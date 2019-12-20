FedEx: The Truth Hurts

Source: Barron's

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reported revenue of $17.3 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $2.51 and GAAP EPS of $2.13. The company missed on Non-GAAP EPS, GAAP EPS and revenue. The stock is down double digits post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Declining Revenue

The U.S. economy has melted up since the Financial Crisis of 2008. Much of that growth has been stimulus-induced. What happens when policymakers remove the punch bowl? We may have caught a glimpse of it last quarter. Global trade declined, which hurt shipments. A knock-on effect of trade tensions with China was that global trade also declined in Europe, hurting FedEx's international operations.

China and the U.S. reached a Phase 1 trade deal last week. China will suspend tariffs on certain U.S. goods that were expected to take effect the middle of this month. Industrial production rose in November, helped by the end of the strike at General Motors (GM); however, it has been anemic for most of the year. The question remains, "Will business confidence become strong enough to drive purchases of equipment and spur industrial activity?" Thawing trade tensions with China can't hurt. However, I believe the economy has peaked until I see evidence to the contrary.

An anemic economy has created headwinds for FedEx. Heading into the quarter its revenue growth was flat. It actually fell 3% this quarter. FedEx Express revenue fell 5% Y/Y due the loss of a large customer and macroeconomic headwinds. FedEx Ground revenue increased 3%, while FedEx Freight revenue fell 4%%. I expected revenue from FedExpress to fall. If business activity is in decline, then there may be less need to ship sensitive documents. Secondly, if executives do not have confidence in the future, then they may want to wring out costs within their own businesses. FedExpress, which is a premium service, could be the first services companies cut if they want to reduce costs.

Margins Cratered

The revenue decline was problematic because FedEx's costs are still rising. Again, its infrastructure is built to support top line growth. It may not be that easy to cut costs on dime. Secondly, it is facing competitive pressures from UPS (UPS) and Amazon (AMZN). It may have to keep investing in its infrastructure or cede the customer service battle to competitors. Margins cratered this quarter.

Operating income was $554 million, down over 50% Y/Y. Operating income margin was 3.3%, down about 370 basis points versus the year earlier period. On a segment basis, operating income at FedEx Express and FedEx Ground were hard hit, falling 63% and 42%, respectively.

I was surprised by the sharp decline in margins at FedEx Ground. The company is expanding FedEx Ground to six and seven-day delivery, yet its revenue has not caught up with the rising costs:

Year-over-year comparisons for the second quarter were also negatively impacted by the later timing of Thanksgiving, as Raj mentioned, and I can't emphasize enough, which resulted in the shifting of cyber week revenues into December. The headwinds and expansion of six and seven-day delivery, the loss of Amazon volume, and Cyber Week shifting to the third quarter accounted for approximately 60% on the Ground margin decline year-over-year. Higher self-insurance accruals also negatively impacted Ground margins by approximately 90 basis points. Package and freight yields across our businesses have been negatively impacted due to a mix shift of lower price services, lower weight per shipment, and increasingly competitive pricing environment.

FedEx created a lane for itself by selling next day distribution services and the certainty that a package would be delivered. Now, it appears to be attempting to create demand for seven-day delivery. I find it difficult to believe that business is that ebullient that people need packages delivered on Sunday. Secondly, FedEx appears to expanding these new services as the economy has likely peaked. This appears to be the perfect storm in my opinion - rising costs amid waning demand and rising competition.

Free falling margins were driven by the 3% decline in revenue and 1% increase in costs. FedEx's two largest costs were salaries (36% of revenue) and purchased transportation (24% of revenue). The railroads are laying off people in order to protect margins. FedEx was adamant the economy was strong enough that it did not have to resort to layoffs in order to grow earnings. Investors should not expect deep cost cuts at FedEx anytime soon.

I believe the economy would have become stagnant even if there had not been a trade war with China. Bailouts to big business and policies designed to spur business fixed investment may have likely run their course. FedEx could show improvement next quarter, but over the long term, I expect economic forces to contract. That does not bode well for the transportation sector. Investors should brace themselves for more declines and revenue and margins at FedEx.

Conclusion

Thawing trade tensions could spur FedEx in the short term. Long term, I expect a lack of business confidence to stymie the company. FDX is down over 5% Y/Y and will likely fall further. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.