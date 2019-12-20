Principal Financial Group Continues To Impress

The resulting situation and valuation of the company indicates a continued "Buy" to me, with plenty of upside. I'm buying more.

The company has impressed during 2019 and foresees further growth into 2020, making double-digit potential CAGR possible even in conservative scenarios.

In this article, I'll take a (relatively quick) look back at Principal Financial Group (PFG), my largest non-European insurance holding. The stock has been on a roll in my portfolio and during 2019, appreciating by double digits. Levels have been relatively flat for a few months now, but we have a third quarter (and FY19 coming) to review and some recent guidance to see just what we can expect of the company in 2020.

In this article, I'll try to make a case for why PFG remains highly investable even after an excellent 2019. The company can, even from a conservative perspective, still be considered undervalued not only to fair valuation but to historical market prices as well. It is this contributor's assessment that the market has failed to take into consideration the successful last years, and it continues to treat PFG as a company with a lot more risk than it actually is.

3Q19 and some new guidance

For 2Q19, I wrote about the company in an article reviewing a clear earnings beat on the part of PFG. For the third quarter, the story was different - the EPS came in at a miss both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

So, what exactly happened?

Well, the primary reason for the lower earnings was higher compensation, integration costs, macroeconomic headwinds, and fees as well as investments in the business.

The company, as we mentioned in the previous presentation, incorporated IRT from Wells Fargo. There was also a drop in the net benefit from the international segment due to variances in expected versus actual inflation.

On the upside, the company reported:

Record-level Assets Under Management (AUM) of $703 billion, with a quarterly company net cash flow of almost $7 billion.

A continuation in share buybacks, almost $44 million worth, following the current trend of high degrees of share buybacks across the entire market.

Closing of the M&A of the Wells Fargo IRT, with the expected financial impact on the company's metrics.

Solid, double-digit revenue growth in RIS Fees YoY, specialty benefits as well as the international segment, the latter slightly offset by FX.

Most of the company's capital spending for the year has been deployed in the M&A.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

The company launched multiple new funds and products during the quarter, both domestically in the US and internationally across the globe - among other things, a Chilean Real Estate Fund and an Indonesian bond fund.

Despite a significant Non-GAAP EPS drop YoY ($1.67/share to $1.23 share), it's important to remember that 3Q18 included variances in the form of higher variable income in RIS Fee/spread and specialty benefits, something which hasn't occurred during 3Q19 and which is offsetting the results somewhat. If we exclude variances (both one-off negative and positive), the drop in EPS was 7.5% as opposed to ~26%, showcasing much greater stability.

The takeaway is also, I believe, the current ongoing integration of the Wells Fargo business, which is already adding to the company's large presence in multiple fields. We can expect positive results from this M&A going forward, as indicated by positive effects already materializing (according to management). Additionally, fundamentals in the company's legacy business continue to show strength, with double-digit sales growth (30%) YoY. The main parts of the business are performing excellent, with robust sales and recurring deposits. PFG also has some excellent client retention, which results in the strong business fundamentals we see in the company, including solid net cash flow.

PFG expects the full-year net cash flow to be positive, based on earlier (and 3Q19) estimates, despite offsetting factors. Given the development we've been seeing over the quarter, I fully expect the company to report FY19 in line with expectations.

Continuing risks for PFG are, as before, the increased fee pressure. This isn't isolated to PFG, however, but is industry-wide. I spoke to this in my first article on the company that compression in fees is something we see on a quarterly basis, and that this is also expected to continue.

So, a mostly good quarter despite offsetting variances, M&As finished and integration ongoing. Expected full-year results are positive, despite a strong comparison FY18.

How is the valuation?

Valuation

I invested in PFG back in late 2018/early 2019, when the valuation was under extreme pressure. Now, unfortunately, we cannot buy the company for the same valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

That doesn't mean there isn't upside to be found here, however. PFG is A-rated with a competitive dividend, especially when considering the company's peers. It also trades under P/E of 10, which is somewhat disconnected from a very impressive 10Y earnings growth rate of 9%, putting fair value closer to ~15 - though when valuing insurance and banks, I tend to stick to lower, historical averages such as the 10-12 we see here.

Estimated forward growth is lower than that seen historically, in part due to the aforementioned fee pressure, averaging about 5.8% for the coming 2-3 years. Going by this expectation, even trading flat at 9-10 times earnings, investing in PFG here could yield double-digit CAGR (including dividends) by simply trading flat for that time.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

In fact, even modeling for a return to 2018-dip valuations, you would still not be losing money at these valuations if you invest today, thanks to the company's well-covered dividend.

Even when modeling a bear case, assuming that estimates for the coming years are either correct (1% growth) or wrong (7-10% growth, reducing to 2-5% in the bear case) and assuming a below-historical rate growth rate of 4% earnings growth despite the new M&As, the downside/base case is still looking very appealing at double-digit potential CAGR - by simply returning to historically discounted valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

There has always (the past year) been a lot to like here - and there still is. Even in some of the most realistically bearish cases (and I could argue that this case is hardly realistic outside of a more general downturn), the potential returns, or lack of losses, make this investment excellent.

A peer/public stock comparison shows:

(Source: Author's calculations based on public data/F.A.S.T. Graphs)

PFG remains undervalued to averages of these peers, though it should be noted that certain peers can also be argued to be undervalued (especially Prudential Financial (PRU)). The discount certainly isn't as appealing as back in early 2019, but we knew this going in/looking at historical discounts.

We can, however, confirm that PFG remains somewhat undervalued even to certain sets of peers/comps, confirming a certain potential upside to the current value. I see the potential upside as at least 15%, indicating upside to the historically discounted fair value of ~11 times earnings. Long term, potential CAGR at today's valuations is between 10-20%, depending on your stance on the company. Bullish cases where the company grows according to expectations and returns to fair value have returns that easily exceed 20% annually.

This makes PFG continually interesting to me.

Thesis

My original positive-stance thesis on Principal Financial Group still holds. While the original undervaluation at the time of my first purchase is long gone at this point, the company is still offering an appealing potential upside across several fundamental metrics.

Given the safety underscored by its high credit rating and the company's performance since the recession, there's little risk of a material drop in the company in the near term. As I see it, even a more serious overall downturn across the market would affect PFG no more than other peers, with operations continuing as expected.

The company needs to adjust for even further fee/margin pressure, which is certain to put even more strain on profits going forward. However, given its robust overall cash flow and profits, all this will likely amount to is (as indicated) a percentage drop in margins/profits PFG can absorb without too much trouble.

The combination of quality and undervaluation makes the thesis here - and I'm buying more.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

My continued stance on PFG is "Bullish" and "Buy" following convincing quarters despite variances and one-offs, as well as continued margin/fee pressure. I view the company as an excellent holding and am willing to extend my allocation further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own the European/Scandinavian tickers of all European/Scandinavian companies listed.