Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/18/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/18/19, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time when insiders were buying hand over fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.
----------------------
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
- Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
- New Age Beverages (NBEV);
- Central Garden & Pet (CENT);
- Tandem Diabetes (TNDM);
- RealPage (RP);
- Phreesia (PHR);
- Brigham Minerals (MNRL); and
- Dynatrace (DT).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Williams Randa Duncan
|
DIR, BO
|
Enterprise Products Partners
|
EPD
|
B
|
$4,894,581
|
2
|
Roivant Sciences
|
BO
|
Myovant Sciences
|
MYOV
|
B
|
$3,767,706
|
3
|
Perelman Ronald O
|
BO
|
vTv Therapeutics
|
VTVT
|
JB*
|
$2,000,000
|
4
|
Brannon Richard D
|
DIR
|
Energy Transfer
|
ET
|
B
|
$1,279,000
|
5
|
Avril Matthew E
|
DIR
|
Franchise
|
FRG
|
JB*
|
$1,000,009
|
6
|
Cofer Timothy P
|
CEO, DIR
|
Central Garden & Pet
|
CENT
|
JB*
|
$519,981
|
7
|
Coliseum Cap
|
DIR, BO
|
Lazydays
|
LAZY
|
B
|
$284,149
|
8
|
Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic
|
BO
|
Apollo Medical
|
AMEH
|
B
|
$277,500
|
9
|
Haas Timothy J
|
DIR
|
New Age Beverages
|
NBEV
|
B
|
$191,930
|
10
|
Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt
|
BO
|
Texas Pacific Land Trust
|
TPL
|
B
|
$180,668
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Kalanick Travis Cordell
|
DIR
|
Uber Technologies
|
UBER
|
AS
|
$383,215,424
|
2
|
Warburg Pincus &
|
DIR, BO
|
Brigham Minerals
|
MNRL
|
JS*
|
$154,066,908
|
3
|
Thoma Bravo
|
BO
|
Dynatrace
|
DT
|
JS*
|
$87,292,856
|
4
|
Hlm Venture
|
BO
|
Phreesia
|
PHR
|
JS*
|
$53,402,824
|
5
|
Levy James R
|
DIR, BO
|
Brigham Minerals
|
MNRL
|
JS*
|
$51,360,156
|
6
|
Perricelli Scott
|
DIR
|
Phreesia
|
PHR
|
JS*
|
$48,958,000
|
7
|
Lilly Endowment
|
BO
|
Eli Lilly
|
LLY
|
S
|
$27,023,552
|
8
|
Pegus Cheryl
|
DIR
|
Phreesia
|
PHR
|
JS*
|
$12,239,500
|
9
|
Blickenstaff Kim D
|
CB, DIR
|
Tandem Diabetes
|
TNDM
|
S
|
$11,970,491
|
10
|
Winn Stephen T
|
CB, CEO, BO
|
RealPage
|
RP
|
AS
|
$8,072,303
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?
If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!
Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.