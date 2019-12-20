CBL & Associates Properties: Revisiting The 'Bonds Vs. Preferred Shares' Challenge

Given the Aug. 14 argument that the preferred shares were the preferable securities, yet now offer no income while the interest payments on the debt continue, was that assessment wrong?

On Dec. 2, after the close of trading, the CBL board announced that it was suspending all future dividends on the common and preferred shares.

On Aug. 14, 2019, this author published an article on CBL & Associates Properties' preferred shares, describing them as preferable to the debt for risk-tolerant investors seeking higher returns.

Author's Note: This article is intended for investors oriented towards value-deep, value-distressed asset investing. Those seeking moderate- to high-risk value investments may have an interest in this article. Investments in this company at any level of the capital structure are unsuitable for those seeking retirement income, and I strongly discourage purchase of securities related to this company for retirement income accounts, where a focus on risk aversion should be paramount.

Background For This Article:

Over the past few years, there has been a robust debate about whether CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) is a company in which one would want to invest; for the subset that is open to some investment type of investment in CBL, there is a second, robust debate about what level in the capital stack should invest.

An article published in July, by John Alford (found here), recommending the CBL Preferred D (CBL.PD) and E (CBL.PE) Shares prompted responses from a commentator:

thank you for the article, but you've fallen into the classic trap that many novice investors have who have looked at CBL preferreds: i.e., you've failed to look at the full capital stack and the exact probability outcomes for CBL. If CBL does not survive, you are way better off owning the bonds and getting recourse/ownership in the surviving entity. Either way, from purely a factually indisputable standpoint, the preferreds are inferior to other portions of CBL's capital stack. No one has yet been able to make an intellectually sound argument yet behind owning the preferreds, as there is a superior CBL security out there regardless of what your viewpoint is on the future outcome of CBL (i.e., bonds are the superior security if one is of the belief that CBL's risks are material and they may not make it and will be forced to file bankruptcy, and the commons are the superior security if one is of the belief that CBL will find a way out the hole they are in and will survive and one day thrive).

The commentator closes with a conclusion that the decision was "binary," with there being two ways that things could evolve for CBL:

Badly, whereby the debt is much better as the equity is wiped out in a re-organization, or

Very well, in which the common equity represents the best security to own with the best returns.

On August 14th, 2019, I published an article "CBL & Associates Properties: The "Bonds versus Preferred Shares" Challenge" in which I disagreed with the commentary and argued that the Preferred Shares had the best reward-risk, even if they were indeed riskier than the debt.

Specifically, I concluded in the earlier article:

The CBL debt is an attractive security to buy, offering a near 15% total return on a security that carries some risk; in the view of this analyst, however, it was judged to be less risky than the risk assigned to it by the market. At that time, I expected the 2023 Notes to go out at face value plus interest at redemption. While I am not expecting a re-organization, I expected that the debt unsecured credits would recover face value if a re-organization were to occur. However, in the view of the author then, it did not offer the best reward-risk of the CBL securities. Even as the Preferred Shares carry incrementally higher risk, being the next tier down in the capital structure, the potential for return was substantially higher than the debt. The combination of a 60% discount to face value and the 16-ish% coupon rates combine to offer substantially higher returns for incremental higher risk. The common shares may outperform the preferred shares in an extremely positive scenario, but even in that case, the preferreds will see substantial returns significantly sooner than the common shares. In addition, there is a limit to how good the ultimate outcome can be. While the views articulated in previous commentary were that the potential outcomes were binary, very good or very bad, this author believes that there are three possible routes forward. In addition to the "bad" and "good" outcomes, where the debt or common represents the "best" outcome, respectively, there is a "muddle through" potential route where the preferreds offer the best outcome. This author believes that the muddle-through scenario is not only possible, but it is the most likely outcome of the three by la substantial margin.

