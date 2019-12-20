Burberry Outperformed In 2019, Growth To Continue In 2020

The expertise and talent of new chief designer Mr. Tisci propped up sales growth, as the new collection generated an "excellent consumer response".

I wrote my first article on Burberry Group plc (OTCPK:BURBY), a British luxury goods company, around a year ago. Back in January 2019, luxury stocks jittered as some market participants made a hypothesis that demand for high-end goods in China had been flattening. The extrapolation of the iPhone sales data on other top-notch products looked convincing, and the hypothesis built on that was, at first glance, quite coherent. However, while LVMH and Kering dropped, Burberry emerged unscathed. Now it is evident that the extrapolation was in error and the market overreacted to it. Burberry's revenue dynamics this year have been robust enough to buttress the stock rally, while its Chinese sales remained resilient. The share price was volatile, but after all, it climbed ~26.7% on the LSE, in line with the S&P 500 (which increased ~27.3%) but well above the FTSE 100 (it rose ~12.5%). In July, it even tested an all-time high.

So, this luxury player has fairly delivered alpha this year and beaten the UK market, but has generally performed in line with the U.S. benchmark.

Other luxury bellwethers I cover won accolades for consistent growth and robust margins and easily outperformed the U.S. market.

Hugo Boss AG (OTCPK:BOSSY), unfortunately, was an exception, as it encountered pricing pressure in the U.S. and challenges in Hong Kong; the Metzingen-based company even issued a profit warning in October that caused ripple effects which impacted Burberry share price for a few days.

The difference between the company's stock price dynamics and performance of the German DAX has been enormous.

My prognosis regarding Burberry's potential capital gain based on multiples like P/S and P/E appeared to be too cautious. This year, the stock has easily surpassed a £7,681.9 market capitalization, which I anticipated by mid-2020; the £19.27 share price was also too low, as on December 19, the stock traded at £21.51 on the London Stock Exchange.

But the major question is if Burberry's merits are fully priced in or there is still room for capital gain in 2020 and beyond. And thus, whether the investment thesis I presented in January 2019 is relevant or no longer valid and should be abandoned as pointless. Let's delve into its results and find an answer.

A quick reminder: The stock exchange of primary listing is the LSE. It is also worth remembering that the group has an atypical fiscal year; it is currently the second half of FY 2020.

Multiples are inflated for a reason

Burberry is a luxury stock, so there is nothing wrong with a 26.9x IFRS P/E (it is 24.7x on the LSE, as currency adjustments must be factored in), which might be too lofty for a value investor. I am not an ardent proponent of the well-known classic P/E, as in many cases, this ratio could be misleading, yet I reckon P/E is an apt valuation ratio when we assess the market value of BURBY, as the share of debt in its capital structure (without operating leases taken into account) is meager and barely noticeable.

By the way, its debt is comprised of bank overdrafts (if not taking into account IFRS 16 impact; with IFRS 16 factored in, net debt is £416 million and is comprised of lease liability, operating lease debt, and net cash).

So, the bellwether deploys shareholder capital, not borrowed funds (e.g., proceedings from bond issuances), to create value and generate profits, and we can unhesitatingly place market capitalization in the nominator instead of enterprise value. Return on Equity is, besides, also fully reliable, and there is no need to adjust it, placing Total Capital in the denominator and EBIT in the nominator of the equation. However, I prefer to adjust this ratio using free cash flow to equity to incorporate working capital and capex in the analysis. So, its FCF ROE (FCFE before payment of lease principal / Average shareholder equity) now stands at staggering 30.4%, while ROE is 28%. So, Burberry is a highly profitable company with excellent returns, which justify its valuation.

So, P/E (IFRS) currently equals 26.9x, while Price/FCFE approaches 23.5x. While earnings and FCFE yields are in the low-single digit range, sales growth is barely matching these levels. But as I have already mentioned above, Burberry has an aura of luxury company and pricing power; its margins are healthy, and it targets a client group comprised of affluent individuals who are ready to pay a premium for high-end trench coats, polos, jackets, suits, accessories, fragrances, etc.

Among the peer group, however, Burberry even trades at a discount. Of course, it does not necessarily mean Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF), Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF), and Hermes are its closest and most akin peers. They have substantial differences (like portfolio structure and market share), but still, I think it is worth placing BURBY in this broader context.

Embattled Hugo Boss, which suffered from tepid sales dynamics in North America and issued a profit warning in October, is the cheapest in this group.

Major brand overhaul bears fruit

To rewind, in the previous years, Burberry entered a transformation phase designed to energize and revitalize the brand in order to increase margins and bolster sales growth. Now, looking at the H1 FY 2020 results, we could conclude that strenuous efforts the group's leadership made surely bore fruit.

The talent of Riccardo Tisci, Burberry’s new chief designer, was behind strong sales figures this year. The collection prepared by Mr. Tisci has received "excellent consumer response" and underpinned resilient sales momentum and, expectedly, led to more considerable investor attention and capital gain. In the company's H1 FY 2020 Interim Report, it was clarified that his collections delivered strong double-digit growth.

In H1 FY 2020, the group sales rose 3% (constant exchange rate) and 5% (FX adjusted), reported EBIT jumped 17% (thanks to FX tailwinds), and IFRS diluted EPS rose 15%. According to Bain & Company, in 2019, the overall luxury market grew 4% at constant exchange rates and reached €281 billion despite uncertainty regarding economic expansion and recession fears. So, Burberry's sales dynamics were generally in line with the overall market.

Burberry shop in Hong Kong, 2013. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

While Burberry surprised investors with improving revenues, the first semester of FY 2020 (April 2019-September 2019) was not entirely smooth. The primary concern was civil unrest in Hong Kong, which led to a double-digit sales decline for the brand, as some stores were temporarily closed.

Yet, despite hindrances in the city, the company did not downgrade its FY 2020 outlook, as cost savings together with FX tailwinds offset the repercussions of civil unrest in the city. Apart from that, revenue growth in China, Korea, and Japan was strong; the overall Asia-Pacific region delivered mid-single digit improvement, in line with the Middle East and Europe.

Dividend

It is surely much more pleasant for an investor to receive dividends while waiting for the thesis to fully materialize. Unfortunately, luxury stocks like LVMH, and even Ferrari (RACE), are not genuinely apt for those investors who are seeking solid yields to create an indefinite (and scalable) income stream. Speaking more specifically, Burberry yields only 1.9%. The history of DPS increases is nearly flawless, and I am fairly confident that in the medium term the company will not have to slash DPS, given its copious cash flow and relatively small capex. Yet, the yield is too low, at least for my taste.

Conclusion

According to the estimations of Bain & Company:

the luxury customer base will expand to 450 million by 2025, up from 390 million in 2019, mainly thanks to the growing middle-class, especially from Asia.

This trend will definitely be supportive of Burberry's growth. Analysts anticipate mid-single digit sales increases YoY in the medium term, which is fine. Considering the company could expand margins by optimizing costs, its profit might grow at a faster pace. Assuming BURBY earnings will rise at a mid-single digit rate in FY 2020 and FY 2021, while its P/E will remain unchanged or go higher to 25x-27x (on the LSE) spurred by better-than-expected sales and margins, it might reach FY 2021 EPS of 99 pence and a share price of ~£24.8-26.7, 15-24% above the current level.

The risk worth bearing in mind is that Burberry is a U.K. company that reports its results in pounds. As the country's national currency is sensitive to Brexit-related news, it poses particular risks to the top line.

Given the fruitful brand repositioning and successes of new Burberry's leadership, I remain bullish on the stock in the medium term.

