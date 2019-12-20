Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/18/19

Includes: AMEH, EPD, ET, MYOV
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/18/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time when insiders were buying hand over fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV);
  • Energy Transfer (ET); and
  • Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Franchise (OTC:FRG); and
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • New Age Beverages (NBEV);
  • Central Garden & Pet (CENT);
  • Tandem Diabetes (TNDM);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • Phreesia (PHR);
  • Brigham Minerals (MNRL); and
  • Dynatrace (DT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY); and
  • Lazydays (LAZY).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$4,894,581

2

Roivant Sciences

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

B

$3,767,706

3

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,000,000

4

Brannon Richard D

DIR

Energy Transfer

ET

B

$1,279,000

5

Avril Matthew E

DIR

Franchise

FRG

JB*

$1,000,009

6

Cofer Timothy P

CEO, DIR

Central Garden & Pet

CENT

JB*

$519,981

7

Coliseum Cap

DIR, BO

Lazydays

LAZY

B

$284,149

8

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical

AMEH

B

$277,500

9

Haas Timothy J

DIR

New Age Beverages

NBEV

B

$191,930

10

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$180,668

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kalanick Travis Cordell

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$383,215,424

2

Warburg Pincus &

DIR, BO

Brigham Minerals

MNRL

JS*

$154,066,908

3

Thoma Bravo

BO

Dynatrace

DT

JS*

$87,292,856

4

Hlm Venture

BO

Phreesia

PHR

JS*

$53,402,824

5

Levy James R

DIR, BO

Brigham Minerals

MNRL

JS*

$51,360,156

6

Perricelli Scott

DIR

Phreesia

PHR

JS*

$48,958,000

7

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$27,023,552

8

Pegus Cheryl

DIR

Phreesia

PHR

JS*

$12,239,500

9

Blickenstaff Kim D

CB, DIR

Tandem Diabetes

TNDM

S

$11,970,491

10

Winn Stephen T

CB, CEO, BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$8,072,303

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.