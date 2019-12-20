Quick Picks & Lists | Basic Materials | United Kingdom

Noble Corp.: Expectations For 2020

by: Vladimir Zernov
Vladimir Zernov
Summary

I discuss the current position of Noble Corp. and share my views on 2020.

I believe that there are no near-term bankruptcy risks for the company, but the financial situation remains very challenging.

Noble Corp.'s fate depends on timely upside of the offshore drilling market.

Noble Sam Croft

While a number of offshore drilling stocks have experienced upside in recent days, Noble Corp. (NE) shares breached the $1.00 level and settled in the penny stock theory. The reason