The author concluded overall that the preferred shares offered the best reward-risk for risk-tolerant investors, substantially higher return than the debt and substantially more likely than for the common (as well as delivering substantial returns sooner than the common), and represented the "best" security to own in order to invest in CBL.

On December 1st, 2019, CBL announced that their board had suspended the dividend for the preferred shares. Obviously, this is a blow to the perception of value for the preferred shares, resulting in an immediate 50-ish% reduction in market price almost instantly. By way of illustration, the price of CBL.PE at the close of trading on December 2nd, 2019 was $9.63 while the closing price on the following days trading was $5.40.

Two days later, on December 4th, Mr. Michael Boyd published an article "CBL & Associates Drops the Preferred Bombshell" in which he pointed out that a dividend suspension was a blow to the case for holding the preferreds. Furthermore, he noted:

The “Bonds vs. preferreds” argument that dominated discussion lately looks pretty much settled.

in favor of the debt over the preferred shares, and that

Given how the bonds have traded, being long either the common or the preferreds was an absurdly contrarian call that required overall market consensus to be materially wrong."

At the same time, a number of comments appeared by one particular commentator appeared after the dividend suspension, to wit:

I had been quietly following comments on CBL for a while now and enjoyed your (the author's article referenced above) article attempting to challenge JBTC's thesis that the preferreds are a loser investment relative to the bonds. He has now been proven indisputably correct. Will you admit that to the SA community, that he was correct and you were wrong? (December 4th, 2019)

followed by two other comments in another CBL article, written by Mr. Brad Thomas:

It is also interesting (and a bit sad) that @The Owl has refused to address the matter of whether he is willing the admit that JBTC was correct and he was wrong.

followed by

Making a mistake in financial analysis is forgivable, as we all do it. But one needs to admit when they are wrong and learn from it. @The Owl seems to be averse to admitting he was wrong and learning from JBTC who is clearly a more knowledgeable and intelligent investor.

Just in passing, my lack of immediate response to his comments was cited as proof of bad faith and a lack of engagement. The reality is that I am not on SA every day and, lately, I have been on SA very infrequently as I have been pressed with other matters. Therefore, the lack of engagement is more a matter of a busy schedule and less a matter of a lack of desire to respond. Indeed, I am writing an entire article to respond.

Be that as it may, given the substantial change in landscape surrounding the CBL debt and equity securities, especially the preferred shares for which the dividend was eliminated, it is entirely appropriate to raise two very legitimate questions:

a. Does this analyst now believe that the logic articulated in the earlier referenced article was flawed; that is, "was I wrong," and

b. What is The Owl now doing with the substantial position of CBL.PE shares that were held at the time of the earlier referenced article.

Is it time for this analyst to declare the August 14th assessment wrong and exit the preferred position?

The first question is addressed in the next section.

Was a Call on CBL Preferred Shares Wrong When Made?

Here were the securities prices of relevant CBL securities at the time of publication, this table taken directly from the original article (date of freezing prices to develop the reference article was August 5th, with the date of publication August 14th):

I focus on the Preferred E Shares as the benchmark as I own them, but these observations would apply nearly equally to the CBL.PD shares which are more widely held with a roughly 2.5 times larger share float. Note that one dividend for the E Shares will have been paid on September 30th, 2019, so the basis for the E Shares is $6.22/share, rounded off, to which we will return later.

Here is the total upside for the debt, claimed to be the "obviously" superior instrument to own, showing the total return for the lifetimes of the respective debt instruments including both total interest received plus appreciation to maturity:

So the maximum that can be gained from the benchmark 2023 Note is $538.75 on (at the time) a $697.50 bond.

Now let's look at the Preferred E pricing since the day that prices were frozen to prepare the article:

So, we see that there was an increase in value of the Preferred E Shares (the D Shares followed a similar pattern) following the publication of this article. Indeed, at the cyclical peak, it had increased 76% from the pricing at the time of publication or 82% if you include the dividend paid subsequent to the article but prior to the date of the peak pricing.

