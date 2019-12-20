Korea IT H/W: DRAM Contract Prices To Rise 5% QoQ In Q1'20

DRAM contract prices to rebound earlier than expected, up 5% QoQ in 1Q20

While PC DRAM spot prices rose 10.6% from the December 4 trough on inventory building of 1x PC DRAM by memory module makers and retail distributers, we have also witnessed server OEMs and public cloud companies making efforts to pile up inventories of 1x server DRAM. Accordingly, 32GB server DRAM module contract prices should rebound one quarter earlier than anticipated, at a rate of around 5% QoQ. Additionally, graphic DRAM prices are also expected to increase 5% QoQ in 1Q20 on inventory depletion of GDDR5 products. On the other hand, due to seasonality, the rebound of PC DRAM contract prices will likely be milder compared with server DRAM prices. With PC DRAM price contracts changing from monthly to quarterly contracts since July, server DRAM price contracts are likely to change to quarterly contracts from January next year. We believe enterprise server demand has dipped 2.7% YoY in 2019 as US-China tensions sour investor sentiment, but overall shipments remained flat on 5% YoY growth in hyperscale server demand.

Despite weak investments by public cloud companies, hybrid and private cloud companies have scaled up investments, buoyed by falling server prices. In 2020, we expect public cloud computing companies to move to build data centers while private cloud companies scale up their investments. Telcos are also expected to set up edge data centers in efforts to build 5G infrastructure. The expansion of 5G services will work to increase data consumption in edge computing, which should compel content delivery network (CDN) companies like Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to make investments in edge servers. Indeed, Akamai is believed to have built more than 100,000 servers in 2019 alone. Demand for edge computing servers has seen sharp growth recently, with big names such as Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), and Google (GOOG) increasing the number of front servers. Meanwhile, AMD’s 7nm server CPUs are rapidly growing in market share in the server CPU market. Amazon and Google are quick to adopt AMD solutions. The growing presence of AMD with its attractive price offerings is prompting Intel (INTC) to make fast progress in new CPU developments, which has been a big uncertainty in the server market and is likely to have a positive impact on DRAM demand.

China keen to establish 5G; maintain Overweight on memory semiconductor

Mobile DRAM, which is estimated to account for 40% of total DRAM demand in 2020, is likely to stimulate China’s demand to migrate to 5G smartphones amid Beijing’s efforts to build and expand 5G infrastructure and services. Against this backdrop, we now believe 2020 smartphone sales will increase 1.1% YoY to 1.44 billion units (versus our previous forecast that projected flat growth), with sales of 5G smartphone at 300 million. Rising BOM cost will likely limit 5G phones’ memory content growth, but 5G phones equipped with LPDDR5 DRAM should drive mobile DRAMs’ blended ASP higher. Growing server demand combined with the potential rebound of mobile DRAM demand lead us to believe that the 2020 DRAM market will expand at a faster pace than what the market expects. As DRAM contract prices appear poised to rebound more quickly than anticipated, we continue to present memory semiconductor plays with Overweight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.