Nine Energy Service: Balance Sheet And Pricing Pressure Lead To Product Line Divestment

Nine Energy Service (NINE) is a North American onshore completion services provider. There are strong headwinds in the small-diameter coiled tubing units, which can affect the company's margin adversely in Q3. The company's leverage is also quite high compared to peers. Do not rush to invest in this stock until there are signs of a sustained energy market recovery.

Because of the competition and dwindling margin, the company has exited the Well Services and suspended most of its wireline services in Canada. NINE's differentiated product offerings like the dissolvable frac plugs and casing flotation tools can help it gain market share in a competitive industry. While the strategy, along with lower capex, will improve free cash flow, I think the company's focus on core completion activity can prove to be a risky step in the current energy market backdrop.

What's The Strategic Shift?

Upstream customers' budget cut has affected Nine Energy's business strategy significantly. Since the past year, the company's focus on coiled tubing did not work out the company expected because stiff competition weighed down pricing in the market. As a result, it has now begun evaluating the service lines. The company is also maintaining an asset-light business model that satisfies the management's target ROIC (return on invested capital) and adjusted operating margin. Functionally, it looks to concentrate its efforts on developing dissolvable and composite plug technologies.

Following up with the current focus, NINE sold its Well Services division in August and got rid of 107 workover rigs, many of which required significant maintenance costs. It also reduced its employee base by 24%. Recently, it has begun the process of shutting down the Wireline operations in Canada. Almost the entire Wireline truck fleets in Canada will stop operating and so, will not generate revenues in the coming quarters. The energy business in Canada has experienced structural flaws over the past years, which prompted the management to minimize its exposure and reduce the margin loss. Investors may note the Wireline business in Canada generated $18 million in revenues year-to-date in FY2019, which was 40% lower compared to a year ago.

As a result of the strategic shift, the company will be solely focused on completion tools, which will allow it to lower the fixed costs and reduce future capital expenditures. The management believes that its dissolvable and composite plugs will increase market share in Canada and will driving profitability in 2020 and beyond.

New Products Introduction Continues

In this context, let us discuss some more on the company's commercialization of new technologies. The low-temperature dissolvable plugs are expected to be effective in the lower bottom hole temperatures in the Permian, the Northeast, and the DJ Niobrara. Although it delayed field trials due to the current weakness in the completions activity, we may see commercialization beginning in Q1 2020. At the other end of the spectrum is NINE's high-temperature dissolvable plug, which will be fielded in the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and the Bakken Shales, as well as international markets including Argentina and Saudi Arabia. The commercialization is expected to start from Q2 2020. On top of these offerings, the company plans to offer a shorter, all-composite plug. It intends to utilize similar materials from the current scorpion design. The shorter-designed plugs are expected to become commercialized by the end of Q2 2020.

Investors may note that NINE's prominent offerings include Breakthru Casing Floatation Device (for ultra-long laterals), Scorpion Composite Plugs (eliminates drill bit trips, and reduces cycle time), and FlowGun Toe Valve (eliminates intervention). Along with the dissolvable plugs, these offerings create high entry barriers, and therefore, the possibility of margin improvement for NINE. This is because these completions services and products are used in multi-pad drilling, which is significantly more expensive than the single-well pad completions.

What's The Q4 Guidance?

In Q4, the company expects to generate total revenues in the range of $150 million to $160 million. At the guidance mid-point, it represents ~24% fall compared to Q3. For Q4, the EBITDA guidance range of $11 million to $15 would translate into a 46% fall (on an adjusted-basis) compared to Q3. The top-line decline represents the divestiture of the Production Solutions segment and the closure of the Canadian Wireline business. Plus, the impact of pricing pressure and the activity decline due to customer budget constraints will also reflect in the sales and margin drop.

The effect of the negative factors was so profound on the company's outlook that the company had to revise down its previous guidance. It has now become more cautious about the industry outlook than before concerning the pricing stabilization and consistency in the overall upstream activity. It is cutting down on the frac crew and expects the pricing pressure to affect the revenue and profitability in 2H 2019. It now expects the FY2019 cash flow from operations per share to be between $3.25 and $3.75 versus the original estimate of $4 to $5 per share. As the outlook gets more uncertain, we can expect the company's activity to slow down further in 2020. Despite that, we may see some improvement in the tools business in the coming year. Also, a lower capex can offset the fall in the free cash flow partially. I will discuss more on this in the following part.

