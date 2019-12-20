Apple Hospitality: The Lean, Mean Monthly Dividend Machine

I consider this lean, mean monthly dividend machine to be a valuable stock in a diversified dividend growth portfolio, as the lack of dividend growth is easily made up for by the high yield and monthly payment schedule.

Management is creating long-term value for investors and keeping a sharp eye on managing the company's debt in a way that leaves sufficient flexibility to benefit if attractive opportunities or deals arise.

Featuring one of the highest EBITDA margins in the industry, the room-focused business model allows the company to operate its hotels efficiently and at minimum interrruption.

Dividend investors obviously love dividends. While dividends from most European stocks are only paid annually or at best semi-annually, their U.S. counterparts are almost all paying quarterly (one notable exception, for instance, is Disney (DIS) with its bi-annual dividend payment schedule). And then there are a few companies which even pay monthly and which enjoy iconic status among dividend investors, such as Realty Income (O) and Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN).

While I have been long on MAIN since May 2016 and had a small position in Realty Income for several months, I have recently discovered a third stock which pays juicy monthly dividends backed by a solid business model and a healthy dividend coverage: Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE).

(Source: Apple Hospitality REIT Investor Relations Presentation)

It's a lean, mean monthly dividend machine I can't get enough of and a position I am planning to substantially increase. Here's why.

Business Overview

Apple Hospitality REIT is one of the largest owners of Hilton and Marriott hotels and owns a total of 235 branded hotels across over 30 states. The portfolio is well-diversified across the nation and 99% rooms-focused, i.e., there are no special amenities like extravagant pools, gyms, shows, etc.

The accommodation offered is not low-quality, low-budget, but rather mid-quality and slightly above with very affordable prices. For the latest results reported in November, the average revenue per room amounted to $111, for instance, and $110 for the full year.

(Source: Apple Hospitality REIT Investor Relations Presentation)

The REIT is the third-largest publicly listed lodging stock valued at $3.6 billion, only trailing Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) at $6 billion and Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) at $13.3 billion but the largest one in the select service segment which has a lot of benefits.

(Source: Apple Hospitality REIT Investor Relations Presentation)

As the slide indicates, by virtually only concentrating on rooms, the hotels it owns are much smaller and more efficient. They are easier and cheaper to maintain, less complex and can easily be changed to adapt to changing trends, leading to the second-best EBITDA margin in the segment of 38%, only trailing Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) with 40%.

On the latest management call, this rather unique value proposition was stressed once more:

With unemployment low, and average wages increasing, the propensity to travel is high and our well located relatively young portfolio of branded rooms focused hotels has broad appeal. We place a tremendous amount of focus on acquisitions, dispositions, and capital reinvestments and continue to pursue transactions that will enhance the market concentration and overall performance of our portfolio, all of which play a key role in driving shareholder value.



Source: Apple Hospitality Q3/2019 Earnings Call

And while the rooms are not cheap but rather offer most bang for the buck, this makes the business less sensitive to recessions or more challenging economic times, since travel and vacationing is not dying down completely during these times. Driven by President's Trump business-friendly policies of slashing tax rates, the U.S. economy remains in very good shape, and now that the phase 1 trade deal has been announced, although not yet signed, it could very well be the case that the next recession or economic downturn will come later than expected.

However, if the cycle reverses, APLE's value proposition makes it very attractive to investors.

And in past cycles, when the economy has had a little bit more of a pullback we have seen where there is a, in a couple of cases, and it's not necessarily the chain scale, but more the rates focused on looking at you what particular rate the hotel is charging. And in some cases, if that's an upper upscale hotel and we're charging, a little bit lower rate or we're charging the same rate or even potentially an increased rate.



Source: Apple Hospitality Q3/2019 Earnings Call

That's a key factor guiding my investment into APLE, which should allow the company to continue paying its juicy dividend even in more challenging times.

The company has a relatively comfortable debt exposure, with total debt amounting to around 27% of market cap and net debt of $1.3 billion, of which more than half will mature in 2024 and after and only a tiny $50 million of debt maturing over the next two years carrying a current combined weighted average interest rate of around 3.6%. All this translates into a manageable 3.1x net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, which leaves enough flexibility to explore and close opportunistic acquisitions to drive long-term value.

