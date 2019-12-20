3 Reasons Cotton Should Head Higher In 2020

Cotton has a long political history. In the United States, cotton production in the south and slavery led to the civil war in the mid-1800s. In India, independence from Britain came as Gandhi used cotton as symbolism. He urged his followers only to wear homespun clothing made of cotton rather than imports from the United Kingdom as a sign of a rejection of British home rule.

Cotton plays a part in our daily lives. We sleep on sheets and other bedding made of soft cotton. Many of our clothes are made of the fiber.

Cotton is a member of the soft commodities sector of the raw materials market. The United States is a producer of cotton, and so is China and India, the world’s leading consumers of the fiber. The cotton market has been in the crosshairs of the trade war between the US and China since 2018 when the price rose to a high at just shy of $1 per pound. The wave of protectionism sent the price down below 60 cents in 2019 to the lowest level since March 2016.

The most direct route for a risk position in the cotton market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN product (BAL) provides an alternative for those that do not venture into the futures arena.

A volatile soft commodity

Cotton can be a highly volatile agricultural commodity.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart dating back to the early 1970s highlights that cotton spiked higher on a shortage of the fiber in 2011 and reached a high at $2.27 per pound. Before 2010, the cotton futures never rose above $1.1720, the 1995 high. Over almost half a century, the cotton futures market spent the vast majority of time below the $1 per pound level.

Quarterly volatility spiked to over 52% in 2011 and was at just over the 21% level on December 19.

Cotton held a significant low in 2019

The move to a record high price in 2011 caused a dramatic increase in cotton production. The price of cotton futures dropped like a stone and was back below the $1 level in 2011. Cotton futures have not returned to $1 per pound over the past eight years.

The increase in output on the back of the 2011 rally caused inventories to grow. Stockpiles reached a level where there was enough of the fiber in storage in the US and China to produce two pairs of jeans for every man, woman, and child on the planet. The fundamental surplus led to a decline to a low of 55.66 cents per pound in March 2016.

After a recovery that took cotton futures to 96.50 cents in June 2018, the price dropped to 56.19 cents in August 2019, only 0.53 cents above the 2016 bottom. The cotton market fell on the back of the escalating trade war between the US and China. Since August, the price of cotton recovered.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that cotton climbed to a high at 67.80 cents per pound on the active month March futures contract on December 13 and was trading at around 67.50 cents on December 19. Price momentum and relative strength are in overbought territory, and weekly historical volatility declined to 13.68%.

Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE cotton futures market declined from 246,481 contracts in late October to 205,443 contracts as of December 19. Falling open interest and rising price is not a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market. However, the metric dropped at a time when the December futures were rolling to March, which could account for the bulk of the 17.1% drop in open interest.

While technical metrics could be telling us that the recovery in the cotton market is running out of steam, three reasons lead me to believe we will see higher prices for the fiber in 2020.

Reason one- A breakthrough on trade

On Friday, December 13, the US and China announced the two sides agreed on a deal for a “phase one” trade agreement. The move caused the December 15 deadline for new US tariffs on Chinese exports to pass without more protectionist measures.

Cotton had been an agricultural product that found itself in the crosshairs of the trade war as the US and China are both significant participants in the global market for the fiber. Moreover, a de-escalation of the trade war is welcome news for the worldwide economy. Economic growth around the world is a bullish sign for the demand for the products that require cotton in the manufacturing process. The breakthrough on trade is a bullish factor for the price of cotton futures as we move into the new decade.

Reason two- The long-term trend

Since 2001, cotton futures have made a series of higher lows.

Source: CQG

In 2001, nearby cotton futures found a bottom at 28.20 cents. In 2008, the low that launched the rally to $2.27 was at 36.70 cents. After the spike to the upside, the March 2016 low at 55.66 was followed by a slightly higher bottom at 56.19 cents in 2019. The price action in the cotton market has been leaning higher for almost two decades.

From a technical perspective, price momentum continues to display a bearish trend and is falling towards an oversold condition. However, the metric seems to have leveled off, and relative strength on the long-term chart turned higher and is heading towards a neutral reading. Since 2012, the price range in the cotton futures market has been from 55.66 to 99.47 cents. At 67.50 cents, the fiber is below the midpoint and a lot closer to the lows than the highs.

Reason three- The price is too low- BAL is the cotton ETN product

At 67 cents, the price is not at a level that incentivizes producers of cotton aggressively grow the fiber. Farmers have choices when it comes to utilizing their land. The current price level of cotton is close to the bottom end of the commodity’s pricing cycle, given the historical price trend. At the same time, the global population and wealth around the world continue to grow. In 2000, there were approximately six billion people on our planet, compared to over 7.617 billion as od December 16. The almost 27% increase in the population means that more people require clothes, bedding, and other cotton products in their daily lives. Demographics have caused an ever-increasing upward pressure on the demand side of the fundamental equation in the cotton market.

I believe that the price of cotton will head higher in 2020, and the de-escalation of the trade war is one of the factors that will ignite buying in the futures market. I would not be surprised to see the price head towards the 80 cents per pound level over the coming months. The most direct route for a risk position in the cotton market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN product (BAL) provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of the future arena. The fund summary for BAL states:

“The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

BAL has net assets of $9.53 million and trades an average of 4,506 contracts each day. While liquidity is an issue with the BAL product, it has built more critical mass over the past year. BAL charges an expense ratio of 0.45%.

The price of cotton rose from 56.19 cents in August to a high at 67.80 cents last week, a rise of 20.78%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that BAL rose from $34.80 to $40.20 per share over the same period, an increase of 15.5%. The differential between the rise in the continuous futures contract and the BAL ETF is likely because of the cost of rolling futures contracts from one active month to the next in a contango market. Contango is a condition where deferred futures trade at higher prices than nearby futures and is a cost for those holding long positions.

If 2020 is going to be a bullish year for the cotton market, BAL is one way to participate in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.