We now see the impact on the relative value of the debt with the preferreds at that peak pricing, considering roughly the same dollar amount of debt and preferred shares:

So, after only 67 days of trading from August 5th to November 7th, 105, CBL-E (valued at $695.15 for 105 shares as of the date of publication) would have delivered a total return of $573.72 on that investment. Contrast this return to the benchmark 23s, claimed to be the superior security, will deliver a total of $538.75 over the remaining life of this similarly priced bond held to maturity. That is, CBL-E offered, in 67 trading days, a larger total return than the 5.25% Notes Due '23 can ever deliver to maturity in four-plus years. Holding the 4.6% notes for an additional year (five years) will deliver an additional $20 at the end of 2024 to what one could have secured with the same value of preferred shares a month ago.

This peak pricing results in a superior time-based rate of return for the E Shares, to wit:

This demonstrates exactly what was claimed in my earlier reference article: the debt is safer vehicle, still offering an attractive yield of 15%. In contrast, while the preferred shares are riskier, they offer substantially higher potential return. The trading that has occurred between August 14th and the dividend suspension proves the validity of that view.

This is not just about being a nimble trader, but rather the opportunities that the preferred shares offered from the date of the reference article. Even if you didn't hit the top, you had plenty of time to sell at very attractive prices (until the end of November), which traded to that point at $10 or better pricing handle for an extended period of time. Even at $10, you come close in a few weeks relative to what the debt can deliver by waiting for years to get your money back, securing about $400 in 82 days (at Nov. 29th at $10.12) versus the $500-600 secured with debt waiting 4-5 years as shown here:

In this case, one would secure a total return of $409.92 on the $696.15 investment in 82 days if sold at $10.12 on the November 29th close, instead of the higher $538.75 total return for the much longer four-year holding period. Obviously, this result in the preferred trade handily outpaces the time-base rate of return for the bonds:

Therefore, with this trading record in hand, the reader can now make an informed call. Were the preferred shares indeed a "loser" as claimed by the critics? Were the bonds the only way to go? Indeed, we can now make an assessment of the following conclusion:

The “Bonds vs. preferreds” argument that dominated discussion lately looks pretty much settled.

Indeed, a careful evaluation of the trading record would indeed show the argument has indeed been settled, but in favor of the preferred shares. The preferred shares have already offered more total return than can ever be secured for the 2023 Notes, which requires an additional four-year holding period into the time at which those concerned about CBL suggest that there may be a re-organization, legally supervised or otherwise. Even if one missed the best exit point, one could secure substantially better "rate of return" on the preferred shares during any part of November, relative to holding the debt tranches four, five or seven years.

However, given the fluidity of the CBL investment landscape, a better way to articulate the conclusion was this:

The “Bonds vs. preferreds” argument that dominated discussion lately looks pretty much settled FOR NOW.

As referenced above, ownership of the preferred shares was referred to as being "absurdly contrarian." The problem with criticizing "absurdly contrarian" calls is that such securities come with absurdly contrarian pricing, where those valuing the security are pricing in the financial equivalent of a "nuclear winter scenario" (why they have the absurdly contrarian pricing in the first place). In these cases, as the news goes from "nuclear winter" bad to merely awful, you can get powerful rallies. In fact, we saw this in September through November for CBL.PD and CBL.PE. Once again, we find the equity market is not perfectly omniscient, being off-sides twice in a three-month period (once failing to see the rapid runup, again not anticipating the 50% decline in early December).

Takeaway:

a. The Preferred Shares have already been shown to be the superior investment, where the total gain available from the Preferred Shares have already exceeded the total potential gain that a holder of the benchmark '23 Notes can ever receive if they hold to maturity and returns vastly superior to the other two tranches.

Yes, but Owl, what about that crash this week? Ignore the intervening trading period as that opportunity is already over. Doesn't the current state of the preferred shares now prove you wrong?

What About Now?

