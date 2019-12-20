Hooker Furniture: Moving Out

Valuation has increased substantially to the point where we believe the risk-reward is skewed against buyers.

The macroeconomic situation continues to be very rough for HOFT, even with the phase 1 deal signed.

It has been a fun ride with Hooker Furniture(HOFT) the past few months. The stock is up 20% since our last article and 50% from recent lows. Admittedly, the company still trades at an incredibly low valuation for a very conservatively-run company. However, with results below expectations and with a worse than expected trade deal, we have taken profits on HOFT for now.

The macro situation

As most investors may know, the US recently signed a Phase 1 trade deal with China. While the deal does call for a cancellation of new tariffs, existing tariffs will remain in effect. That means that the 25% tariffs that are impacting HOFT will remain in effect.

Product shipments from China are now less than 20% of our total, down from over 45% in Q4 last year. This number will continue to come down as Vietnam and Malaysia develop additional capacity and new product capabilities become available in other countries. Source: Q3 2020 call

While HOFT has reduced production from China to around 20% of product shipments, management has mentioned that retailers are reluctant to buy products shipped from other developing countries due to China's historic grip on furniture production. This makes us doubtful that HOFT can further decrease their reliance on China by too much.

In the US, HOFT management has talked about how demand is well-supported by the current market in an investor presentation.

Source: investment presentation

However, in the last few earnings reports, they have mentioned that their results have been impacted by soft home furnishing market conditions.

The significant reduction in sales with one major retailer that Paul mentioned earlier, combined with continued softness at retail across all sales channels, are the primary reasons for the decrease. Source: Q3 2020 call

While management did disclose that sales have improved in the back half, they also noted that business was still not at last year's levels.

And then business started to pick up maybe late summer, and it's been better in the fall than it was the first half of the year. It's still not to the levels, I think, of a year ago, but it's closer. Source: Q3 2020 call

In our opinion, soft market conditions should make investors very cautious, especially in the largest bull market of all time. Well, no one can predict the market top, we think it is better to be safe than sorry when valuations are this high. We believe risk-reward doesn't look good at the current valuation.

Q3 2020: Worse than expected

Despite the positive stock movement since Q1, the last two quarters of results weren't that great. For both quarters, the company missed on both revenues and earnings and in Q3 in particular it was affected by a chargeback. This was really unexpected as the company also faced a chargeback in Q1 and at that time, management had said the chargeback was confined to a single customer.

And approximately $3 million in excess chargebacks from the same retailer drove a $4 million operating loss for the quarter in that segment. That compares to operating income of about $5 million at Home Meridian in the same quarter a year ago. Source: Q3 2020 call

However, there continued to be substantial chargebacks in Q3, causing another substantial loss at Home Meridian. The fact that this happened makes us wonder whether there would be any more of these events occurring in future quarters.

On a somewhat more positive note, our e-commerce business is up 11% year-to-date, although growth slowed considerably in Q3. We attribute this slowdown to price increases we issued in response to the 25% China tariffs implemented this summer. Source: Q3 2020 call

The company also disclosed a slowdown in e-commerce sales growth due to the current 25% tariffs. Considering existing tariffs weren't removed as part of the trade deal, there would likely be a further growth slowdown, further exacerbating the revenue declines.

There was some good news though, as operating margins for the Hooker Branded and All Other segments improved YoY, but without an improvement in Home Meridian, overall results are going to remain depressed.

Despite the headwinds, we had positive achievements this quarter in several areas, including improved gross profits and operating income as a percentage of net sales in our Hooker Branded segment and All Other. Source: Q3 2020 call

The company also continues to remain very liquid, with $24mil of cash on the balance sheet and a reduction in debt to around $25mil. Management continues to be very conservative, spending cash as prudently as they can.

Valuation

HOFT currently trades at around 7-8x normalized earnings with around $300mil in market cap. While this isn't a high valuation, it isn't particularly low either for a cyclical company, especially if the economy is reaching a peak like many believe. The continued one-time charges and disappointing results have also not helped our opinion of the company.

While we are now neutral on HOFT, we still think it's a great and conservative company and we will buy some if it falls back to a better valuation, which we believe should happen at some point.

Takeaway

Overall, HOFT has performed very well since our first article, but when a fairly safe furniture company increases by 50% in a span of months, it is probably time to take profits. Valuation has gone up substantially even as results have been disappointing. Because of these factors, we have sold our shares, but we'll definitely consider buying back if the valuation retracts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.