Gramalote project (in Columbia) kicks in. BTG owns a ~50% JV stake in the project. It's worth noting that the Gramalote project is expected to contain ~3.93 Moz of gold resource (on a 100% basis) and BTG expects to complete major milestones on project development during FY 2020 (including a Preliminary Economic Assessment, and Feasibility Study).

Additionally, the Kiaka project in Burkina Faso is also currently in the exploration stages and entitles BTG to an aggregate of ~3.94 Moz of 'Measured and Indicated Resource'. It's notable that this resource estimate significantly exceeds the attributable estimated resource at Gramalote. In short, BTG is well covered on account of geographical diversity of projects, as well as existence of significant resources in its current and future projects.

[Note-1: The respective LoMs for Masbate and Otjikoto have been projected based on the gold reserves of ~2.16 Moz and ~0.98 Moz, and assuming an annual production rate of ~206 Koz and ~170 Koz (for Masbate and Otjikoto respectively)].

Technical Analysis

BTG's 52-week price range lies between $2.40 and $4.02. At the time of writing, the stock last traded at ~$3.69/share (refer to Figure-1) and that value was slightly higher than the mid-point of its 52-week range (at $3.21). Considering its technical price chart, BTG appears prone to a mild correction. Nevertheless, based on the recent stability witnessed in gold prices, BTG is likely to post more gains if gold prices could move north from here. Gold has recently witnessed a correction from the highs of ~$1,550/oz but I believe that the correction in gold prices was overdue seeing the persistent hike from ~$1,280/oz to $1,550/oz (Figure-8). Now that we have seen a correction in the price of gold, we can reasonably expect gold to test resistance at ~$1,500/oz.

Investor Takeaway

Based on the preceding discussion, we can make an investment case for BTG in both the near term and the long term. In the near term, stability in gold prices, a strong balance sheet, and healthy operational results will help BTG stay strong in the forthcoming quarters.

In the long-term, I expect the share price to gradually build momentum as the company unlocks major operational milestones including enhanced throughput capacity at Fekola mill, increased production (principally from the FM), improvement in overall mining cost dynamics (thanks to disposal of the Nicaraguan assets), and addition of mineralized resource from its continued exploration and development programs at its existing and future projects. The availability of promising mining prospects in Columbia and Burkina Faso means that BTG's operational viability is secured. Nevertheless, investors need to keep an eye on the security situation in Mali, as the country is facing terrorist threats. In my view, the situation presents a risk that (though remote) could severely impact BTG's growth outlook, if it materializes.