Of course, questions and criticism of the August 14th thesis have followed the dividend suspension. A dividend suspension was not anticipated (even as I called early on for dividend reductions, using the proceeds to buy back debt at discounted prices). As a direct result of that dividend suspension, the price has plunged by 50%, leaving both series preferred shares with a $5 handle on pricing. This is obviously painful for investors and no one can ignore that decisive judgment by the market. From that perspective, how does this analyst view the situation now?

Just in passing, I note that:

The closing price on Friday, December 6th, was $5.16, down 17% from the August 5th basis of $6.22, factoring in the dividend received since that date, therefore While the price dropped by 50%-ish from the late November level, it had run up over 50% to that level from the August 5th pricing, leaving a decline of 17% from the previous article, and As CBL announced the dividend suspension announced on December 2nd, they used what I will describe as one of the worst jobs of messaging bad news in the history of corporate communications. Given the number of fumbles this year, perhaps we should not be surprised. The company failed to make it clear the exact purpose for what the cash from the suspended dividend would be used even as both possible uses were mentioned. With such a drastic change in direction from that articulated mere weeks prior, it would have been helpful if clear messaging on exactly what CBL will use the funds in what proportion would have been offered. Instead, the investing public offered direction similar to what my football coach once offered me: "watch out for the pass or the run," essentially a litany of all possible combinations which is not informative or useful, leaving many observers wondering if there is even a plan and resulting in an incrementally steeper decline.

The dividend suspension changes the landscape negatively for the preferred shares in the following way:

It eliminates the current income for the preferred shareholder while maintaining it for the debt holder, a shift in advantage for the debt over the preferred shares. Even as the dividend is accrued, market observers are correct when they point out that the accrued dividend is much riskier than a dividend paid out as the latter is secure while the former may never be received (e.g., insufficient assets in bankruptcy to reach a recovery where the dividends can be paid). Once you have a dividend payment, it is up to you to decide what to do with it. If the company is "saving it up for you," you have to worry about how it will be spent or whether it will be frittered away or otherwise lost before any re-organization can be used to recover it. The market has inferred from the dividend suspension that management sees something worse in 2020 than had been identified by securities holders, including a bankruptcy filing or as-yet-unidentified sources of losses further weakening the CBL financial condition. Even as the preferred shares (and the accruing dividend pile) are ranked senior to the common, with first right of recovery, this condition also represents a threat to the influential common holders: the Leibovitz family, the OP unit holders and Exeter Capital. Given the need for full recovery of the preferred shareholders, including the accruing dividends that will begin to build starting in January, this threat may prompt the board to do something "creative" to force the preferred holders into an exchange or otherwise "zap" the value of the preferred shares through "creative" means. A second threat to the common from the preferred relates to an extended dividend suspension. If dividends were left to accrue for a matter of seven years (to the maturity of the 2027 Notes), the dividends accrued would represent nearly $300M, which is equal to the amount of claims that the common shares have on book assets (Liabilities minus Preferred claims including accrued dividends would be equal to a sum greater than Net Assets, leaving the common shares with no claim on any book assets). With this dividend suspension, my expectation is that the dividend will be suspended for an extended period of time extending past 2020. Once a dividend is suspended, it tends to stay that way for an extended period of time and it becomes ever harder to restore it, then pay back the accrued dividends. While the company has indicated that they will review this on a quarterly basis, I would not find comfort in that assurance which is frequently made even as the suspensions remain in place for years. Now suspended, I do not expect any resumption of distributions until the 2023 and 2024 Notes have been resolved; in turn, while this may not require a suspension to and through the redemption in 2024, it is likely to extend past the end of 2020. The suspension of the dividend negatively impacts the time value of money return for the preferred shares relative to the debt securities. This represents another negative impact of the suspension. Dividends received five years from now are not nearly as valuable as those same dividend amounts being received over the next few quarters. This provides another argument that the debt is more attractive at this point than the preferred shares, with interest continuing to be paid. Indeed, yet another argument for the debt is that the dividend suspension itself should help strengthen the ability for the debt to be redeemed and strengthen the estate in the case of a bankruptcy, if it were to come to pass. This moves the debt to become incrementally more attractive even as it makes the preferred shares less attractive than before, shifting the equilibrium in favor of the debt.

