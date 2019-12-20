Dinosaurs Also Need Naps: Wait On Annaly Capital

If Annaly’s share price continues to rally, we would expect management to look for an opportunity to issue new shares.

NLY’s CEO, Kevin Keyes, is headed for the door. We see this as a potential headwind going forward.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has delivered an exceptional recovery since their sale earlier this year. During summer, we saw a great opportunity to enter a position in Annaly and we took that opportunity. We grabbed shares as the price was plummeting.

Investors were terrified of the mortgage REIT sector and the dividend cuts. We sold shares on 7/8/2019 (the red box) for a quick gain of 5.59% in a little over 1 month.

We maintained a close eye on the price-to-book value ratio. Using Scott Kennedy’s research, we evaluated the price movements for the underlying portfolio. We were able to track Annaly’s book value throughout the quarter without waiting for the earnings update after the quarter ends. That gave us the confidence to enter when shares were cheap.

The largest mortgage REIT

NLY is the largest of the mortgage REITs and they own a diversified portfolio.

Despite the diversification, the vast majority of the portfolio is still invested in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities, also known as Agency RMBS (green box):

The emphasis on Agency RMBS means their peer group should be primarily mortgage REITs which also own mostly Agency RMBS. When we see individual mortgage REITs breaking away from the rest of the pack, that draws our attention. For instance, if a mortgage REIT is falling much faster than their peers or rising much faster, it draws our attention. We bought Annaly Capital when they were plunging much faster than their peers. NLY often trades at one of the highest price-to-book value ratios among the Agency mortgage REITs.

In late May, their higher price-to-book value ratio had mostly evaporated. It was a great opportunity to purchase Annaly at a healthy discount to book value. We encourage investors to focus on the price-to-book value ratio over time and use it to help guide their decision-making process.

Dividend reduction

Annaly Capital Management had announced a reduction in the dividend which was terrifying for some shareholders. The company had maintained a steady dividend for the last few years. That is exceptional because the vast majority of their peers had cut dividends during that time. Many investors were more confident in Annaly Capital because their normalized core EPS was ridiculously steady (green box):

Take a look at their Q2 2018 presentation (green box):

Still not seeing a trend? Let’s do one more from Q4 2016:

Core EPS was almost always going to land between $0.29 and $0.31 per share.

It was a very steady value.

A few years ago we had highlighted that Annaly was hedging the vast majority of their expenses for repurchase agreements. They used LIBOR swaps for most of their hedging and consequently they were recognizing higher net interest expense several years ago than they would have needed to recognize. They could have used other hedging methods which do not contain net interest expense.

If they had done that back in 2016, they could have inflated their earnings at that time. However, they were proactively hedging against the future increases in interest rates. This is a good time to point out that mortgage REITs which avoided using LIBOR swaps to avoid the net interest expense were not simply making better decisions.

There is no free lunch in hedging.

Buckle up, fundamentals incoming

By utilizing other forms of hedging, the mortgage REITs were still incurring the economic cost of hedging. But, those costs were not flowing through net interest expense. Because Annaly was proactively using this hedging method, it was increasing their expenses in 2016 and keeping them from reporting higher core earnings at that point. In the years that followed, Annaly Capital Management moved their hedge portfolio to include a smaller proportion of LIBOR swaps relative to their other hedging techniques.

As they gradually transitioned the hedge portfolio, it enabled them to maintain consistent core EPS even though the interest rate on REPO agreements was rising. REPO agreements are the primary method of funding for a mortgage REIT. The interest expense on repurchase agreements is often the largest single expense for a mortgage REIT. There are times when the interest expense on hedges could be larger than the interest expense on repurchase agreements, but the main point is that repurchase agreements over time create the primary recurring expense for a mortgage REIT.

When Annaly Capital reduced their dividend, they also demonstrated a sudden drop in core EPS. The combination of those events helped investors reach a panicked state where they were willing to sell their shares at very low prices. It is important for investors to understand that successful investing in mortgage REITs is almost exclusively built around recognizing the level of fear in the market and buying when other investors are terrified. We talk about the importance of the price-to-book ratios, but it is another side of the same coin. When investors are scared, the price-to-book ratios are much lower. In fact, there is no superior method for evaluating the level of fear in mortgage REIT investors than looking at the change in price-to-book ratios over the prior few years. If price-to-book ratios were coming down significantly, then investors are becoming scared. If price-to-book ratios are moving higher, then investors are becoming more greedy.

Getting worse returns

The greedy investors end up with dramatically worse returns because they buy when share prices are high and need their dividends just to offset the price decline. Investors who are willing to buy when the market is scared are enjoying a combination of dividends and gains in the share price.

The gains in the share price are not expected to last forever. Often times, we witness a gradual decline in book value per share over time. It is not a dramatic decline but the general trend is often towards slightly lower values. Consequently, we expect share prices on average to decline slightly over time while the large dividends more than offset the change in the share price. We have found that the simplest way to earn outsized returns in mortgage REITs is to focus on finding mortgage REITs trading at a larger than normal discount to book value when compared to their peers.

