French Stocks Could Fall Soon With 'Late-Cycle' Signs

In summary, one might be wise to shift away any exposure to French equities over the medium to long term. It appears that the chance is rising for French equities to fall (rather than rise much more) from current levels.

We can see low growth, low inflation, very low interest rates, and falling business confidence, as well as a recent Forex-market divergence (with respect to the EWQ and EUR/CHF correlation).

However, risk assets such as equities can fall significantly during recessions. France appears to be late in its business cycle, and thus we can see a greater chance of recession.

Two popular equity indices that track the performance of French stocks are the CAC 40 and the MSCI France Index.

The CAC 40 is a common benchmark for the French stock market index, against which investors in French stocks measure their performance. It represents the 40 most significant stocks among the 100 largest companies on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (by market capitalization). The index is market-cap weighted. The MSCI France Index is also designed to measure the performance of French stocks (large and mid-cap), but with 79 constituents rather than only 40.

The chart below shows the performance of the two indexes since January 2015. The red line shows the CAC 40, and the blue line shows the MSCI France Index.

Although the 'base price' (i.e., the starting date from which you compare the two alternative indices) does greatly affect the difference in performance over time, the CAC 40 does seem to generally outperform the MSCI France Index. This is probably due to its greater concentration (i.e., its focus on fewer stocks). Larger-cap stocks tend to attract more institutional capital flows, in a manner that reminds one of the Matthew effect (larger stocks attract more capital, which makes them even larger, and so on).

In any case, both are strongly correlated. We can invest in French stocks in a cheap and diversified manner by investing in the iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ), a popular ETF with approximately $800 million in total assets (expressed in U.S.-dollar terms). This ETF effectively provides us with the ability to gain direct exposure to French equities.

French stocks are currently performing well, but will this strong performance continue? First, we should consider the current placement of France within the business cycle, and Fidelity offers the below chart in its latest November 2019 business cycle update.

As shown by the graph, and as implied by Fidelity's logic, France (alongside the U.S., Japan, India, South Korea and Mexico) are late in their business cycle, and among the closest nations to recession. Characteristics of 'late-cycle' economies include slowing growth rates, tightening credit, weaker corporate earnings, contractionary policy (monetary and/or fiscal), growing inventories and/or falls in sales.

Homing in on France specifically here, we can see that growth is indeed moderating. The chart below shows France's annual GDP growth rate on a quarterly basis (year over year).

The growth rate is low, while inflation is also low. The annual inflation rate below, also shown on a quarterly basis, is hovering in the region of 1.00% (that is at best, most recently).

Interestingly, we have seen headlines not in the too distant past regarding Eurozone banks tightening credit criteria, too. For example, this article from France 24 news, explains in July 2019:

Eurozone banks are tightening the criteria firms and households must meet to be granted loans, the European Central Bank said Tuesday, as policymakers weigh their response to stuttering growth. Lenders upped their requirements of business borrowers and households seeking consumer credit between April and June, the quarterly poll of 144 banks showed. Among the bloc's largest economies, Germany, France and Italy saw tighter standards for business loans, while Spain's remained flat and Netherlands-based banks reported easing.

Notice how Germany, France and Italy are being seen as tightening lending standards (these are the later-cycle countries, as shown in the Fidelity chart above), whereas Spain and the Netherlands were seen as keeping their standards either flat or easing. Spain, possibly still being earlier on in their business cycle, is not being viewed as tightening credit standards as much as is 'later-cycle' France.

With respect to corporate earnings, they are difficult to assess in aggregate, especially as many companies can manipulate their earnings from quarter to quarter. However, business confidence is one important indicator to consider, in addition to purchasing managers' indices (or PMIs, for short). The chart below shows French business confidence generally falling since its peak around the turn of 2018.

The composite PMI for France, meanwhile, is shown below; readings under 50 indicate contraction. France is not quite in a contractionary phase, with the latest reading in December 2019 being 52 (just above 50).

Prolonged contraction would indicate a stronger likelihood of recession. This has not occurred (yet). Nevertheless, France's currently tight PMI readings (near the 50 mark) would not suggest that the country's business environment is in 'growth mode'. Much of the growth in French asset prices is more likely being supported not by business performance, but by low interest rates.

As shown in the weekly candlestick chart below, EWQ (representing the French stock market) is rising as short-term rates remain low. In the chart, EWQ is set against the red line which represents the one-year French government bond yield. The short-term rate is evidently in negative territory, at -0.60%, and the bond market does not seem to be giving the yield any significant lift.

This compares to the European Central Bank's negative deposit facility rate of -0.50% (see here).

As a shorter-term indicator, we can look to the EUR/CHF currency pair. The Swiss franc is often viewed by markets as a safe haven, while the euro has historically been viewed as a riskier currency. The correlation below, between EWQ and EUR/CHF, is clear (i.e., a stronger EUR/CHF indicates risk-on activity). However, a divergence has appeared most recently, with EUR/CHF (shown below by the red line) falling while French stocks continue to rise.

Ultimately, given that France appears to be late in its business cycle, and stocks generally fall significantly in recessionary times, it would appear to be risky to invest in French equities at this time. If one were to seek exposure to equities, one may consider looking elsewhere for this reason.

The chart below shows two important highs for EWQ: those of the months of January 2018 and December 2007 ($33.73 and $40.74, respectively). While 33.73 appears to be in sight, representing potential upside of 4.39% from the current price, the higher level of 40.74 would require further upside from the 33.73 level of 20.78%.

Anything is possible, but $40.74 would seem like an ambitious target, and therefore, I would offer caution to those looking to see EWQ find its prior highs of late 2007 (just prior to the global financial crisis, which developed in 2008). The probability appears to be rising that French equities will fall over a medium to long-term time horizon (say, between one and three years).

