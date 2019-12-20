Tidewater: Expectations For 2020

That said, Tidewater is well-positioned to capture upside in the offshore support vessel market and might go through a turning point, returning to positive operating cash flow.

Tidewater's (TDW) third-quarter results, which showed a setback in revenues and dayrates, put immediate pressure on the stock, but it was able to quickly recover back to previous levels. When the report was published, I wrote that nothing bad happened to the company from a longer-term point of view, but I'm still surprised at how fast Tidewater shares were able to shrug off the negativity that came with the previous quarterly report. Such optimism in the stock clearly sets the scene for a very interesting 2020.

Company's current position

Tidewater finished the third quarter with $359 million of cash on the balance sheet, $10 million of short-term debt and $419.9 million of long-term debt. At that time, the majority of company's debt consisted of $350 million 8.00% senior secured notes due August 2022. Tidewater decided to use the cash on the balance sheet to decrease its debt burden and reduce interest payments and announced a tender for up to $125 million of the principal amount of 2022 notes. As per the company's press release dated November 25, 2019, approximately $285.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 2022 notes were validly tendered and not withdrawn, so the tender was a success.

Interestingly, Tidewater apparently planned to participate in restructuring of its major competitor Bourbon but it did not work out (big thanks to fellow contributor Jeff Boyd who alerted me on this news). Ultimately, the representatives of Tidewater did not show up at the hearings, but the company's potential participation in Bourbon reorganization following the deal with GulfMark shows its intention to be the industry consolidator, a role that could be very important for the health of the fragmented industry.

Source: Tidewater presentation

Expectations

Apparently, the following year will bring another restructuring in the offshore support vessel industry - Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) is facing major problems with its nearest debt maturity, and the negotiations with lenders have little chance for success (in terms of saving common equity). Judging by the previous deal with GulfMark and an attempt to take part in Bourbon restructuring, Tidewater might have interest in post-restructured Hornbeck Offshore which is one of the leading offshore support vessel companies.

In the first nine months of this year, Tidewater had an operating cash flow of -$37 million. Obviously, the return to positive operating cash flow will be a major positive catalyst for the company. Tidewater is a global operator that is not dependent on a single market which provides cautious optimism regarding the company's ability to capture the continuous (and rather slow-paced) recovery of the offshore drilling market and, therefore, return to positive operating cash flow.

The company's stock has experienced plenty of upside in recent weeks, but in essence, it has been trading in a very wide range after a rapid decline in share price in August. I believe that the previous $20.00-25.00 range was fundamentally more appropriate since the company has no liquidity concerns, is an industry leader, and is currently trading at a discount to post-restructuring book value (a rather useful measure compared to legacy book value numbers). In this light, further upside in 2020 is surely possible, although it certainly won't come in a straight line (I'd expect a short-term pullback after the current rally).

All in all, the year 2020 is shaping up to be very interesting for Tidewater as the company will try to return to positive operating cash flow and, perhaps, participate in additional industry consolidation. Due to the volatility of the stock, anyone willing to make a longer-term bet will be better off buying during a meaningful pullback. Meanwhile, shorter-term traders will always find opportunities for themselves as volatility is almost guaranteed due to rapid changes of market mood towards everything related to offshore drilling.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.