High yields

Mortgage REITs are relatively unique as a sector. They offer dramatically higher dividend yields than most other sectors. They also have book value per share as a very useful metric which can help to stabilize share price movements. It stabilizes the price movement by creating a clear incentive for expert investors to enter the sector when price-to-book ratios become abnormally low. It can also encourage mortgage REITs to buy out their peers when there is a dramatic difference in the price-to-book ratios between the mortgage REITs.

Does Annaly Capital carry investment risk?

There are 2 main sources of risk for investors in Annaly Capital Management.

The first risk is a fundamental risk. If Annaly Capital Management's book value dramatically declines, the expected future share price should also be lower. The change in book value is simply one of the factors investors need to be ready to consider. If book value falls dramatically during the time in which you hold the mortgage REIT, that can be viewed as “bad luck.” Predicting future book values is absurdly complex. We do not attempt to predict book values a year from today. We predict book values as of today , which puts us several months ahead of investors who are relying on the most recent earnings release. If you happen to hold a mortgage REIT during a period of declining book values, then “luck” has worked against you. However, it is still possible to have a successful investment.

, which puts us several months ahead of investors who are relying on the most recent earnings release. If you happen to hold a mortgage REIT during a period of declining book values, then “luck” has worked against you. However, it is still possible to have a successful investment. The other risk factor is the change in the price-to-book ratio. This is something investors can monitor carefully before making a decision to buy or sell shares. When the investor buys shares at a lower price-to-book value ratio, they are creating a larger margin of safety for themselves. In the same manner, they may close out positions when the price-to-book value ratio is abnormally high.

Now, many investors probably think that I have failed horribly in missing the 3rd risk.

Investors are scared of dividend cuts “3rd risk”

They will indicate that a dividend cut is the major risk because they are income investors. While a dividend cut can be viewed as a risk, waiting blindly for a cut to occur is very unwise. We predicted the difficulty for Annaly Capital Management sustaining their dividend several quarters before the cut was announced. The share price had already declined significantly before the cut was announced. The board of directors is entirely capable of maintaining a dividend at a given rate so long as the mortgage REIT has book value to pay out.

Paying dividends strictly out of book value would be a terrible practice. Now, some investors are starting to say that I have mischaracterized the objective of dividends and really it includes the change in the earnings of the mortgage REIT. Again, I want to point investors back to book value. The level of earnings a mortgage REIT can expect to produce with a given amount of risk is primarily a function of book value. Do you recall the slides showing Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly core EPS over the last several years?

For instance, we might find a point where the reasonable level of returns on a properly hedged portfolio of Agency RMBS is equal to 10% or 11%. At that point, we can reasonably say that the future earnings expectations for the portfolio should be around that percentage of starting book value. If book value declines materially and the level of net interest income expected per dollar of book value does not change, then the future level of net interest income is declining whenever book value declines. This is the core truth of investing in mortgage REITs. Investors focusing only on core earnings from one quarter to the next would have been shocked when Annaly reported an enormous dip in core earnings.

We were not shocked.

We did not know which quarter Annaly would begin to report lower core earnings, but we were quite confident that it would happen. It was simply a matter of timing.

Current outlook

Annaly Capital now trades very close to book value. This is not an attractive time for investors approaching the stock. Several of Annaly Capital Management’s peers are still trading at significant discounts to book value. While Annaly usually has one of the highest price-to-book value ratios, the current gap is wider than normal. Consequently, we would expect Annaly’s peers to offer a superior return over the next few quarters. We can make this prediction based off a reasonable expectation that the gap in price-to-book value ratios will decrease. Further, it is reasonable to assume that the change in book value per share will not be dramatically different between mortgage REITs following similar strategies.

We expect:

Peers to deliver better performance on the change to price-to-book value ratio over the next few quarters. Changes in book value will be strongly correlated.

Recent developments

Annaly Capital Management also suffered a significant setback in our view. They recently lost a key executive. Whatever the circumstances, Kevin Keyes leaving the organization creates a headwind for the price-to-book ratio. Kevin Keyes took over at Annaly Capital Management following the performance of Wellington Denahan.

Since Kevin Keyes took over, he has delivered exceptional speeches on the earnings calls and overseen a dramatic enhancement in the way Annaly Capital Management provides information to retail shareholders. We believe the combination of excellent presentations and earnings call expertise gave Annaly Capital Management an advantage in commanding a premium price-to-book ratio.

Final thoughts

Given Annaly’s recovery in their price-to-book ratio and the lower ratios remaining on peers, it makes sense for investors to pick alternative mortgage REITs over Annaly today. The departure of a key executive creates a further headwind for Annaly Capital Management. That departure should make it more difficult for Annaly to expand their premium relative to peers. Further, if Annaly’s share price continues to rally, we would expect management to look for an opportunity to issue new shares.

Issuing new shares would be accretive to current shareholders but it also creates an artificial limit on the share price. We believe that Annaly Capital Management would most likely look to issue shares at a price below $10 per share. There is little incentive for them to gamble on reaching a price above $10 per share since it would already be accretive at prices materially below $10.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.