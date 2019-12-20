Bullish On Newmont: $1.4 Billion In Asset Sales Combine With Excellent Gold Fundamentals

Meantime, US federal debt and deficits continue to skyrocket and are bullish for gold going forward. I reiterate my BUY rating and increase my 2020 PT by $2 to $48.

A short-term positive catalyst will likely be an update to the previously announced 2020 guidance and as a result of the recent asset sales.

Meantime, the stock is still supported by the current price of gold ($1,480/oz) as compared to its Q3 all-in sustaining costs of $987/oz.

Since my last Seeking Alpha article on Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) in October (see Perfectly Positioned For Blast-Off), the company has announced a bevy of bullish developments. These include two important commercial start-ups with excellent internal rates of return ("IRR"):

In mid October, the Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana achieved commercial production. The expansion project is expected to increase Ahafo's average annual gold production to between 550,000 and 650,000 ounces per year through 2024 while generating an IRR of more than 20% at a $1,200 gold price.

In late October, the Quecher Main Project in Peru went into commercial production on time and under budget. Quecher Main extends the life of the Yanacocha operation to 2027, contributing average annual gold production of approximately 200,000 ounces from 2020 through 2024 at all-in sustaining costs between $900 and $1,000. The project is expected to generate an IRR of ~15% at a $1,200 gold price.

Note the IRRs on these projects are solid even if gold were to drop $250/oz, let alone at the current price of $1,480.

Just as important as the start-ups were three announcements of roughly $1.4 billion in aggregate non-core asset sales:

In late November, a $375 million cash (plus $100 million in new discovery contingency payments) deal to sell the Red Lake Complex in Ontario, Canada.

In the first week of December, a $260 million cash deal to sell its 19.9% equity stake in Continental Gold.

And just a few days ago, an $800 million cash deal to sell its 50% stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines ("KCGM").

$1 Billion Stock Buyback Plan

All of these asset sales are expected to close in Q1 and deliver over $1.4 billion in total cash proceeds. As a result, Newmont announced a plan to buy back $1 billion in stock over the coming 12 months.

At the current stock price of $41, $1 billion equates to roughly 24.4 million shares. With 822 million diluted shares as of the end of Q3, the plan would retire an estimated ~3% of the total outstanding share count. That said, I expect the NEM stock will move significantly higher next year. As a result, the stock buyback plan will likely have less of an impact. For example, at $50/share, a $1 billion buyback equates to ~2.4% of the outstanding stock. As my followers know by now, this investor would prefer more dividends directly to shareholders.

AISC - Gold All-In Sustaining Costs

In the Q3 report, Newmont reported an AISC of $987/oz, an increase of 10% over the prior year quarter. That's obviously moving in the wrong direction and proof the expected integration and synergies of the Goldcorp merger have yet to pan out (pun intended).

But it is also evident the company is taking steps to address the all-in costs issue. Note the $800 million sale of KCGM was rather high cost production in terms of competing with the rest of NEM's portfolio:

Attributable gold production: 285,000 ounces

Gold costs applicable to sales: $915 per ounce

AISC: $1,035 per ounce

Total capital expenditures: $25 million

From the 2020 guidance presentation, we can see that an AISC of $1,035 per ounce is significantly higher than the majority of NEM's production profile:

Source: 2020 Outlook

So while Kalgoorlie represents a significant slug of production and requires only $25 million in estimated near-term sustaining cap-ex, the combination of debt reduction and a lowering of the overall production profile's AISC will lead to significantly higher profitability per ounce going forward.

Summary & Conclusion

As I predicted in my last article on Newmont, the company has announced a flurry of meaningful asset sales - indeed, more than I thought possible in Q4 of this year. Yet the market yawned on Monday's $800 million KCGM sale announcement:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Indeed, the stock is currently trading below where it was prior to the KCGM announcement. Apparently "The Street" is waiting for the company's updated 2020 guidance before wading in. You shouldn't wait ... the update will clearly show higher profitability and a lower AISC price point.

Meantime, budgets and deficits mean nothing under the current Republican regime in Washington D.C. The federal deficit is now running at a $1 trillion annual clip with no end in sight. This is a very bullish fundamental for the price of gold going forward. That said, Newmont is generating tons of free cash flow at the current gold price of $1,480/oz. While the Q3 results were somewhat disappointing, note the company still reported free cash flow of $365 million ($0.44/share), an increase 137% over the prior year quarter. NEM could easily deliver $1.50/share of free cash flow next year. That compares very favorably to the current $0.56/share dividend and is a bullish catalyst.

I reiterate my BUY rating on Newmont Goldcorp and raise my price target by $2 to $48 due to the impact of $1.4 billion in assets sales: debt reduction, a lower cost production profile, and the $1 billion stock buyback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.