JD.Com: Logistics Becoming A Key Differentiator

According to Chinese media, JD.com (JD) has fully ramped on its Asia No.1 logistics center located in Dongguan, China. Asia No.1 is considered the largest logistic center amongst the 24 it operates across China and also Asia’s largest integrated smart logistics center. The fully ramped Asia No.1 will allow JD to achieve one-day shipping for 90% of its direct sales, which we consider to be critical for superior user experience as JD competes against Pinduoduo (PDD) amid lower-tier city expansion. (see: JD: Smooth Execution Through Rough Times)

The bottom line

We are bullish on JD as we believe the company will continue to benefit from the ongoing recovery of the core categories as well as user growth from the lower income group as they trade up from PDD and into the higher quality platforms such as JD and Alibaba (BABA). Additionally, we believe that JD’s superior logistics service is a key differentiator delivering a good user experience that could allow JD’s Jingxi app to take incremental user shares from PDD. Given the mild competitive environment against BABA and operating leverage, profitability and FCF have improved over the past several quarters and we continue to believe this to be the case. Worth noting, as long as the profitability is solid and that FCF is growing, the stock will work and will continue to outperform both BABA and PDD in the foreseeable future, in our view.

Logistics the key differentiator

Investing in integrated smart logistics is essential to any e-commerce platform. Amazon (AMZN) spends billions on logistics, same goes with BABA and JD is no different. Unlike its local rivals, JD prefers to manage its own logistics service to ensure a consistent service. This is critical during peak seasons such as the Double 11 shopping spree or the times around Chinese New Year.

JD first announced the first Asia No.1 logistics center in 2014 in Shanghai and has since opened additional centers to bring the number to 25. The Dongguan center is the largest so far that JD has built and is also the largest in Asia, which underscores JD’s unwavering commitment to leverage logistics as a key differentiator for the e-commerce shopping experience.

Source: JD Logistics

The Dongguan Asia No.1 covers half a million square meters and can store up to 20m packages with the processing capability of 1.6m orders per day. Depending on the distance, the goal is to ensure same-day delivery for over 100m customers living in southern China, and in some cases, half-day delivery.

Source: JD Logistics

Speed and consistency are becoming increasingly important for the overall shopping experience for the typical Chinese e-commerce users. While AMZN prides itself for its same-day or two-day delivery, such service in China is becoming the standard as Chinese users, for lack of better words, are spoiled and demanding when it comes to getting the items they purchase online.

The “now” factor is gradually becoming a key component of the consumer decision on which platform to use. If the user wants something immediately, that person typically will turn to JD.com even though JD might charge a slight premium of 5-7% on its products. On the other hand, if the user is in no rush of obtaining the product, order from Tmall will suffice but the downside is that the order may not arrive within 3 days the earliest. For platforms such as PDD, the delivery time could vary from as fast as 4 days to as long as more than a week.

Such volatility on the delivery time usually does not happen with JD, which is why we believe that JD is well-entrenched in tier 1 and 2 cities and that PDD is an unlikely challenger as JD has both the advantages of product quality and delivery expertise (see: Pinduoduo: A Painful Reality Check).

Given JD's advantage in nationwide logistics, the company is able to leverage its investment to drive the growth in lower-tier cities where low-income consumers are gradually trading up by churning from PDD and shift towards JD.com. Additionally, JD could leverage its logistics services to promote its Jingxi app which competes directly against PDD in the low-income segment.

In conclusion, JD's investment in logistic services is bearing fruit and we believe that the company can see ongoing improvements in efficiency and user growth. We remain bullish and reiterate our $40/share target (see: JD.Com: Solid Execution; Raising Our Target).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.