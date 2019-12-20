Reaves Utility Income Fund: 5.7% Yield, Impressive Performance

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE:UTG) is a closed-end fund with an inception date going back to 2004 and $1.8 billion in total assets under management. The fund utilizes leverage to achieve a 5.7% yield through a monthly distribution consistent with its income focus. UTG has a very impressive return history that has been able to not only outperform its utility sector benchmark, but also the S&P 500 (SPY) since inception on a total return basis. We attribute this success to the investment manager's apparently superior stock picking ability and portfolio management process. This article takes a look at the portfolio composition, performance history and why we think this is a best-in-breed fund within its market segment.

(Source: Finviz.com)

UTG Background

The term utility here is applied loosely to a strategy of investing in companies that are involved in the generation or distribution of electricity, gas or water; telecommunications, and infrastructure operations. There is also some flexibility to invest in other sectors. UTG currently holds 54 equities with 42.5% of the fund is between multi-utilities and electric utilities while the top holdings include stocks in a broader mix of industries.

(Source: Reaves)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), one of the largest electric and gas utilities in the United States is the largest holding, with a 5.52% weighting. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) also holds a prominent role with a 4.94% weighting, while Union Pacific Corp.(NYSE:UNP), and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) highlight some of the diversity in the fund. Down the list of smaller constituents, we also find investments in cell tower REIT Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) representing 2.1% of the fund and even tech giant Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) with a 0.6% weighting. The point here is to recognize the fund is actively managed and not intended to track any index benchmark.

UTG Performance

The most impressive chart for UTG is really the returns since inception as the fund is up 443.3% on a total return basis cumulatively compared to 282.4% for SPY. It may come as a surprise but the "utilities" sector of the S&P 500 has actually outperformed the broader S&P index over the past ~15 years, based on the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLU) up 378.2% over the period which we include for reference. In this regard, UTG has beaten both.

(Source: YCharts/ table by author)

UTG Risk Metrics

The fund's risk profile is also an important consideration. Favorably, over the past five years, UTG's beta at 0.485 represents less than half the market risk of SPY. Historically, including the period since inception, UTG is more volatile consistent with its leveraged strategy. The fund's max drawdown of 67.91% is indeed greater than the 55.2% decline in SPY which occurred during the financial crisis. The risk-adjusted return based on a Sharpe ratio of 1.05 is close to SPY's 1.1.

(Source: data by YCharts)

UTG Comparables

Among a group that includes the Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT), Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG), Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:MFD), and Gabelli Utility & Income fund (NYSE:GLU); we think UTG is the best bet for this type of sector equity focus.

The comparisons here are relevant as data shows over the past five years, UTG's returns have been more aligned with utility sector performance even as it continues to lead. Indeed, the Reaves Utility Income Fund has outperformed this peer group over the past five years, up 66.04% compared to a 62% return for XLU and GUT, and even lower returns for DPG, MFD, and GLU on a total return basis. Keep in mind, each of these has different investment strategies and risk profile, with DPG and MDF in particular having higher exposure to energy infrastructure and midstream pipeline companies, which have been poorly performing market segments in recent years.

Data by YCharts

GUT is a fund that we've covered previously here on Seeking Alpha with a conclusion that it's completely uninvestable given its current premium to NAV at 53.6% which is unjustified in our opinion. The problem is that it is expected the premium would contract during the next market move lower, compounding any losses at the NAV level. This is in contrast to UTG which essentially trades at NAV with a small 0.44% premium. We view UTG as a superior fund.

What we like about UTG compared to the group is its lower beta at 0.49 and consistently higher total return at the NAV level. Based on the table below, there is a wide divergence between the return on price compared to the return on NAV over a 1-year period for GUT, GLU, and DPG. This dynamic suggests the gains have been in part based on a widening premium in the case of GUT as discussed or narrowing discount for GLU and DPG.

CEF Name 1YR Price TR 1YR NAV TR 3YR NAV TR 5YR NAV TR Yield Beta Reaves Utility Income Fund 30.10% 31.90% 37.60% 52.90% 5.30% 0.49 Gabelli Utility Trust 35.80% 22.30% 30.30% 45.70% 8.00% 0.57 Gabelli Utility & Income 18.80% 14.60% 21.80% 23.80% 6.40% 1.04 Duff & Phelps Utility and Infra. 33.60% 23.70% 16.70% 2.10% 9.30% 1.15 Mac./First Trust Global Infra. 21.60% 25.20% 19.40% 8.10% 10.10% 1.15

UTG Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Following an exceptionally strong end to 2019 in global equity markets, we expect some consolidation of gains in the first part of the new year. On a percentage basis, it's likely returns for equities to be on average lower in 2020 compared to 2019. Following the phase one agreement between the U.S. and China over the ongoing trade dispute, the consensus is that putting aside this one layer of uncertainty should support a rebound of global growth expectations for the year ahead. We see risks that inflationary pressures could return with implications to interest-rate sensitive equity sectors that include utilities. Balancing our favorable view of UTG, we rate the fund as a Hold at current levels while looking for a pullback at a more attractive buying level.

Verdict

UTG is our top pick among "Utility" sector equity-focused CEFs. With a performance history that speaks for itself, investors can be confident on the quality of the fund with a highly credible and respected management team. The expense ratio at 1.9% is comparable to the market segment. We think UTG is worthy of consideration as a core holding within a diversified portfolio. Investors should be aware that past performance is not indicative of future returns and UTG has exhibited periods of high volatility with significant drawdowns. Take a look at the fund's last semi-annual report for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.