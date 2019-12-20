Illinois Tool Works Is A Margin Beast, But The Valuation Is A Little Scary

I can't see any way that Illinois Tool Works is cheap, and it would be hard for me to hold without at least putting in some trailing stops.

Management wants to resume M&A, and it sounds like they're looking to build a new segment, leading me to wonder what market(s) they may target (automation? software? aerospace? HVAC?).

Maybe the worst thing I can say about Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) as a company is that it’s kind of dull and that it underinvests in R&D – something management likely would disagree with. Otherwise, we’re talking about an incredibly well-run conglomerate that is very diversified across the globe (albeit a little light toward China) and across end-markets (albeit a little heavy toward auto). Management’s 80/20 system has generated proven results for years and very very few companies can produce these kinds of margins and returns on a sustained basis.

I thought ITW had some “best of the rest” attributes back in April, largely on the strength of its margins, but the shares have done quite a bit better than its peer group since then – climbing more than 15%, handily surpassing the performance of the industrial sector as well as many other well-regarded (or formerly well-regarded) multi-industrials like Eaton (NYSE:ETN), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH). Dover (NYSE:DOV) and Danaher (NYSE:DHR) are among the few to beat ITW’s performance over that period, though Danaher really isn’t a true peer anymore.

At this point, I can’t really sign off on the valuation Illinois Tool Works is getting. Sure, I understand that investors are taking positions ahead of an expected 2020 rebound, and I also get that high-margin stocks get high multiples. I also understand that once the Street picks a favorite/safe haven, they’ll run it to unsustainable valuations (as happened with 3M). So, while I could maybe stretch my valuation methodology far enough to say it’s not hugely overpriced, a mid-single-digit prospective return is just too low for me.

It’s Cyclical, It’s Defensive, It’s An Overachiever … All Of That Is True

Illinois Tool Works is a weird hodgepodge of several traits and types. Its strong margins and market shares do give it some defensive attributes – ITW usually doesn’t get hit as hard when the economy slows, and quarterly organic revenue contraction may well bottom out at around 3%.

But it also has cyclical attributes as well; the auto and welding business have gotten smacked pretty hard, and test & measurement somewhat as well, and there may be a day of reckoning down the road for construction.

Above all, though, it has a lot of traits of just simple operating excellence. Not too many multi-industrials have 40%-plus gross margins (not even the great and much-loved Honeywell), and ITW is likewise very strong on efficient SG&A spending, giving it a very strong margin and ROIC/ROA profile. Where it doesn’t overachieve is on core growth – the best quarterly core revenue growth number over the past five years was still below 4% and it hasn’t exceeded 5% since 2011.

Time To Tweak The Model?

That leads me to one issue or question to ponder – how much better can Illinois Tool Works be just doing what it has been doing? Management’s decision to pause M&A activity, retrench, and make sure every business was as optimized to the 80/20 approach as possible has clearly produced results, but how much is left in the tank? And can investors reasonably expect better than 2% to 3% growth in the best of times?

I know ITW management doesn’t like questions about the R&D spend, but the reality is that they do spend less than almost any peer I can find (far less than Fortive (NYSE:FTV), 3M, Eaton, Emerson (NYSE:EMR), and so on). 3M and Honeywell have both argued in the past that their R&D programs are essential aspects to their models and part of why they can generate above-peer growth and margins (though 3M is going through a rough patch now). Perhaps, if ITW turned the dial a bit on R&D, they could generate more growth without compromising long-term margins all that much, with higher gross margins and volume-driven operating leverage recouping the incremental spending.

Waiting For The Turns

Illinois Tool Works generates about 25% of its revenue from the auto end-market (about 17% or 18% from OEM, the rest from aftermarket), and that’s a tough place to be now, though true to form, ITW is outgrowing the underlying volumes of the industry on share/content gains. The company is also suffering some for its exposure to a range of heavy machinery and general industry markets, primarily through its welding business and some in the test & measurement and fluids businesses. Exposure to semiconductors and electronics through test & measurement has also weighed on results.

Looking at 2020, I believe many short-cycle industrial markets will start returning to some growth in the second half of the year, and that’s good for around 25% to 30% of ITW’s revenue, though I think markets like heavy machinery and oil/gas will likely be weaker in 2020 than they were in 2019. Autos is a harder call – I think it will be “less bad” (lower volume declines), but I won’t underestimate ITW’s ability to grow above underlying production.

On the more positive side, non-residential construction will likely slow, but stay positive, food equipment will keep chugging along, and food/bev, MRO, and electronics should improve. All told, it’ll probably a no-growth year for ITW.

Organic growth prospects may be dim, but management has indicated they’re ready to get back to work on M&A. While management has said they could do a deal for up to $1 billion to $3 billion in annual revenue (basically adding another segment), they’re more likely to add a couple of smaller companies in the $100M to $150M revenue range and drop them into “Specialty” before figuring out their longer term strategy.

The way management has been talking about this, I think they want to buy or build a new segment, but what might they target? Automation is a possibility given the long-term growth potential, and some areas of automation (controls, sensors, flow control components) can support 20%-plus segment margins (which I believe is a must-have). Software has the margins and good growth, as does aerospace, but acquisition multiples would likely be prohibitively high. HVAC and building controls/systems would be another possibility.

The Outlook

I’m still expecting long-term core growth form Illinois Tool Works in the 2% to 3% range, and I’m likewise still expecting FCF margins to grind higher into the low 20%’s over time, supporting mid-single-digit FCF growth. I think operating margins can get to around 26% over the next three to five years, but I’m not sure there’s much upside beyond that.

Discounting the cash flows back, the prospective return looks frankly pretty poor. My margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA is a little more forgiving, but about the best I can do is a 16x forward multiple that would support a fair value in the high $170s, but that’s really the modeling equivalent of redlining an engine.

The Bottom Line

If you own Illinois Tool Works, maybe think about some trailing stops to protect your returns (particularly in tax-free/tax-deferred accounts). If you don’t own it, I’d advise being patient. While ITW’s status as a darling could certainly last a while longer, the readjustment process is usually pretty bumpy, and I think there are other options in the sector that don’t require you to sacrifice much quality for better valuation.

