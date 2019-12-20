McCullough: If You Think The Markets Are Confusing Now, Wait 6 Months

Using Hedgeye’s four quadrant model, McCullough said Q2 of next year is where the US economy will finally slow toward the slowest point.

McCullough said to expect economic stagflation followed by a slowdown of both growth and inflation in the next nine months.

Inflation will return, or the rate of change of inflation will accelerate, and really only for six months, says Keith McCullough, CEO of Hedgeye Risk Management.

Investors are dealing with a perplexing environment where a buoyant stock market seemingly contradicts the ominous economic indicators that ought to be curbing the market's growth.

Hedgeye Risk Management CEO Keith McCullough discussed his outlook for the upcoming months, based on Hedgeye's four quadrant model, in an in-depth interview with Real Vision's Raoul Pal.

He said we're going to see a return of inflation, or the rate of change of inflation accelerating, and really only for six months.

"If you think it's confusing now, wait till we get six months from now and we start to make the turn again back into what we call Quad 4," he said.

"Q2 of next year is where we have the US economy finally slowing towards the slowest point. Quad 3 is economic stagflation, which always is a precursor for the end of the economic cycle, which is Quad 4."

Source: Hedgeye

According to the framework, Quad 4 is when both growth and inflation slow at the same time.

"We're going to be right on the screws ahead of the US election," he said. "It's going to be pretty intense."

In the interview, McCullough also explains his bearish outlook on China and discusses widening credit spreads in the U.S. that may indicate that a market correction could be in order.

