Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/18/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/18/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time when insiders were buying hand over fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Myovant Sciences (MYOV);

Energy Transfer (ET); and

Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Franchise (OTC:FRG); and

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);

New Age Beverages (NBEV);

Central Garden & Pet (CENT);

Tandem Diabetes (TNDM);

RealPage (RP);

Phreesia (PHR);

Brigham Minerals (MNRL); and

Dynatrace (DT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Eli Lilly (LLY); and

Lazydays (LAZY).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $4,894,581 2 Roivant Sciences BO Myovant Sciences MYOV B $3,767,706 3 Perelman Ronald O BO vTv Therapeutics VTVT JB* $2,000,000 4 Brannon Richard D DIR Energy Transfer ET B $1,279,000 5 Avril Matthew E DIR Franchise FRG JB* $1,000,009 6 Cofer Timothy P CEO, DIR Central Garden & Pet CENT JB* $519,981 7 Coliseum Cap DIR, BO Lazydays LAZY B $284,149 8 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical AMEH B $277,500 9 Haas Timothy J DIR New Age Beverages NBEV B $191,930 10 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $180,668

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kalanick Travis Cordell DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $383,215,424 2 Warburg Pincus & DIR, BO Brigham Minerals MNRL JS* $154,066,908 3 Thoma Bravo BO Dynatrace DT JS* $87,292,856 4 Hlm Venture BO Phreesia PHR JS* $53,402,824 5 Levy James R DIR, BO Brigham Minerals MNRL JS* $51,360,156 6 Perricelli Scott DIR Phreesia PHR JS* $48,958,000 7 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $27,023,552 8 Pegus Cheryl DIR Phreesia PHR JS* $12,239,500 9 Blickenstaff Kim D CB, DIR Tandem Diabetes TNDM S $11,970,491 10 Winn Stephen T CB, CEO, BO RealPage RP AS $8,072,303

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

