RE/MAX Acquires First For Agent Network Technology Upgrade

RMAX the stock has performed well as interest rates have dropped and the U.S. economy continues to expand, so my bias is BULLISH.

With the deal, RMAX continues to invest in providing its agent network with up-to-date technologies.

First has developed an application that helps real estate agents determine the best leads from their network.

RE/MAX said it has acquired First Leads for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) has announced the acquisition of First Leads for an undisclosed amount.

First has developed an intelligent coaching application to help real estate agents operate more efficiently.

RMAX is seeking to advance its technology offerings to its agent network with First and its previous acquisition of the booj platform.

The stock has 12-month future appreciation potential as I believe interest rates will continue to stay low and the U.S. economy will improve in the upcoming election year.

Target Company

Durham, North Carolina-based First was founded to use machine learning technologies to assist real estate agents in identifying likely sellers within their own network of contacts.

Management is headed by Co-founder and CEO Mike Schneider, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously partner at CrowdWork Labs and an analyst at Sovereign's Capital.

Investors have invested at least $7.3 million and include MATH Venture Partners, Nine Four Ventures, Sovereign's Capital, Mike Golden, and Thaddeus Wong.

Market

According to a 2019 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the market for business productivity software is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth an increased adoption of 'bring your own device [BYOD]' approaches to decentralized device utilization, growing interest in machine learning / AI technologies combined with increasing attention to customer / prospect collaboration opportunities.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

RE/MAX Holdings didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K.

However, it its related presentation, management said the deal was funded with cash on hand and would produce a ‘negligible financial impact to Q4 2019.’

Additionally, management expects the deal to ‘be accretive to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS beginning in FY 2021.’

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 RE/MAX Holdings had $87.8 million in cash and equivalents and $431.3 million in total liabilities of which long-term debt was $223.6 million.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was $61.6 million.

In the past 12 months, RE/MAX Holdings’s stock price has risen 25.22% vs. the U.S. Real Estate industry’s rise of 30.1% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ growth of 29.68%, as the RMAX chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive for eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,180,000,000 Enterprise Value $496,530,000 Price / Sales 2.61 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.87 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 4.86 Earnings Per Share $1.59 Total Debt To Equity 287.26% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $64,300,000 Revenue Growth Rate 25.99%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately 33.23 versus the current price of $38.72, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

RMAX acquired First to increase the productivity of its agent network.

As Nick Bailey, RMAX’ Chief Customer Officer stated in the deal announcement,

We're committed to providing our global network of highly productive real estate agents with world-class tools, training and technology, and adding First to our powerful technology suite is the next step in that ongoing journey. It's the perfect complement to the booj Platform – our most recent technology offering that helps agents manage their business – and is another advantage for RE/MAX agents looking to grow their businesses efficiently and effectively.

So, buy acquiring First, RMAX wants to combine it with its booj platform to provide its agent network with more advanced technology tools.

I suspect RMAX paid under $20 million for the deal, which is likely primarily an ‘team and technology’ transaction.

It’s a smart move for RMAX, but any advantage it stands to gain from the deal will likely be temporary as other brokerage networks update their technology stacks to include similar offerings, if they haven’t done so already.

RMAX the stock has been quite volatile over the past 12 months, although it is up 25% over the same date last year.

The firm’s prospects are likely more tied to lower interest rates and a strong U.S. economy, so depending on your outlook in that regard, RMAX’s future stock performance will be attractive.

My own belief is that we will see continued low interest rates and the U.S. economy will gain some speed as the China trade conflict quiets down during 2020.

While the DCF analysis indicates the stock may be fully valued at its current level, my bias on RMAX is BULLISH given interest rate and economic tailwinds over the next 12 months.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.