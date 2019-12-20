Water Investing: 7 Trends As The Multi-Decade Opportunity Enters Its Third Decade

Water companies have had quite a run over the last 20 years. Looking ahead, the next decade should be the most interesting. By the time we get to 2030, the world will be a much different place. The climate crisis crescendo will be elevated, a billion more people will live in cities, the ageing infrastructure will be even older, and the UN sustainable development goals will be providing a beacon on spending priorities for governments and corporations.

What will the coming decade bring for water? Below are seven trends that we believe will drive the water industry. While many are already underway, we think they will advance from a trickle to a torrent.

1. Smart water matures

Some of the greatest challenges for a water utility relate to gathering disparate information throughout their dispersed system and analysing the data to facilitate optimal decisions and maintaining regulatory compliance. This requires embedding analytical technologies throughout the system, communicating that data and then processing it in a meaningful way. The results can mean lower operating costs and more efficient capital deployment at a time when water affordability is increasingly problematic.

Some of the broader technology trends – big data, robotics, artificial intelligence, networking and security – are very relevant to water. Many of these types of solutions are already deployed, but it is very early in commercialisation as the industry tends to lag technology adoption. That said, a typical utility workforce tends to be weighted closer to retirement ages and the younger generations coming up have greater comfort with the newer technology.

It is not just for the utility. As we enter the 2020s, water companies are actively electrifying and networking their analytics on plumbing, hydrants, pumps, meters, boilers, water treatment technologies and irrigation equipment. Remote monitoring and controls help with predictive maintenance, lowering input costs, improving outcomes, and pre-emptive alerting. So whether it is a utility control room or a boiler room or a factory or a field, smart water technologies will become an exciting growth area in the next decade.

2. Battle for the water consumer

The prices paid for water and sanitation have been climbing faster than inflation for decades and the compounding effect has increased affordability constraints. Water bills get scrutinized more. Consumers also have more information at their fingertips about water quality. Throw in social media mentions and high-profile news about lead and other contamination issues and it seems the casual conversations about water have ramped up. Anecdotally, our water investing team has had more conversations about water quality with ‘non-water’ people in the last three months than in the previous five years.

Consumerism is about to enter the water space and this will drive two main responses: water utilities will need to develop rapid responses and closer relationships to their customer base at the same time as residential water treatment business models ramp up their efforts to bring water treatment solutions into the home. In other words, over the next decade, the battle will intensify between the utilities trying to convince you that the water at the tap is fine while others will argue that piped water is not good enough for your family.

3. Climate crisis crescendo

Climate change is experienced in water: rising seas, more droughts and floods, and more extreme weather events. Scientists expect continued temperature rises (here), which will mean the decade ahead will be very challenging as governments, companies, and farmers prioritise investments to increase their resilience. Water companies will work alongside core stakeholders to provide alternate water supply sources and address stormwater management strategies. If the 2010s were mostly reactive, then climate-related spending in the 2020s will be both reactive and proactive, as the social and financial costs of being vulnerable and prone can exceed the costs to address the problems after catastrophe strikes.

4. Infrastructure boom

Global markets have historically underinvested in their infrastructure, and the 2010s were a rough period in the post-GFC austerity era. This had led to deteriorating roads, bridges, public transportation, and water and wastewater systems. In addition, it is increasingly clear that the public will not tolerate toxic water at the taps, and more regulations are being put in place globally to drive further investments to address contamination.

The good news is that it appears that the last few years have been very fruitful in terms of finding new sources of capital and lining up projects. You can see it in the management commentaries, organic growth and backlogs of the global consulting engineers, who are generally the first in line to work on these infrastructure projects. But the phasing of spend means that discussed projects can take a long time from conception to completion and the early years are taken up by planning and engineering, which account for a fraction of the total construction budget. That means the big spending associated with the boom will happen in the 2020s as construction works begin in earnest.

