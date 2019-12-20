Wheat: No Reason For Significant Growth

At the same time, there is still a lot of wheat in the world.

"Winter is coming," and the weather problems are more likely than the cloudless sky.

Instrument

The Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the wheat market.

Seasonality

Wheat price, as well as the price of other agricultural commodities, is affected by seasonality. Over the previous five years, in the period between November and February, the price of CBOT wheat futures has showed high volatility. This is due to weather risks for the new crop. This fact gives some psychological support to the market at the moment. Besides, the current wheat futures price is above the five-year average. It is also a sign of a bull market.

Supply and Demand

The latest USDA forecast figures concerning the structure of the wheat market balance in 19/20 can be seen as negative for the current market situation. Without going into details, I would like to note that the estimated stock-to-use ratio of the global wheat market in 19/20 is 0.38 - almost the highest in ten years:

But maybe the situation is not as hopeless as it seems.

China accounts for 50% of global wheat stocks. However, given that China does not actively participate in the global trade, the world wheat balance should be assessed without regard to the impact of this country. I calculated the stock-to-use ratio excluding China and got the following results:

In this case, the value of the stock-to-use ratio is not so high, but still above the balanced level.

Considering the stock-to-use ratio exclusively for the U.S. market, one can say that the price of CBOT wheat futures is close to the balanced level:

Bottom line

Technically, the wheat market is positive at the moment. Weather risks support the market as well.

The U.S. and China will sign their so-called "phase one" trade pact at the beginning of January. Trade deal optimism is another support for commodity markets.

At the same time, there is still a lot of wheat in the world. And therefore, I don't see the reasons for a significant growth in this market in the foreseeable future. Under such conditions, it is most likely that the Wheat Fund is in for a sideways trend in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.