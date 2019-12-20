TPI Composites Inc.: Profitability Headwinds, But Upside On Long Term Outlook

TPI Composites Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) with a market cap of $620 million is a global leader in the manufacturing of composite winds blades, a key component of wind energy turbines. Growth has been impressive with revenue up 50.5% year over year in the past quarter driven by ongoing global demand for wind power supported by major trends including more competitive economics compared to conventional power generation and a broader move towards the decarbonization of the electric sector.

TPIC has a 14% global market share, ~25% excluding China, and benefits from deep relationships with all the major turbine OEM manufacturers as customers. That being said, the stock price has declined by nearly 45% from its 52-week high with questions over profitability as the company continues to invest in new manufacturing facilities while industry pricing has become another challenge. This article takes a look at recent trends and our view on where TPIC is headed next.

Q3 Results Recap

TPI Composites reported Q3 earnings on November 6th with a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.13 which missed expectations by $0.12. Revenue of $383.84 million, increased an impressive 50.5% year over year as mentioned, but also missed the market estimate. The company sold 858 sets of wind blades, up from 589 in Q3 2018. Operational metrics including utilization and installed manufacturing lines have all increased over the past year.

The story has been higher than expected cost pressures as the company deals with more aggressive industry pricing and also had some timing setbacks of new plants and production lines. Through nine months, the net income loss has reached $14.9 million, reversing a profit of $14.1 million over the period in 2018.

The company cited an adjusted EBITDA for the quarter at $27.6 million, up from $17.6 million during the same period in 2018. While the adjusted EBITDA margin increased slightly to 7.2% compared to 6.9% during the same period last year. In the press release, management noted that despite the near-term profitability pressures and regional volatility, the company maintains a positive outlook with a focus on ongoing efforts to cut costs and drive efficiencies.

“The fundamentals of our business remain strong as we continue to partner with our customers to support their global production needs. We are making excellent progress in our diversification efforts, and we continue to deploy resources to accelerate existing and new development programs... So despite the near-term volatility that startups in new geographies and increased transitions have had on our results of operations for 2019 and are expected to have on our projected results of operations for 2020, our team remains focused on driving out costs, improving operational efficiency and utilization at our facilities, and remaining focused on the long-term.”

In the near term, the company is seeing a trend of industry consolidation that is expected to pressure pricing and margins for customers that may hurt TPIC's bottom line. Management also cited in the conference call increased competition from Chinese blade manufactures as an ongoing headwind.

During the industry consolidation, we expect our customers to experience continued pricing and margin pressure, and this may, in turn, impact our profitability. However, our confidence in the underlying long-term economics of our business in the wind industry remains strong, and we are continuing to invest in technology, technical capabilities and a world-class global manufacturing footprint. These actions will enable us to maintain our competitive advantage in the short and long-term and offset the pressures of global raw material constraints, increasing labor costs and further competition from Chinese blade manufacturers.

It's worth noting that the company has a relatively solid balance sheet with a cash position of $92.1 million against a debt position of $143 million. Management also highlighted positive free cash flow in the quarter at $42.9 million. In this regard, despite the earnings pressure, the financial position is stable.

Weak Forward Guidance

One of the disappointments was a revision lower to full year guidance to billings and the top-end of its target for the number of blades sets invoiced. Management sees total billings in a range between $1.38 billion to $1.4B, down from a previous target of $1.45B to $1.5B. This had the effect of forcing a reset of market expectations which promptly lowered revenue and earnings estimate for the next two years based on the current trends. TPIC stock fell nearly 20% on the report.

In terms of consensus market estimates, EPS is now seen to as ending the year 2019 at negative 0.04, compared to a previous profit of $0.17. For 2020 and 2021, the market's revenue forecast for the company was slashed by 5.8% each year leading to lower earnings estimates for the year ahead. These dynamics explain much of the weakness in the stock more recently.

Positive Long-Term Fundamentals

Despite the current earnings pressure, the fundamentals for wind continue to be positive and TPI is well-positioned to benefit from these global trends supported by its current market leadership position. As wind technology has evolved in recent years, a consistently declining levelized cost of energy 'LCOE' now makes wind one the cheapest energy sources and competitive against conventional fuels.

Looking at long-term drivers, the key themes continue to be an expectation of growing installed global wind capacity globally. Offshore wind technology has made the option viable on a larger scale more recently and this segment is gaining momentum with global capacity expected to grow at an 18% composite annual growth rate through 2027, benefiting from a smaller installed base compared to a more moderate 3% for onshore wind globally. For TPIC, consistent growth from the U.S. onshore wind market which is expected to average 9GW in new capacity per year over the next 5 years represents healthy demand in its core market.

Verdict

This is a case where a challenging pricing environment in the industry globally along with higher competition and currently weak earnings has driven poor sentiment. We think TPIC is a solid company that will benefit over the long term from its current spending to expand capacity and think the stock is worthy of consideration following the deep decline in its share price. We question how much of the negative outlook is already priced in and see upside for the stock should the financial margins stabilize. We rate TPIC as a buy seeing value in shares today relative to what the stock traded at over the past year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.