5. Reverse a decade of industrial rationalisation

The 2000s were marked by overinvestment during boom times and the 2010s were marked by shutting down excess manufacturing footprints with new capacity added only sparingly. In the global industrial world these days, few industries are sitting on excess capacity as demand has grown into the existing space. In addition, changing trade patterns have driven a desire for a more diverse qualified supplier base and shorter supply chains. This has the potential to lead to a more normal pace of growth of industrial capacity going forward. And where there is industry, there is a need for water and all the infrastructure and technologies to move and treat it.

6. Resumption of the roll-ups

Unlike the consolidator phase of the 2000s in which large multi-industry companies dipped their toe into water, it is likely that we are going to see the focused water companies themselves buy up interesting, highly fragmented spaces. We are already starting to see this happen in waterworks distribution, residential water treatment, and industrial water treatment. Similarly, we are witnessing a pick-up in consolidation among the more than 50,000 US water utilities (here, here), facilitated by favorable regulations and distressed municipalities or utilities either looking for or being forced to find a way out of their predicaments.

7. Rise of India/Africa

Just as China rose from a small factor in the water industry to a huge force over the last 10-15 years, we believe the same will be true for India and Africa over the coming decade. Both geographies have a population of about 1.3 billion apiece and have significant needs to address clean water and proper sanitation issues. Both regions are notoriously difficult to work in due to bureaucracy and corruption, but growth is likely to be robust regardless.

India in the last few years has rolled out numerous initiatives that will be a huge engine of growth for water, from cleaning up the Ganges River to policy goals like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (a house for every Indian by 2022) and Jal Jeevan Mission (piped water for all by 2024). Further, there are numerous large-scale plans for mass adoption of efficient irrigation. Not that the targets will actually be met, but they’ll try, and it will be a supportive growth driver to the water industry. Today, China represents a material allocation to most water investing strategies while India and Africa are minor components. We expect this to change, with India and Africa becoming a higher component as the decade progresses.

The 2020s follow two completely different prior decades

The trends above are interesting in the context of the prior two decades. The birth of institutional water investing kicked off at the turn of the century, with dedicated strategies launched in Europe and California, two forward-looking regions that understood the multi-decade tailwinds for spending in water and had environmental sensitivities to look to align their investments with their values. Water’s first decade was amazing. It was all about go-go growth and the consolidators. The developed market housing boom drove massive spending in water infrastructure from the utility plant to the houses. Infrastructure spending was booming, and global industrial capex was sustained at very high levels.

Recognizing the opportunity to participate in this boom, and also seeing the successful roll-up strategy executed by US Filter in the 1990s, there was a consolidation wave by larger companies. Multi-industry companies ITT Industries, Danaher (NYSE:DHR), GE (NYSE:GE), and Roper (NYSE:ROP) entered the water space with acquisitions of Goulds (pumps), Hach (water quality testing), BetzDearborn (water treatment chemicals), and Neptune (water meters), respectively. And the media conglomerate Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF) broke up creating what we now know as Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY) which ultimately acquired US Filter and then further divided it up with parts sent to Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). These companies, plus others, would go on further acquiring various water technologies for their growing water businesses.

It was also a period in which the investable utilities were undergoing consolidation as California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) acquired Dominguez, RWE acquired American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) only to IPO it later in the decade, Suez (OTCPK:SZEVF) bought Aguas de Barcelona, and in the UK, infrastructure funds snapped up Anglian and Kelda, which itself had bought US utility Aquarion earlier in the decade.

Times were great… until they weren’t. With the housing bust and associated financial crisis sapping up capital availability, leading to excess capacity, and exposing the lack of integration and poor financial discipline, water companies were struggling. As Warren Buffett aptly says using a water analogy, “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” (Source)

Following the boom and bust as well as the consolidation wave, the 2010s were the opposite. The post-GFC stimulus was followed by fiscal austerity and stagnant infrastructure spending in developed markets for much of the decade. But as it turned out, the decade would be defined not just by the consequences of the housing bust. The French water market structure completely reset at lower levels due to regulatory changes, which negatively impacted the large utilities there. The industrial strength which arose as a second derivative benefit of the US energy renaissance sharply weakened when oil prices collapsed mid-decade. The 2010s turned out to be about refocusing in the midst of fairly stagnant growth.