However, while few have noted positive impacts because of the suspension, there are some:

I tend to trust the judgement of the credit markets over the equity markets in terms of predictive power. Therefore, while the preferred shares dropped 50%, anticipating bad news, the debt markets barely moved after the dividend suspension, failing to confirm a concern about an imminent bankruptcy even as weaker results might still be in the offing, which would impact the debt to a smaller degree. The bond market is raising a warning about a potential future bankruptcy, given the 25-30% discount to face value, but it is not suggesting that it is imminent. Bad news or imminent bankruptcy is one explanation for the sudden dividend suspension; however, coincidental to this suspension is the appointment of a Capital Allocation Committee at the board level, including one member of the Exeter team. One possible explanation is that the "Capital Allocation Team" will begin to redirect funds to aggressive debt reduction, which I argue is the correct place to direct most of the free cash flow and would increase the odds substantially for long-term survival of CBL relative to their current trajectory. The suspension of the dividend pushes out any bankruptcy filing further into the future, makes it less likely and/or makes any recovery more likely. While one year of a preferred dividend suspension has been described as "chump change," four years of such a dividend suspension would total $180M, moving out of "chump change" range and towards a significant sum. Using that $180M to repurchase the 2023 Notes at a hypothetical $750 price would allow $240M of the 2023 Notes to be redeemed prior to maturity, representing a bit over half of the amount due in December 2023. At the same time, earnings would increase as annualized interest expense would decline by $12.6M ($240M of Notes at 5.25%). With current pricing of the preferred shares, the reward-risk balance is now $4 of upside (to face value) for every $1 of downside ($20 up to $5 down to zero). At the current price, dividends will be accruing at a 33% coupon rate (for the E Shares, $1.65625 on a $5-ish preferred share). Even as recovery of accruing dividends is always a risk, dividends will be accruing at a very fast pace, which will need to be resolved at some point for the common shares to secure any recovery. In turn, this will put pressure on the board (many holding significant common shares) to need to resolve issues quickly, perhaps through asset sales followed by debt reductions.

So, the case for bonds has been strengthened:

with additional cash remaining with the estate rather than being distributed,

And the bonds being more robust to the growing concern of Leadership Risk,

With simultaneous weakening of the case for preferreds as described above.

So we ask the question once again,

The “Bonds vs. preferreds” argument that dominated discussion lately looks pretty much settled.

to which I would repeat the same answer as two weeks ago,

The “Bonds vs. preferreds” argument that dominated discussion lately looks pretty much settled FOR NOW.

However, this situation is very fluid, the current situation is no more permanent than the previous one and what looks like the "final conclusion" may change again over the next weeks or months as we saw it did from November into December:

Lack of information about how the distributions will be spent contributes to a default towards safety (towards the bonds); however, a clearly spelled out strategy, including how the dividends will be spent, in order to ensure the value of the common shares held by Exeter could shift that equilibrium back to the preferreds quickly.

Note that Wheeler (NASDAQ:WHLR) preferred shares were in this similar situation a year ago, yet they have now doubled in value even as no dividends have been restored and their cash flow required to address their issues is less than that for CBL.

Signs that the Exeter Capital impact on this board is instilling a capital discipline, through the "capital allocation" team, could reverse the view very rapidly. If the dividend suspension were a result of the work of this team rather than anticipating bad news exclusively, that could have a profound impact upon the market interpretation of the suspension. An articulated strategy of capital deployment, with clear goals and measurable results, could have a profound impact on the value of CBL. A critical question is: "Is the "Capital Allocation Team" for real?"

