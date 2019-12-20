Hedge Populist Financial Bubbles With 30-Year Treasuries

I now think this cycle is far from over in the U.S. Therefore, owning 30-year Treasuries can generate a significant capital gain.

Central banks globally are trying to manage the debt service costs of the resulting debt bubbles by cutting interest rates.

I expect a doubling of U.S. government debt from about $20 trillion today to $40 trillion ten years from now.

Am I really suggesting that you buy the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond? With its pathetically low 2.3% current yield? I’ve been a bond hater for many years, and until very recently owned nearly none. I even recently argued in a Seeking Alpha article that a big drop in Treasury rates is unlikely.

But I’ve changed my mind. A few weeks ago I bought some 30-year Treasuries and fully expect to buy more. The reason is the rapid spread of populism. Microsoft Search defines populism as “a political approach that strives to appeal to ordinary people who feel that their concerns are disregarded by established elite groups.” Therefore, a clear goal of populists is to get more money into the hands of those unhappy ordinary people, overlooking larger budget deficits. With some interim steps, populism will lead to even lower interest rates and an eventual big rally in the 30-year Treasury price.

The root of populism – income inequality

The rise to the current high level of income inequality in the U.S. dates back to about 1980:

Source: The Chartbook of Income Inequality

Why 1980? Because that’s when global trade really began to be a significant part of U.S. GDP, after a sharp rise during the 1970s:

Sources: The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)

A key aspect of the growing global trade was the ability of American businesses to access low-cost wages overseas. That in turn caused:

Slowing wage growth. Real wage growth (measured by total salaries and benefits per the BEA) fell from about 4% a year during 1960-75, to 3% during 1975-2005, to 1% the past decade.

Greater business profit margins. Corporate profits as a percent of GDP are 12% today, and averaged close to that over the past decade. That is twice the rate earned from 1970-2000.

So middle-class income growth has stagnated, while the rich got richer. Hence the growing enthusiasm for populism. A recent New York Times article about Italian politics summarizes this story perfectly:

Like everyone in her family and most of the people in the factories where she labored in this town nurtured by the textile trade, Roberta Travaglini counted herself an unwavering supporter of the political left. But that was before everything changed — before China emerged as a textile powerhouse, undercutting local businesses; before she and her co-workers lost their jobs…In last year’s national elections, Ms. Travaglini cast her vote for the League, an extreme right-wing party.”

The natural consequence of populism – booming debt growth

Slowing wage growth left many people short of the cash they needed or wanted to spend. What to do?

Another way to get cash to spend is to borrow it. Both private citizens and the federal government did just that, beginning at that fateful year of 1980. Consumer debt as a percent of GDP rose from 48% in 1980 to 75% today, after peaking at 98% in 2008. Federal government debt over the same period rose from 28% to near 90%.

The U.S. has not been unique in its debt bubble. The Bank for International Settlements estimates that global debt outstanding tripled from 2001 to today, to about $185 trillion.

Lots more debt is on the way. Our current POTUS already nearly doubled the Federal budget deficit since taking office, with promises of more tax cuts next year. The Democratic Presidential contenders trip over themselves to come up with the biggest spending increases. And US populists are not alone. Here is the U.K.’s Boris Johnson:

He promised the biggest program of health spending in a generation. Then came a pledge of billions of pounds for schools. That was followed by one to hire 20,000 police officers. As for rail and road, there would be nothing less than a ‘revolution’ in infrastructure.”

(The New York Times, November 8, 2019)

Italy’s long-term borrowing costs jumped to more than seven-month highs while stocks in Milan fell more than 1% after two anti-establishment parties [the League and the 5-Star Movement] pledged to increase spending in a deal to form a new coalition government.”

(Reuters, May 18, 2018)

The natural consequence of booming debt growth – lower interest rates

Huh? The law of supply and demand says that as supply grows, prices fall, and interest rates rise. That is exactly what should have happened in the U.S. Instead, we saw this:

Sources: Federal Reserve, BEA, Department of Labor

Again, huh? Because the major central banks recognized the risk of rising debt service costs due to booming debt outstanding. For example, the U.S. government debt service this year is about $300 billion. If the yield curve was normal today, the government’s debt service costs would have been upwards of $700 billion (trust me on the math here, but happy to show the interested), adding another $400 billion to the deficit.

To avoid those extra debt costs, the Federal Reserve, the ECB and the Bank of Japan have vigorously applied the tools of ultra-low Fed funds and quantitative easing for the past decade.

Debt costs will have to go even lower, making the case for a 30-year Treasury investment

Here’re the steps:

Populism seems to be growing stronger. More and more people feel disregarded and deserving of more, both right and left.

As a result, debt will have to grow a lot more to give the populace more. And despite debt levels being already very high. For example, my previous Seeking Alpha article estimated that US government debt ten years from now will likely double, to upwards of $40 trillion.

To keep the lid on debt service costs, central banks will have to be even more aggressive. In that prior article I doubted that the Fed could have the nerve to buy the $10-15 trillion of debt (QE 4, and 5, etc.) needed to push interest rates lower, towards the magical 0%. But I now think that may be the political reality.

To adjust to a 0% market interest rate, a 30-year Treasury bought today would have to rally by 60%. Yes, 60%. So I suggest that you hold your nose, overlook that sad-sack 2.3% yield and buy some 30-year Treasury bonds.