Water companies spent much of the decade closing plants, right-sizing their organizations, exiting bad businesses and acquiring higher growth/better margin/lower cyclicality businesses. The companies that had ventured into construction for various reasons got out of construction. The multi-industry consolidators started to deconsolidate. ITT spun off their water business, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), while GE and Siemens sold off their water businesses.

The newly-focused companies homed in on their targeted end markets and their preferred channels to market. Their competitive moats were deepened, creating further sustainable competitive advantages. While it seemed that water companies in the 2000s were simply either a utility or generic growthy industrial company, the focus brought about in the 2010s created a broader swath of highly differentiated companies with multiple angles to address global water challenges across utility, construction, industrial and agricultural markets.

Finally, it is important to note that the prior decades can also be defined by China’s emergence. From a small base 10-15 years ago, China recognized the importance of addressing water for economic and social stability reasons and had rapidly become a huge, high growth water market with significant water investments prioritised in their last two five-year plans to address increasing access and improvement in quality. (here, here)

The decades from an investing perspective

We entered the 2000s with tech/media/telecom stocks expensive and everything else cheap. With growth seemingly everywhere in the decade, significant consolidation underway, and inexpensive water stocks as a starting point, there was a lot of opportunity for favourable water investments for the first two-thirds of the decade. Times were good and both absolute and relative performance of water investing strategies were strong.

We entered the 2010s in a post-GFC fog and another recession perceived to be always seemingly 18-24 months away. For the most part, market growth was slow and measured. The companies with the best management teams, the lowest balance sheet burdens, the least cyclicality, and ability to look more through the windshield (customer-focused growth & innovation) and less in the rear-view mirror (restructuring) were huge winners. Combined with very low bond yields and high investor risk aversion, it’s clear in retrospect to see why low volatility (“low vol”) stocks – mostly developed market water utilities and the larger water treatment and analytics stocks – performed admirably.

As we enter the 2020s, low vol stocks are pricey while emerging market water stocks are very cheap. Cyclicals, small caps, and higher beta stocks are also trading at a discount. In general, refocused global water companies have fortified their competitive positioning and are in very good shape to capitalize on the rising tides. We might see the best combination of prior decades, with robust growth, and disciplined water companies. Those companies best positioned to address the seven trends above should do quite well over the next 10 years, and, in general, their starting point valuations look interesting.

Of course, forecasting trends can be tricky. Hindsight can be humbling. That said, the water industry moves slowly enough to telegraph changes well before they hit the tipping point. Population growth, urbanisation, industrialisation, infrastructure rehabilitation, and increasing regulations will drive continued strong growth for those companies providing solutions. Water companies play an important role providing clean water and addressing resource scarcity. Policymakers are increasingly supportive at a time when water problems are becoming more challenging. With the underlying targets of the UN Sustainable Development Goals mostly ending in 2030, and the prior decades setting the scene for the current industry structure, we are optimistic about the decade ahead for a focused water investing strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XYL, DHR, ROP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: ALL MARKETS:

KBI Global Investors Ltd is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Details about the extent of our regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority are available from us on request. KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd is a registered investment adviser with the SEC and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd. ‘KBI Global Investors’ or ‘KBIGI’ refer to KBI Global Investors Ltd and KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd.

Portfolio returns are gross of fees in USD. All returns are to 30/09/19.

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE STATEMENT



Under MiFID II this is deemed marketing material and should not be regarded as investment research. This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security, product or service including any group trust or fund managed by KBI Global Investors. The information contained herein does not set forth all of the risks associated with this strategy, and is qualified in its entirety by, and subject to, the information contained in other applicable disclosure documents relating to such a strategy. KBI Global Investors’ investment products, like all investments, involve the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors, especially those who are unable to sustain a loss of their investment.

