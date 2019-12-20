Goodyear Tire Is The Best Way To Play The Coming Turnaround In Autos

Since domestic auto sales peaked in 2015, there will likely be a smaller spike in replacement tire sales in 2020 (tires usually last 4-6 years).

Goodyear Tire pays a high dividend and has a forward P/E of 10X, so it will likely deliver great returns during a sales turnaround.

Unless we're headed for an economic depression, it is very likely auto sales will recover from here as the average car is likely reaching the 200K mile marker.

Many companies in the industry have the same revenue and income as they did during the Great Recession.

Despite generally strong equity and economic environment, automotive stocks have been under considerable pressure. Vehicle sales have fallen in recent years while vehicle loan defaults are historically high. The reason is relatively simple, during the recession interest rates on car loans dove and the Federal government created the "Cash for Clunkers" old-car buyback program. The combined effect was a rapid resurgence of vehicle purchases which temporarily boosted automotive stocks.

Of course, the "law of unintended consequences" took hold and demand for cars plummeted beginning around 2015 as consumers no longer needed new vehicles. This can be visualized below:

Note the 2009 spike associated with the Cash for Clunkers program.

Domestic auto sales have been the lowest over the past bull market compared to all bull markets since 1970. This is even more extreme considering population growth. In fact, the average vehicle age today is at an extreme high:

So, with domestic auto sales nearly at their 2009 low and car age at an extreme high, a wave of car purchases seems likely around the corner. Of course, cars are built to last more than before, so the rise in age is logical. That said, given most Americans drive around 15,000-20,000 miles per year, many cars are likely crossing over the 200,000-250,000 mile threshold and will soon need very expensive upgrades to continue running.

Given this, I believe it is an excellent time to look at automotive stocks. Due to the fact that sales have been so weak in recent years, many companies in the industry trade at P/E ratios at 10X and under. Accounting for a very likely rise in earnings over the coming years (unless Americans give up driving), they are very cheap.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

One company in the sector that appears to be a solid turnaround bet is Goodyear Tire (GT). The tire maker's stock price is down a bit over 50% from its 2017 peak following the drawn-out decline in Domestic Auto Sales. As you can see below, the company's stock price and U.S. sales figure are generally correlated:

Importantly, the company operates globally and generates most of its sales through tire replacements, not new sales. That said, the largest portion of its revenue comes from the U.S. market and changes in income are generated from new sales while the replacement business is more stable/recurring. In its 2018 annual report, about 28% of tire units were sold as original equipment while the rest was for replacement. Further, 53% of net sales were from the Americas, 33% EMEA, and the rest from Asia.

Moving on, take a look at the company's revenue breakdown over recent years to see how the auto-sales slowdown has directly impacted it:

As illustrated above, the company is in about as bad shape as it was immediately following the crash. Revenue is slightly below while income levels are a bit higher.

To see this from another angle, take a look at the margins compared to its U.S. competitor Cooper Tire (CTB):

As you can see, Goodyear usually has slightly higher gross margins but the same net profit margin levels. Cooper is a bit smaller than Goodyear, but this demonstrates that neither company has a distinct competitive advantage.

In my opinion, the biggest risk to a company like Goodyear is not economic conditions, but market share. Economic conditions do have the greatest impact on sales and the stock's price, but those conditions ebb and flow. However, if Goodyear loses market share, the cards could come crumbling down. Goodyear is currently the third-largest global seller and for now, there seems to be little reason to believe the company will gain or lose that position.

Comparative Valuation

In general, Goodyear is the cheapest of the tire producers but it has a few caveats. It currently has a much lower forward P/E than Cooper at 10.8X compared to 18.7X and the lowest PS when Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY) and Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCF) are included. However, when you account for leverage with the EV/EBITDA ratio we can see they all have about the same valuation. See below:

Here is the liabilities-to-assets and liabilities-to-market plus liabilities-cap of each firm:

(Note, the decimal is off on the lower chart. 0.82% should be 82%.)

This brings me to my core thesis regarding Goodyear. The company is not an outperformer in its field nor is it an underperformer. Adjusting for leverage, it is also not cheap or expensive. It is in the middle of its peers and thus its stock is almost entirely dependent on cyclical and secular trends facing autos.

Put simply, it offers the best-leveraged play on a recovery in the auto-sales market. I expect auto sales to return to 2000s' levels over the coming years which will bring a huge boost to OE sales. Even more, because auto sales peaked about five years ago there will likely be a surge in tire replacements in the coming year as tires rarely last over 6 years.

While many logically see Goodyear's leverage as a risk, I generally see it as a reward. Debt is a double-edged sword, it is lethal in a crash but stellar in a recovery. Goodyear's low P/E currently accounts for this debt which will mean it is likely to rise faster than Cooper if tire sales reverse as expected.

The Bottom Line

Goodyear is an extremely cyclical stock. Admittedly, the company is trading at basically the same price as it was in the mid-80s (though it does have a 4% dividend and usually pays out much of its earnings). Take a look at its long-term price history with recession bands below:

As you can see, it is often the first to fall before a recession and has the most extreme recoveries thereafter, often rising 100%+ in only a few years. Now that the company is back at a long-term support level and the economic outlook for vehicle sales is looking much brighter, I believe Goodyear is a solid "Buy."

If my sales expectations pan out and revenue rises 50% from its current level, I'd estimate the company would make around $2.7-3.2 per share (given current margins) which translates to a price of $40-48 given a P/E of 15X. I'll take the more conservative side and choose the price target of $40, which implies a 155% return before dividends.

While I expect vehicle sales to show signs of recovery in the next few months, it may take time for the market to fully realize the implications of this recovery. Automotive stocks have been generally unpopular for over a decade. While this contrarian position likely means great returns for investors, it also means patience will be key. It appears the stock has bottomed, but it could continue lower and may not break out as expected for months to a year. Thus, I have a longer investment time frame of three years on the company.

