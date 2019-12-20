Boeing's Leadership Failure

Mr. Nadella has just been named Person of the Year by the Financial Times for his rebuilding the culture of Microsoft, which has also returned Microsoft to the heights of corporate valuation.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, can be cited as an example of how one can build a corporate culture that focuses upon longer-term relevance, something that also creates longer-term value.

Criticism has been aimed at Boeing's emphasis on shareholder returns in the near term at the expense of building a longer-term culture of "engineering excellence."

Boeing's business model has not worked and, consequently, its failures have impacted a spreading circle of victims and now seems to be spreading to the wider economy.

The lead editorial in the Financial Times reads "Boeing Needs to Transform the Way It Operates."

The leadership failure at Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) first impacted people that flew on the airline, it has impacted thousands of staff and suppliers, and it is on the way toward impacting the whole American economy.

Many critics point to the Boeing example and say that this is another failure of the capitalistic economic model. The story is that greedy executives drive a company to maximize the company's stock price and thereby maximize shareholder wealth.

The editors of the Financial Times echo these failures in criticizing the current CEO, Dennis Muilenburg as helping Boeing "perpetuate a culture focused on shareholder returns rather than engineering excellence, one divorced from its manufacturing base in Seattle."

Furthermore, "the board also failed to ask hard questions."

But, the editors go on, the fault does not lie entirely on Boeing's management. "Aviation safety regulators, in particular America's Federal Aviation Administration, were initially accused of being slow to act and have been under pressure to take a tough line..."

To me, the failure is not just because of the capitalistic system nor is it because people are greedy.

People are greedy and will always be greedy.

The capitalistic system, still, in my mind is the best system around, but it is also true that some changes might improve the way it functions. We know that even in a capitalistic society, regulators and regulations are necessary. Executives and companies do cut corners.

If the Boeing problem were just one of regulators not doing their job, then we know where the problem lies.

The regulators must do their job. There is no question, as the editorial suggests, that the regulators must address what a company is doing and determine whether or not they contributed to the breakdown of the system leading to the problems that followed.

The real issue, to me, however, boils down to one about information and how open and transparent a management is, not only with its regulators, but with its customers, with its shareholders, with its suppliers, and with its board.

In fact, the whole issue here gets back to the culture created by the leaders of the company... and specifically to the CEO of the company.

In this, I agree with the statement cited above in the editorial: Boeing needs to "perpetuate a culture focused on... engineering excellence."

This is what will create shareholder value. But, even more important, this is what will create sustainable shareholder value.

It is interesting that the editors of the Financial Times put out the editorial on Boeing at the same time the paper presented the FT Person of the Year award. This year's choice is Satya Nadella, the chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Mr. Nadella has set a standard in developing the new culture of Microsoft, one "that would involve constantly being open to learning and new ideas, rather than the 'fixed mindset' of the past."

This is the essence of the new era. The way that information has grown and spread, corporations cannot live in the past, even if the past is only a short time ago.

Companies, like Boeing, and, to add another to this list, General Electric (NYSE: GE) fought to protect their past. They fought to keep quiet about what they were doing and where the problems might be, even excluding their board of directors. Their intellectual capital was theirs and management wanted to release as little information about anything... to anyone else.

This was the culture of maximizing shareholder wealth based on a given technology.

But, the world has changed. With new generations of technology being developed every three to five years, the "new" Modern Corporation must run a continual process of learning and dealing with new ideas.

If the corporations don't build a culture that is open to learning and new ideas, to new information, it is going to fall behind, or, it is going to create situations like Boeing... or, like General Electric... where crises build up so that, sooner or later, the system breaks down.

Yes, these companies maximized shareholder value in the short-run, but failed to create the culture that could sustain this success over the longer-run. Their culture did not produce the information necessary to determine where problems were. Their culture was not built upon engineering excellence, but on producing short-term results.

The culture of these organizations was not sustainable.

But, isn't this what the leader of a corporation is supposed to do? Isn't the top person in the organization supposed to sustain the company over time.

Satya Nadella is being recognized because he has changed the culture of Microsoft, aiming for sustainable technological performance over time.

And, while he has been accomplishing this, Microsoft stock has risen in value to return the company to the top levels in terms of wealth creation.

Engineering excellence depends upon the creation of a culture that values the flow and spread of information.

In value investing, this is what the investor must be looking for. Creating shareholder value in the short run is great, but the investor must be comfortable with the corporate culture that the CEO is creating or has created, in order to justify an investment over the longer term.

Mr. Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing, failed to do this. Lots of people are now paying for this shortcoming, a situation that could exist and/or expand for some time. The question now is how will Boeing be turned around? How will a new culture be built?

As the editorial in the Financial Times concludes: "Boeing will survive this crisis-it needs to ensure trust in its products does too."

Operating within an open and transparent environment in the future can help Boeing build up this trust over time. Investors need to insist that they create such a culture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.