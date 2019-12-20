Seadrill: Expectations For 2020

West Tellus

Seadrill (SDRL) had a very difficult year. The company exited restructuring in 2018 with too much debt, and the pace of the offshore drilling market recovery has been much slower than Seadrill needed. As a result, the company’s stock experienced heavy downside and even temporarily dived into the penny stock territory. Problems at Seadrill Partners (SDLPF), which is facing restructuring and in which Seadrill has a material stake, did not help either. Not surprisingly, the stock was very volatile in 2019 and provided various trading opportunities, not only on the short but also on the long side (although the long side was exclusively for short-term traders). Let’s look at the company’s current position and discuss what may happen to Seadrill in 2020.

Company’s current position

Seadrill finished the third quarter with $1.2 billion of cash on the balance sheet, $296 million of short-term debt and $6.3 billion of long-term debt. The company also has long-term debt due to related parties of $236 million, which is offset by amounts due from related parties of $537 million. Seadrill had an operating cash flow of -$200 million in the first nine months of this year which is not surprising since the company has a whole fleet of cold-stacked rigs.

As the offshore drilling market recovery did not go according to the very optimistic plans presented at times of Seadrill’s restructuring, the company had to use the option to postpone debt amortizations so that it will have no amortization of debt until 2021 and no maturities of debt until 2022. During the latest earnings call, the company commented: “[…] we got time to manage our long-term capital structure, but we do believe in an early engagement with all of our stakeholders. And with respect to the banking facilities, that has already started as we’ve had a number of individual meetings with all of the banks over the past two months.” Such comments point to a very interesting 2020.

Expectations

First of all, I’ll start with what I do not expect for Seadrill in 2020 – I don’t think that the company will file for bankruptcy. There’s just too much cash on the balance sheet, and there is no debt amortization or maturities. Obviously, bankruptcy fears pushed the stock temporarily under $1.00, but it’s simply too early for such an outcome. Also, I do not think that Seadrill’s banks want an immediate filing since it is highly unlikely that a bankruptcy judge will approve a plan that does not contain equitization of bank debt as it will be the second restructuring in a row. This does not mean that the stock can’t fall under $1.00 – it surely can if oil prices drop materially and/or the market mood towards offshore drillers worsens.

At this point, it is clear that debt maturities starting in 2022 are coming too early for Seadrill that needs more time so that dayrates increase further. I believe that maturity dates are in the center of the company’s discussions with its lenders. As long as Seadrill can service its debt, banks are happy, assuming continuous upside (at a measured pace) of the offshore drilling market. Lenders always demand something for their concessions, so shareholders take some hit, but this is much better than bankruptcy.

As the company will have to preserve its liquidity, I see zero chance for any semi-sub reactivation in 2020 (the dayrates for semi-subs do not justify reactivation anyway). As the time goes by, chances for positive outcome for the company’s cold stacked semi-subs diminish. I think it’s highly likely that a number of them will never make it back to the market. During the most recent earnings call, Seadrill mentioned the possibility to reactivate cold stacked jack-ups sometime in 2020. While the jack-up market is experiencing an upside trend, it remains to be seen what kind of liquidity buffer will be demanded by lenders in exchange for relaxed debt terms so it’s too early to tell whether jack-up reactivations are feasible or not.

Seadrill has to find employment for drillships West Saturn, which is currently warm stacked in Trinidad, and West Jupiter, whose contract with Total (TOT) in Nigeria ends in December 2019. The comments made during the last earnings call regarding the employment of these rigs were not too optimistic and pointed to a possible gap before the rigs will be able to get a job. Without two drillships, the company’s finances may take an additional hit in the first quarter of 2020.

Seadrill Partners is another problem that Seadrill should theoretically deal with, but my opinion is that the company has zero resources to deal with it in the current market environment so it will simply have to give up its stake. Cross-default risks were eliminated during Seadrill’s restructuring, so Seadrill Partners’ restructuring won’t have an impact on Seadrill (other than the loss of the stake which is already valued at almost zero).

Seadrill found itself in a challenging financial situation by design – the company exited restructuring with too much debt and has to negotiate with lenders just one year and a half after it re-emerged from the previous restructuring. While I do not think that Seadrill will file for bankruptcy in 2020, the next year is currently looking to be tough for the company. Seadrill is one of the most speculative stocks in the offshore drilling space, so make sure you have the time and desire to “babysit” your positions if you want to trade it.