USA/CANADA SPECIFIC: Indices

Information about indices is provided to allow for comparison of the performance of the Adviser to that of certain well-known and widely recognized indices. There is no representation that such index is an appropriate benchmark for such comparison. You cannot invest directly in an index, which also does not take into account trading commissions and costs. The volatility of the indices may be materially different from that of the strategy. In addition, the strategy’s holdings may differ substantially from the securities that comprise the indices shown. All MSCI data is provided “as is”. In no event shall MSCI, its affiliates, or any MSCI data provider have any liability of any kind in connection with the MSCI data. No further distribution or dissemination of the MSCI data is permitted without MSCI’s prior express written consent. Net total return indices reinvest dividends after the deduction of withholding taxes, using (for international indices) a tax rate applicable to non-resident institutional investors who do not benefit from double taxation treaties.

MSCI ACWI: The MSCI ACWI Index covers more than 2,400 securities across large and mid-cap size segments and across style and sector segments in 46 developed and emerging markets.

Stocks mentioned in this document may or may not be held in this strategy at this time.

The securities listed are selected based on objective, consistently applied, non-performance-based criteria. Size or profitability of stocks mentioned have not been used in determining the selection of stocks and their inclusion should not be construed as a stock recommendation. A complete list of all securities recommended for the immediately preceding year is available upon request.

Any projections, market outlooks or estimates in this document are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions. Other events which were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the strategy. Any projections, outlooks or assumptions should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events which will occur. Discussions of market conditions, market high/lows, objectives, strategies, styles, positions, and similar information set forth herein is specifically subject to change if market conditions change, or if KBIGI believes, in its discretion, that investors returns can better be achieved by such changes and/or modification. Style descriptions, market movements over time and similar items are meant to be illustrative, and may not represent all market information over the period discussed. Form ADV Part 1 and Part 2 are available on request.



Australia Specific:

KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd is exempt from the requirement to hold an Australian Financial Services licence in respect of the financial services it provides to wholesale investors in Australia and is regulated by both the Central Bank of Ireland and the Securities and Exchange Commission of the US under US laws which differ from Australian laws. Any services provided in Australia by KBI Global Investors Ltd or other affiliates will be provided by the relevant entity as representative of KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd. Ambassador Funds Management Services Pty Ltd (ASFL: 33 17 17) is licensed to provide general product advise in Australia and New Zealand to wholesale clients.

This material and any offer of investments is intended for and can only be provided and made to persons who are regarded as wholesale clients for the purposes of the Corporations Act of Australia and must not be made available or passed on to persons who are regarded as retail investors. It may not be reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, without the express prior written consent of KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd. The information contained in this introductory material has not been filed with, reviewed by or approved by any Australian or United States regulatory authority or self-regulatory authority and recipients are advised to consult with their own independent advisors, including tax advisors, regarding the products and services described therein.

Issued by Ambassador Funds Management Services Pty Ltd ABN 91 133 740 057.

Contact Information: Ambassador Funds Management Services, Level 12, 3 Spring St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia. Ph: 61 2 9081 0230. Fax: 61 2 9081 0231, Level 16, 461 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia, Ph: 61 3 8652 2848. Fax 61 3 8652 2849 www.ambassadorfms.com

Switzerland

KBI Institutional Fund ICAV is a collective investment scheme established under Irish Law. The Prospectus, the Key Investor Information Document (KIID), the Memorandum and Articles of Association together with the annual and semi-annual reports of KBI Institutional Fund ICAV can be obtained free of charge from the Swiss representative ACOLN Fund Services AG, Affolternstasse 56, CH-8050 Zurich. Paying agent in Switzerland is NPB New Private Bank Ltd, Limmatquai1, AMBellevue, Postfach, CH-8024 Zurich. The views expressed in this document are expressions of opinion only and should not be construed as investment advice.