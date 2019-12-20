Ternium Caught Between A Valuation-Sentiment Tug Of War

Ternium (TX) shares have risen 20% since my last update on this Mexican steelmaker, a pretty respectable result next to Nucor (NUE), POSCO, (PKX), Steel Dynamics (STLD), but not so impressive when compared to ArcelorMittal (MT) or Gerdau (GGB), and more or less in line with Voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY), another steelmaker with above-average auto exposure. You almost wouldn’t know it, though, as sentiment on the sell-side is still very cautious, if not outright negative, due to weak near-term demand conditions in two of Ternium’s key markets (Mexico and Argentina).

Near-term versus long term is almost always a tough dyad to reconcile in investing, and particularly so in the “it’s always near-term” world of commodities. I do believe that Ternium is going to have a challenging 2020, and I likewise believe that some peers like Gerdau will have a much better time of it. Still, given the quality of the company and the valuation, both intrinsic and relative, I still think this is a stock worth buying and owning here.

Two Of Thee Markets Likely To Be Non-Growers Next Year

While many steelmakers have seen some signs of stability or improvement in recent months with improving steel prices and hopes (too bullish, in my view) of improving steel demand in North America and Western Europe, Ternium is looking at deteriorating conditions in its largest market (Mexico) and steady-at-a-bad-level conditions in Argentina.

Close to 30% of Ternium’s Mexican steel production goes to the auto sector, and I think you already know where this thread leads. Although the Mexican auto industry has held up relatively well, as more companies establish/grow production in this lower-cost market, production is still down about 3% year-to-date. Worse, the construction market (which takes up more than 40% of Ternium’s domestic production) has seen a 7% year-to-date decline in spending amidst ample economic uncertainty in the country.

Unfortunately, I don’t think it will get better soon. The auto market should offer modest growth potential for Ternium as global production improves (or gets less bad, if you prefer) and Ternium gains some share from imports, but at best I think it’ll be a low single-digit growth opportunity. With construction and the broader economy, I’m not really sure what the Mexican government is doing, or if they’re trying to lose the next election, as there has been a lot less support for infrastructure projects than expected and the economy looks very wobbly at this point. That doesn’t bode well for demand next year, and I think Ternium is looking at a pretty flat demand environment overall.

The best I can say about Argentina is that it has been worse in the past. The center-left candidate Alberto Fernandez (whose vice-president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner presided over some pretty awful economic policies and outcomes) won a relatively close vote (48% to 40%) and now everyone wonders what comes next. The economy was far and away the biggest issue in the election and there are concerns Fernandez will push populist policies like price controls for Ternium’s Argentine operations (the only flat-roll producer in the country).

While Ternium management has guided for “bumping along the bottom” results in Argentina, the weak current demand outlook (about 150kt/month of steel consumption) is still well above the 2003 crisis level of 100kt/month. I don’t really expect things to get much worse, but uncertainty is going to rule the day for at least the first half of the year, and as seen in Mexico this year, uncertainty usually means delayed investment decisions and lower steel consumption.

But What About Brazil?

Ternium does own a plant in Brazil, as well as more than a third of Brazil’s Usiminas (OTC:USNMY), and I am pretty bullish on Brazil’s steel market (as I described here). Unfortunately, Ternium doesn’t have the ideal mix for the recovery. Both the company’s owned plant (CSA Siderurgica do Atlantico) and Usiminas are solely slab producers (flat steel), not long steel producers, and I think leverage to long products (used in construction) will be more advantageous for companies like Gerdau.

I’d also note that the company is still underway with restructuring efforts that could, perhaps, moderate some of the benefits of the turnaround I expect in 2020. Management already announced that Atlantico wasn’t going to hit their production target for 2019 of 4.7Mtpa (versus 5Mtpa nameplate capacity) and is instead shooting for 4.3Mtpa versus a year-to-day rate of 4.1Mtpa through the third quarter. While better cost controls and operating efficiency will be welcome, I don’t think a recovery in Brazil will make a major impact on Ternium’s financials in 2020.

The Outlook

On the whole, I still really like Ternium. The company is well run, and even in a bad quarter where steel EBTIDA/t fell 61% YoY and 10% QoQ, the $106/t result still compares favorably with most other steel producers (double ArcelorMittal’s, and almost in line with Gerdau’s $113/t, one of the best-ever quarterly results for them). I expect steel profits to bottom out around $100/t over the next couple of quarters and then head back to historical (above-industry average) norms around $150/t over a few years.

I had previously thought that Ternium might see the bottom of the cycle sometime between Q3’19 and Q1’20, but that seems optimistic now. Revenue could decline year over year in 2020 and EBITDA might likewise decline, suggesting the bottom of the cycle may be later in 2020. While that might not matter so much to long-term investors, commodity stocks tend to be very sensitive to short-term prospects, and Ternium’s aren’t the brightest right now.

I continue to believe that Ternium shares are meaningfully undervalued, with upside to the mid-to-high $20s. I feel like I’ve incorporated some conservative assumptions in my valuation – less than 1% long-term revenue growth (2% from the 2019 starting point), modest free cash flow growth (3.5% from the 2019 onward), modest long-term improvement in FCF margins (100bp over 10 years), revenue and EBITDA declines in 2020, and a forward multiple (4x) below the company’s long-term average (4.5x) and it’s peer group (in the 5’s).

The Bottom Line

If you want a steel stock with better near-term fundamentals, I’d suggest checking out Gerdau, and ArcelorMittal, POSCO, and Voestalpine all have their various charms. Ternium is going to have a tougher 2020, but I believe that is already priced in the share price. I can’t rule out the risk of even worse conditions in Mexico and Argentina in 2020, but I feel like a lot of that risk is already in the share price, making this still a relatively attractive option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.