A 'Phase One' Trade Deal And Impeachment- Commodities And Markets See Through The Political Theater

Since 2018, the escalating trade war between the US and China has been an influential force when it comes to the path of least resistance of markets across all asset classes. On the campaign trail in 2016, US President Donald Trump pledged to level the playing field on international trade. His main target was China, stating that China continued to enjoy the benefits of an emerging market when it had become the world’s second-leading economy.

The wave of protectionism with China began as a tit-for-tat exchange of tariffs and retaliatory measures. However, it escalated, reaching a crescendo on August 1, 2019, when the leader of the US slapped a new round of tariffs on the Chinese. President Trump became frustrated with the progress of negotiations as well as Chinese backtracking on previously agreed issues. While the rhetoric between Washington and Beijing intensified, negotiators continued to talk and attempt to reach a common ground.

The Chinese economy suffered under the weight of US tariffs. The US market is the world’s wealthiest and a significant export destination for Chinese goods. The protectionist wave hit US agricultural producers hard. With 1.4 billion people, China had previously purchased one out of every four bushels of soybeans produced within the borders of the United States. The US economy has not suffered to the same extent as China during the trade war. In China, the government faced economic woes, while in the US, President Trump’s problems are political. With his 2020 re-election campaign underway, a deal with China on trade translates to delivering on a central campaign promise. Last week, the Trump administration took the first step towards that goal with a “phase one” agreement.

Commodities are the global assets that have been in the crosshairs of the trade war. Agricultural commodities producers in the US have suffered as prices fell, and they lost access to a vast addressable market. Industrial commodities prices experienced pressure because of the threat of a global recession caused by the trade war. BHP Group (BHP) is a leading natural resources company with its tentacles all over the globe. The trade war has impacted its business since 2018.

An announcement on an auspicious day

Friday, December 13, 2019, was a day that lived up to its reputation. On that day, the US House Judiciary Committee sent articles of impeachment to the floor of the House of Representatives. On December 18, the House voted to impeach President Trump on the two articles along party lines. Since Democrats have a majority in the House, the articles passed, and a trial in the Senate in early January will now determine President Trump’s futures as the holder of the highest office in the United States.

On that same day, President Trump took a significant step in fulfilling a campaign pledge to level the playing field when it comes to trade with China. The “phase one” trade deal between the US and China moved the needle on trade towards a more level playing field.

It is debatable if the progress on the trade deal and impeachment issue was coincidence or political theater. Markets seemed to have ignored impeachment and embraced the de-escalation of the trade war based on the price action over the recent days. The day after the US House impeached the President, it approved the USMCA trade deal that replaces NAFTA.

The stock market reflected the trade deals

Impeachment of a US President is a significant event. Before President Trump, only three US leaders faced impeached. Donald Trump now joins Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and William Jefferson Clinton in a club that puts a mark on their administrations.

The stock market ignored impeachment and moved higher on the back of the “phase one” trade deal that moved the needle in favor of the US when it comes to commerce between the US and China.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights that the stock market rose to a record high on the aftermath of Friday, December 13. The latest high came on December 19, when the nearby contract traded to a peak at $3207.25. On December 19, the day after impeachment, the futures contract reached a new record high.

Copper moved above the top end of its trading range

Commodities have been in the crosshairs of the trade war, and copper is one of the leading bellwether industrial commodities.

Source: CQG

Copper traded to a low at $2.4675 per pound in early September, after the US escalated the trade war with additional tariffs. As the Chinese and US negotiators continued to talk, optimism that the sides could reach a common ground sent copper into a trading range between $2.50 and $2.73 per pound from early September through early December. The news of a trade deal pushed the nearby COMEX copper futures contract to a high at $2.8310 on December 13, and to $2.8235 during the week of December 16. At over $2.80 per pound on the active month March futures contract on December 18, the day of impeachment, copper focused on trade rather than US politics as it moved above the top end of its trading range.