Analyzing The Q3 Financial Results

In Q3 2019, Nine Energy Service's top line decreased by 15% up compared to Q2 2019. On a year-over-year basis, the revenue decline was less steep (down 7%) in Q3 2019. Revenues in the Completion Solutions segment declined by 14% quarter-over-quarter, while the gross profit margin contracted to 18% from 23% a quarter ago. The revenue fall in the Productions Solutions segment was more severe in Q3. However, in September, the company divested the Production Solutions segment to reduce expenses. The sale, which includes the company's fleet of 107 workover rigs, leaves the company as a pure-play, asset-light completions player.

What Are The Current Drivers?

The Northeast region in the U.S. accounts for ~20% of the company's wireline and completion tool sales. This region has been a drag over the past couple of quarters due to the capex curtailment by the upstream operators. Since Q1, frac activity here has decreased by 25%, which led to 26% lower revenues from this region in Q3 compared to Q2. The company estimates that the loss of frac crews has translated into a loss of 12,300 composite plugs per quarter.

In the company's cementing business, the average revenue per job increased by ~2%. The improvement was impressive as the completion activity slowdown continued to affect the U.S. drilling environment. The rig count in the U.S. dropped by 11% in Q3 compared to Q2. New flurry designs and continuous market share gains in the Permian kept revenues steady in Q3 from the cementing business compared to a quarter ago.

The Coiled Tubing unit, which is another significant part of the Completion Solutions segment, saw decreased activity in Q3. As activity froze and upstream capex took a step back, pricing remained under pressure. The situation was compounded by new units flowing into the market at low rates, which depressed operating margin. As a result, Q3 saw 16% lower coiled tubing days and low small-diameter coiled tubing utilization, which led to 20% lower revenues from this business. Also, longer lateral and multi-well pad development in coil drill-out can lead to higher non-productive time. Since the coiled tubing is a highly capital-intensive business, NINE will evaluate all the possibilities if the operation generates negative full-cycle returns.

What's The Current Financial State?

As of September 30, 2019, NINE had $211 million in liquidity. Compared to the company's debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65x, Oil States International's (OIS) debt-to-equity is 0.19x, while ProPetro's (PUMP) debt-to-equity stands at 0.14x. Nabors Industries' (NBR) debt-to-equity stood at ~1.3x as of September 30.

In association with the Magnum Oil Tools acquisition (in late-2018), NINE issued $400 million of debt, which would be due for repayment in 2023. Since it has no debt repayment before 2023, its balance sheet is relatively free of any near-term financial risks.

In 9M 2019, NINE's cash flow from operations was $86.8 million, which was an increase of 71% from a year ago. Led by a 12% rise in revenues during this period, the company's working capital requirement decreased in 9M 2019, leading to the rise in CFO. The company expects capex to fall by over 60% in FY2020. However, with a falling margin, it remains uncertain as to how the company will increase cash flow from operations significantly. Although the company has sufficient liquidity to fund capex, it might want to stabilize free cash flows to avoid further strains on the balance sheet.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

NINE is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~4.1x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion implies lower EBITDA. The stock is currently trading at a discount to its past six-quarter average of 7.7x.

NINE's EBITDA is expected to decrease more sharply than the fall in the EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters, which typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than peers' (NBR, PUMP, and OIS) average of 7.1x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated NINE a "buy" in December (includes "very bullish"). Three of the analysts rated it a "hold," while one recommended a "sell." The consensus target price is $8.1, which at the current price, yields 15% returns.

What's The Take On NINE?

The upstream operators are likely to lower their capex more than what was expected at the beginning of the year, which can deal a blow to NINE's revenue and margin growth prospects. There are strong headwinds in the small-diameter coiled tubing units, which can affect the company's margin adversely in Q3. Because of the competition and dwindling margin, the company has exited the Well Services operation. It has also decided to suspend most of its wireline services in Canada due to the lack of sufficient profitability. I think the company's focus on core completion activity can be a risky proposition because the completion well count in the key unconventional shales has been trending down in the recent quarters.

Following the headwinds in the top and bottom line, it will not be easy for the company to lower the net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio. I expect the stock price to show positive momentum in the short-term even though it has taken a significant beating in the past year. The balance sheet reflects considerable financial risks related to debt repayment in the medium-term. Although there are no repayment risks in the short-term, I think it will be prudent to stay away from this stock until there are signs of a robust energy market recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.