Over the most recent third quarter APLE reported FFO of $0.45 per share, meeting expectations but down 2c Y/Y. At the same time, revenue per average room (RevPAR) rose 1.1% to $111.36 as occupancy increased by 70bps to 79.9%. The outlook was a bit muted, with management expecting RevPAR to be virtually flat in 2019 and EBITDA guidance reduced at the top end to a range of $425-435 million to "reflect higher anticipated general and administrative expenses associated with outperformance of the company's relative shareholder return metrics".

The Dividend Story

Apple's operating metrics are nothing to get excited about but also nothing to worry about. It is a very stable business with anemic growth as relates to the financials themselves and the stock price. But sometimes a rather boring business is exactly what you need as a dividend investor, especially if the stock is paying a hefty 7.5% dividend on a monthly schedule.

APLE only became a publicly listed stock in May 2015, and since then, it has paid $5.50 per share in culminated dividends. Meanwhile, the stock price has not moved anywhere over these 4.5 years, and in fact, is actually trading 10% lower. However, factoring in the dividends paid over these years, this negative price return transforms into a positive total return of 22%.

Data by YCharts

At first glance, that is not exciting considering the fact that the broad S&P 500 rallied a staggering 48% over the same time.

However, while investors have underperformed the broad market in terms of total return, they have built up a very reliable and big income source having received back almost 1/3rd of their initial investment in dividends.

So far, Apple has never raised or cut its dividend, with the monthly dividend remaining the same $0.10 per share since its inception. Although there is no dividend growth here, this can still produce sizable returns for investors due to the high starting yield and combined with monthly reinvestments.

Starting out with a 7.5% yield, zero dividend growth, 100 shares bought at $16 and a holding period of 5 years where we assume no stock price changes, the results are as follows:

Year Total Income YoC 1 $124.21 7.76% 2 $133.86 8.37% 3 $144.25 9.02% 4 $155.44 9.72% 5 $167.51 10.47%

(Source: Dividend Calculator)

In total, by reinvesting dividends monthly, the initial $10 dividend income in month 1 turns into $14.44 in month 60, an increase of over 44.4% in dividend income without contributing any additional capital. That is already a sizable increase, which can be substantially boosted by extending the holding horizon to 10 years:

Year Total Income YoC 6 $180.52 11.28% 7 $194.53 12.16% 8 $209.63 13.10% 9 $225.91 14.12% 10 $243.44 15.22%

(Source: Dividend Calculator)

Doubling the number of years to hold lifts terminal monthly dividend income to $20.99 - more than double what you set out with - resulting in a total gain of 111.21%. With only $1600 invested, dividend income and holdings' value more than doubled, and the investment has produced lots of income throughout the years.

On top of that, it is also mentally very rewarding to observe that you are getting paid monthly for your investment, which should also help to ride out more difficult economic times. Currently, the FFO/dividend ratio stands at a safe $0.30/$0.45 = 67% per quarter, but the dividend track record is still in its very early stages in the fifth year, and while management certainly wants to keep that dividend and is confident of maintaining it during more difficult times, there is no guarantee of that.

Investor Takeaway

With Apple Hospitality REIT, we are investing in a stable, well-managed and relatively recession-resistant stock which offers a juicy monthly dividend of 7.5%. You shouldn't expect any wild rallies with this stock but solely focus on that monthly income and treat the stock accordingly.

Although today's company was only formed in 2007 and IPOed 8 years later, its management has decades of experience in the lodging industry and also a lot of skin in the game. It is creating long-term value for investors and keeping a sharp eye on managing the company's debt in a way that leaves sufficient flexibility to benefit if attractive opportunities or deals arise.

I consider this lean, mean monthly dividend machine to be a valuable stock in a diversified dividend growth portfolio, as the lack of dividend growth is easily made up for by the high yield and monthly payment schedule.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE, PEB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

