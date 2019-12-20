Offshore Drilling: 2019 Recap And 2020 Expectations

I look at my expectations for 2019 and how they played out.

This article continues the tradition of writing recap and outlook for the next year for the offshore drilling industry (look here for articles on 2017, 2018 and 2019). As usual, I'll start by reviewing my expectations for 2019 and then proceed to my views on 2020.

2019

Continuation of recovery is postponed until the second half of 2019. Somewhat true. Oil prices experienced major downside at the end of 2018, so I believed that this will deal a temporary blow to the recovery. However, actual numbers (floaters, jack-ups) show that the number of drilling rigs was steadily increasing until May, and then floaters started to suffer. Obviously, drilling projects are complicated and come with a certain time lag so there is no direct relationship between short-term oil price movements and the number of drilling rigs or even rigs that get contracts. Anyway, while the jack-up market continued to show decent upside throughout the year, the floater market recovery disappointed in the second half of this year. While technically recovery continued as dayrates reached new highs (in this part of the cycle), the market and your author hoped for more robust improvements.

The market will be better for jack-ups than floaters. True. Jack-ups clearly fared better than floaters in 2019. Oil companies preferred less expensive and shorter-cycle shallow water drilling over more complicated and expensive ultra-deepwater projects.

Upside in dayrates should come closer to the end of 2019. That's a miss. Dayrates had upside this year, but this upside was measured and there was no year-end boost.

Rig scrapping may slow down. True. Accounting consequences of rig scrapping prevent drillers from being more active on this front. The following chart from Bassoe Offshore shows that the downtrend in scrapping activity is significant:

Asset prices may correct to the downside, I expect bigger valuation spread between working and idled rigs. True. Back in October, Bassoe Offshore made a major downside asset value revision. The most recent transaction, Shelf Drilling's purchase of jack-up Maersk Completer for $38 million, came below Bassoe's valuation estimate of $44 million-$53 million, suggesting that asset values stay depressed.

Pacific Drilling (PACD) may try to sell itself, but this may be problematic. I don't know whether Pacific Drilling tried to sell itself behind the curtain, but there's no public information about such attempts. This topic was raised straight after Transocean's (RIG) purchase of Ocean Rig. At this point, it is clear that Pacific Drilling will continue on its own since big players are struggling with their debt problems and have no resources for additional acquisitions.

2020

Floater recovery will proceed at a measured pace, dayrates should reach $250,000 for drillships by the end of the year. The biggest problem for the floater space right now is the spot nature of many contracts. In this environment, active rigs continue to be marketed all the time and stay in available supply. The industry badly needs an increase in the number of long-term contracts, but it's not happening now. Thus, I'm expecting upside but not a breakthrough.

Harsh-environment semis-subs will get another boost. In fact, it's already happening now, as, according to Bassoe Offshore database, Odfjell Drilling's semi-sub Deepsea Nordkapp got a yearly job in Norway with a dayrate of $350,000. For top-tier rigs, rates close to $400,000 appear possible to reach in 2020. Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF), which has ordered two newbuild harsh-environment semi-subs, may ultimately profit from this trend.

Modern jack-ups should see steady improvements throughout the year. The current upside trend is strong, and there are no signs that it will be interrupted. In my opinion, Borr Drilling (BORR) will be the main beneficiary of this trend, although other drillers with strong jack-up presence like Valaris (VAL) or Noble Corp. (NE) will benefit as well.

Older jack-ups will finally start going off the scene. I believe that some jack-ups built in 1980-1982 will have to end their career since their owners will choose to not invest in the required surveys and upgrades. The current trend in scrapping numbers may revert.

Drillers' financial reports will be a pain to watch. Transocean, Valaris, Noble Corp., Seadrill (SDRL) will all have a tough year. Their stocks will trade more on anticipation of future results than on current financials, but outlier reports could have a big impact on their stocks. Diamond Offshore (DO) will likely have a "calmer" year compared to other major drillers, but it will still have to use its credit facility.

Asset prices will stay where they are or slightly drift to the upside, but there'll be no major repricing. The real upside in asset prices is not theoretical - it should be proved with actual transactions. All major players have some financial challenges - so who's buying? In this environment, material asset price upside looks unlikely.

The offshore drilling market will be better at the end of 2020 compared to the current state. The pace of these improvements is the main intrigue since timing is very important for many drillers who have some problems with their debt levels.

Conclusion

The year 2020 will once again be full of volatility and various trading opportunities in the world of offshore drilling stocks. I will reiterate that the whole group is speculative and more suited for trading than for buy-and-hold investing so size your positions accordingly and manage your risks responsibly.

I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! See you in 2020!

