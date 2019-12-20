Near-Term Upside In LAG-3 Immunotherapy - Buy Immutep

Immutep (ASX:IMM, IMMP) is an Australian primarily listed biotechnology company working primarily in the field of cancer immunotherapy using the Lymphocyte Activation Gene 3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism.

Frederic Triebel, the Founder and Chief Scientist at Immutep, discovered in the late 1990s that a soluble protein called LAG-3 could activate dendritic cells in the vicinity of tumour cells. Dendritic cells are antigen presenting cells (APCs) which stimulate T-cells to trigger an immune response to cancer. The activation of T-cells is key to long-run remission in cancer.

Immutep was previously known as Prima BioMed, with the company acquiring its now key LAG-3 immunotherapy assets in late 2014. The acquisition resulted in Immutep stopping the development of its autologous dendritic cell-based therapy in favour of LAG-3 therapies.

The company has been involved with developing a suite of products based on its LAG-3 technology, with its flagship product being IMP321. The market leader in the development of LAG-3 immunotherapy space is Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), with Immutep perhaps second most advanced in this field. Bristol-Myers is expected to report a combination therapy melanoma study of LAG-3 in 2020.

Immutep's capital structure includes ordinary shares, convertible notes, performance shares and options. If one dilutes for everything today, we have 526 million shares on issue, which at the current share price equates to a $137 million market capitalisation AUD, or just US$95 million.

The purpose of this article is to discuss the key metastatic breast cancer (MBC) immuno-chemo program (IMP321 in the AIPAC trial), which is due to report in the March quarter of 2020. Additionally, Immutep is currently in a 2a combination trial with Keytruda in melanoma with Merck (MRK) (IMP321), as well as clinical trials with Pfizer (PFE), Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Novartis (NVS), so there is no shortage of Big Pharma showing early-stage interest in Immutep's technology.

Immutep's flagship clinical product is IMP321 (Eftilagimod Alpha), which is being clinically trialed (AIPAC trial) in Stage 4 HER2-negative, hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer. Around 66% of metastatic breast cancer patients globally are HER2-negative. Metastatic breast cancer cannot be cured, with 5-year survival rates in the US only 22% (median survival 24-36 months).

Immutep commenced the AIPAC trial in December 2015, announced full recruitment in June 2019, and is due to report its clinical trial results in the March 2020 quarter. Chemotherapy is typically second-/third-line treatment, with hormone therapies in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors the front lines of treatment.

The current Phase 2b AIPAC clinical trial is a substantial trial, with circa 227 patients recruited, randomised 1:1 Chemotherapy (Paclitaxel) plus IMP321 (30mg dosage) vs. Chemotherapy (Paclitaxel) plus sham. Patients receive Paclitaxel in combination with Immutep's LAG-3 immunotherapy (IMP321) for six 4-week cycles followed by a monthly maintenance injection of IMP321. Excluding the run-in period of the clinical trial recruitment has taken 30 months, which is probably okay.

Clinical Trial Timeline - AIPAC (Active Immunotherapy PAClitaxel)

June 2019, 226 patients - Full recruitment

Jan 2019, 179 patients reported

Aug 2018, 126 patients

June 2018, 113 patients

Jan 2017, first patient enrolled in AIPAC randomised controlled study

Dec 2015, AIPAC clinical trial commences (15-patient safety component)

Immutep reported a small Phase 2a metastatic breast cancer clinical trial of thirty patients in 2010. Of the 30 patients trialed, 3 had progressive disease (10%), with 15 (50%) having an objective response or tumour shrinkage, after 6 months. The standout clinical data was 90% of patients having stable disease, followed by 50% having an objective response within the 6-month period. The other positive insight was the highest dose studied (6.25 mg) demonstrated a 71% response rate over 6 months, with tumour shrinkage continuing once chemo stopped. The company did not report on time-to-tumour progression. More recently, Immutep reported a 47% overall response rate in the safety run-in for AIPAC from 15 patients in June 2017, with the preferred 30 mg dosage getting a 44% overall response. The partial responses were seen late in the safety run component of the trial, which is not inconsistent with other immunotherapy efficacy.

The write-up of Immutep's 2010 study outlined the standard of care (chemo alone) delivered 5.6 months progression-free survival, with 25% of patients achieving tumour shrinkage and 50% of patients having progressed by 6 months. There is, however, plenty of clinical research ambiguity around the time to progression in this hard-to-treat setting.

It's difficult to get progression-free survival data, but Paclitaxel on its own showed a 55% response rate and 7.5 months in progression-free survival and medium survival time of 20.1 months in second-/third-line patients (study reported in 2013 prior to CDK4/6 inhibitor introduction). The authors did, however, note that their 2013 clinical data was amongst the strongest seen, with 30% response rates being more typical.

The Immutep 2010 2a clinical trial and the lead-in data from the AIPAC 2b trial shows a combined 45 patients demonstrated 10-13% median disease progression vs. perhaps 30-50% (after 6 months) in the real world.

The current Immutep Phase 2 clinical trial in HER-negative, hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer is complicated by the standard of care changing during the course of the 2015-2020 clinical trial period, with CDK4/6 inhibitors like Ibrance (chemical name palbociclib) in combination with hormone therapy Faslodex (Chemical fulvestrant) entering the standard of care as first-line therapy.

The introduction of CDK4/6 inhibitors like Ibrance means patients are receiving chemotherapy treatment later, noting median survival in this setting is 24-36 months. The key clinical trial, PALOMA-3, which compared palbociclib plus fulvestrant vs. fulvestrant alone, showed 11.2 months till disease progression vs. 4.6 months for hormone therapy alone, or a massive 6.6-month delay in progression.

This means Immutep's AIPAC trial will be receiving second-/third-line patients circa 6.6 months later in the second half of the AIPAC study, noting survival statistics in MBC are not great - so, pretty safe to assume they are getting sicker patients, who are likely to progress quicker than the 7.5 months observed in 2013 the Paclitaxel study noted earlier.

The introduction of CDK4/6 inhibitors (for half the study) prior to chemotherapy should result in quicker disease progression (estimate 6 months). This compares with our earlier Immutep data from 45 patients pre CDK4/6 inhibitors which showed circa 47-50% response rates, 10-13% disease progressors, with the caveat being these were healthier patients. On the basis that Immutep's disease progression data is significantly slower than chemo (50% vs. 30% response rates), there is logic to support a positive p value for progression-free survival data when the company reports in March 2020. However, clinical trial success is highly uncertain.

A successful clinical trial in an indication as difficult as metastatic breast cancer could result in a drug approval in Europe sometime as early in 2021, albeit it would be safer to assume a pivotal clinical trial would be required. It is likely Immutep will report before Bristol-Myers Squibb, with the 2020 year potentially opening up another important immunotherapy tool for oncologists.

Undoubtedly, a clinical trial failure in metastatic breast cancer will result in a significant share price decline, as the majority of the company's value sits in this program. Conversely, with LAG-3, a known immunotherapy target but not extensively clinically trialed, any hits of clinical efficacy will be deeply rewarding for investors. Immutep's relationships and ongoing clinical trials with Big Pharma, which include Merck, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, GSK and Novartis, should provide some valuation support should Immutep's metastatic breast cancer program be knocked out. With the company capitalized at less than US$100 million, there is some downside protection or potential value in these clinical programs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.