Debt pricing continues to offer a "25% off" sale which could help support a substantial drawdown in the outstanding unsecured debt. As noted above, just the dividend suspension proceeds of $180M over the next four years, combined by the 25% off sale, could result in a retirement of half of the 2023 Notes prior to maturity, knocking down to a more reasonable size the remaining cash required to redeem the notes in full without a refinancing.

A point not raised by recent commentary, as included in the Organizational Documents for both the D and E Shares, providing an opportunity for preferred holders to have a seat at the table and influence direction: .......if dividends on any outstanding Series D/E preferred stock are in arrears for six or more quarterly periods (whether or not consecutive), holders of the depositary shares representing interests in the Series D/E preferred stock, voting together as a single class with the holders of all other classes or series of our equity securities ranking on parity with the Series D/E preferred stock which are entitled to similar voting rights, will be entitled at the next annual meeting of stockholders to elect two additional directors to our board of directors, to serve until all unpaid dividends have been paid or declared and set apart for payment." As such, the board may not have as much time as one might think to retain the dividend suspensions, especially if there is a judgement that the money is not being well-spent and is not delivering a return better than the default alternative of debt reduction.

Therefore, even as the equilibrium has shifted towards the bonds and away from the preferred shares, this does not appear to this analyst to be the final word, or anything close to a final word, on the "bonds versus preferreds" question.

There is another point to be made: Asking anyone evaluating CBL to decide whether they are right or wrong on either the bonds or the preferred shares (or the common, for that matter) is a question that is years too early to be asked. This saga is very fluid, will play out over years (into 2023 or 2024) and will not be decided on the latest quarterly report or a property sale (or the loss of one), short of some bold move by the board to address the current challenges with a transaction.

With the dividend suspension, the likelihood of it being played out longer has increased, not decreased, and has improved the survivability of the preferred shares even if it costs the holder immediate income. My judgement on whether the investment was successful or not will be the total return (or total loss) on this investment at the end of the campaign, not whether the stock moves up or down a bit in the interim.

What Is The Owl Doing With The CBL Preferred Shares?

I continue to view the CBL preferred shares as having the best reward-risk of all of the CBL securities. While the recent dividend suspension will increase the risk for the name which was already more risky and hurt the time value of money return for the preferred shares relative to the debt, the potential total return outruns the debt by such a wide margin that the reward-risk balance continues to remain with the preferred shares even if the case is weaker than it was two weeks ago.

However, I am not inclined to add to my position until:

I get better information about where the money is being spent; I see a clearly defined strategy with clearly defined goals and measurable outcomes articulated by management; I can confirm the claims made by management in the financials reported by the company (e.g., claims of debt reduction should be net debt reduction and be able to be found on the balance sheet); and I can see a disproportionate amount of cash deployed to reduce the debt unless I can see tangible evidence that the money invested in property improvement is delivering 15+% returns (which is the alternative offered through debt repurchase).

At the same time, the preferred share Organizational Documents are being reviewed (again) to see if I can find "loose bricks" which can be used to "zap" the preferreds in such a way that value appropriately claimed by the preferred shares are being inappropriately shifted to the junior common shares.

If we don't see the money saved by the suspension well-spent, we continue to get vague generalities about strategy and intent, then I may decide, to the point made above by the critical commentator, that I am wrong and will move on.

In my view, CBL has the capability to take their future into their own hands and address their problems, especially their balance sheet issues. To do so, they need to stop empire-building, spending money on properties only where there is a return to justify it, and focus on their stewardship responsibilities to their creditors, preferred shareholders and common shareholders alike. Whether they have the will and the intent is another question that has not yet been answered either way and will largely determine whether this analysis has been right or wrong. Either way, that answer will not be known in days or weeks but in quarters or years.

All tables and graphs have been produced by the author using source data from the CBL & Associates Properties Trust IR Website, from which information from the CBL SEC Filings were obtained, or from the Yahoo Finance Website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide specific investment advice. The article is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment adviser.