Crude oil and soybeans edge higher

Crude oil is the energy commodity that powers the world. Since the trade war weighed heavily on Chinese economic growth, the demand for crude oil fell. China is the world’s most populous nation, with growing requirements for energy. The ongoing trade war led OPEC, the international oil cartel, to increase its production cut at its most recent biannual meeting in early December.

The price of crude oil moved higher in the aftermath of the announcement of the “phase one” trade deal.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of active month February NYMEX crude oil futures illustrates that the price of the energy commodity rose from a low at $50.44 per barrel on October 3 to over $61 per barrel on December 18. The latest high came on December 19 at $61.40 per barrel, in the wake of the trade deal and on the day after President Trump’s impeachment.

Soybeans are an agricultural product that has been highly sensitive to the trade issues between the US and China. The US is the world’s leading producer and exporter of the oilseed. Moreover, before the conflict over trade, China routinely purchased one-quarter of the annual US crop. Protectionist policies often create shortages of a commodity in one part of the world, and gluts in others. When it comes to the US, the loss of an addressable market that accounts for 25% of annual demand weighed on the price of soybean futures. In the aftermath of the “phase one” trade deal, the price of soybeans recovered.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of active month January soybean futures displays, the price of the oilseed futures rose from a low at $8.675 on December 2 to a high at $9.31 per bushel on December 17. On December 19, nearby soybean futures were sitting at just below the $9.25 level, near the high.

Crude oil and soybean futures prices moved higher in the aftermath of the “phase one” trade deal.

Commodities are in the crosshairs- BHP would benefit from the real deal

The markets are smart. Impeachment is a solemn and significant event for the US and the world. The markets realize that the issues surrounding the attempt to remove President Trump from office are a political event doomed to failure. A majority of the opposition party, the Democrats, control the House of Representatives. The impeachment vote along party lines will now send the issue to the Republican-controlled Senate for trial. All signs are that the Senate will quickly dispatch the issue into a political abyss, and President Trump will remain in office until at least the next election.

In eleven months, US voters will go to voting booths to either re-elect or replace the sitting President. The election will be the most contentious in history coming on the heels of impeachment and the failure to convict. Meanwhile, leveling the playing field on trade is the fulfillment of a campaign promise by the sitting President. At the same time, the US economy is booming, and unemployment is at its lowest level in a half-century. Moreover, impeachment along party lines will only serve to strengthen President Trump’s political base. We will have to wait until Election Day in November 2020 to find out if the House of Representatives made a foolish political decision to impeach, rather than censure, the President. A Trump victory would leave more than a little egg on the faces of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, the trade deal between the US and China is the first step towards leveling the playing field on commerce between the nations with the world’s leading GDPs. Additional progress on trade will provide support for the Chinese, US, and global economies. Economic expansion is bullish for commodity prices.

BHP Group is a global commodities producer. The company’s products include petroleum, copper, iron ore, coal, as well as metals and other minerals. BHP has a market capitalization of $138 billion at a share price of $54.66 on December 19. The company trades at a price to earnings multiple of 17.09 times earnings and pays shareholders a dividend of 4.86%.

Source: Barchart

As the long-term chart shows, BHP shares have traded in a range between $4.00 and $104.59 since 1987. The most recent low came in early 2016 when most commodity prices fell to multiyear lows, and BHP shares decline to $18.46 per share. Since then, the shares recovered to the $54.66 level after reaching a high at $59.02 on July 2 when optimism over a trade deal was peaking, and before President Trump escalated the trade war with new tariffs on August 1. The “phase one” trade deal and further progress towards a comprehensive agreement in 2020 could likely send BHP shares higher.

December 18 was a historic day in the US as President Trump became the member of an exclusive club of impeached leaders of the world’s leading nation. However, markets ignored the move that it views as political theater and continues to concentrate on the progress on trade and the overwhelming odds that the Senate will swiftly end the issue of impeachment with an acquittal in January. I am bullish on the prospects for BHP shares.

