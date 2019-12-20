Valaris: Expectations For 2020

Rowan Stavanger

Valaris (VAL) started the year as two different companies – Ensco and Rowan. The merger was supposed to provide more financial strength for Ensco, but the disappointing financial performance (Q2 2019, Q3 2019) put significant pressure on the stock. There’s also an activist shareholder in play. Back in June, Luminus Management came up with a ridiculous proposal to borrow $2.5 billion in order to pay a special dividend to shareholders.

When this proposal was announced, the size of the proposed dividend exceeded the whole company’s market capitalization. Interestingly, this was not a one-time event since Luminus increased its stake and moved on to push its new proposals (which are rather vague at this point). All in all, we have all the ingredients for a very interesting 2020: a beaten stock, an activist shareholder and a versatile fleet that will surely produce many contract news in the course of the next year.

Company’s current position

Valaris finished the third quarter with $130 million of cash on the balance sheet, $126 million of short-term debt and $6 billion of long-term debt. The small amount of cash on the balance sheet is due to both massive cash usage in operating activities (-$428 million in the first nine months of this year) and also due to the company’s decision to make a debt tender back in summer. As a result, the company already has to rely on the credit facility. The borrowing capacity under the credit facility is $1.6 billion through September 2022. The facility comes with a “traditional” covenant that requires the company to maintain a total debt to total capitalization ratio that is less than or equal to 60%. Currently, the company is comfortably complying with this covenant.

On the fleet side, the company enjoys a strong legacy position in the jack-up market but experiences continued problems in the floater market (latest fleet status report, most recent update). The size of the combined Ensco-Rowan comes with an obligation to score plenty of contracts. The company successfully deals with this challenge on the jack-up side, but floaters are a problem. In fact, the company has more 2020 backlog in jack-ups than in floaters.

Expectations

The new year will likely start with new moves from Luminus Management. The shareholders’ best chance to impact Valaris’ decisions is to push its own candidates to the Board. It remains to be seen whether such efforts will be successful as Valaris has other shareholders, and Luminus may be pursuing interests that are not aligned with the interests of other stakeholders. For example, Valaris stated that Luminus expressed a strong desire to act as a senior lender for any capital return (according to Valaris, Luminus also proposed a $500 million share buyback funded by $1.5 billion of senior priority debt).

In my opinion, all these debt-funded buyback proposals are unrealistic. No one will lend money to Valaris to see the company immediately syphoned into shareholders’ pockets. Also, the company’s credit facility limits the ability to pay a dividend above $0.01 per quarter (annual report 2018), so any material dividend will immediately push Valaris into bankruptcy since it currently has to rely on the credit facility to continue its operations. Luminus’ best chance is to create as much “activist noise” as possible to attract speculative investors and try to unload its position at higher prices. Fundamentally, Valaris depends on the speed and breadth of the offshore drilling market recovery – the company clearly needs more floater contracts at better day rates to remain financially stable.

Just like many other drillers, Valaris has a number of cold-stacked rigs – both floaters and jack-ups. I do not expect reactivations in 2020 due to the company’s financial position. I also believe that three older cold-stacked jack-ups (Valaris JU-67, Valaris JU-70, Valaris JU-71) will leave the fleet.

The floater segment will most likely be the main focus of Valaris’ marketing team, but it remains to be seen whether the company will be able to achieve material progress on this front. The latest fleet update included two shorter-term jobs for drillships Valaris DS-18 and Valaris DS-15, but this is clearly not enough to move the needle as the company has a number of warm-stacked drillships and semi-subs.

The cash flow performance will be the major factor for the performance of Valaris' shares in 2020. When Ensco merged with Rowan, synergies were promised to the market. Up till now, the market only saw material cash burn and declining liquidity. To boost liquidity, Valaris needs to find long-term floater contracts and raise debt against them. The rigs alone (steel value) will not be sufficient enough to raise money at this point as lenders would like to see additional safety in the form of visible cash flow attached to the asset. I believe that Valaris will intensify its efforts to find such contracts and raise the corresponding debt in the second half of 2020 and will simply rely on the credit facility until that time.

All in all, the upcoming year will be very interesting for those who follow and trade Valaris' stock. I’d warn my readers that there is no special magic that Luminus Management can use to boost the price of the stock, so any long thesis should not rely on “special dividend,” “major buyback” and so on because this is simply unrealistic. I expect volatility and many trading opportunities in the stock next year.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.