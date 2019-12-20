Mid-Con Energy Partners: Asset Sales Are Unlikely To Help Enough

Higher oil prices would benefit Mid-Con modestly in terms of near-term cash flow, but may also improve its chances of working out a decent deal with the preferreds.

Neither the credit facility or asset sales are likely to help Mid-Con deal with its preferred units.

The reason is that a solid price for mature assets would be 4.0x EBITDAX right now, and Mid-Con's debt plus preferred units are close to 4.0x EBITDAX at $60 oil.

Mid-Con Energy Partners is unlikely to be able to significantly improve its situation via asset sales.

There have been some suggestions that Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) can improve its situation via asset sales. However, I don't believe that asset sales can meaningfully improve its situation, at least not with current valuation multiples for mature assets. Getting 4.0x EBITDAX (at $60 WTI oil) would be a pretty decent price for those assets, but with Mid-Con's debt plus preferred units adding up to around 3.9x EBITDAX at $60 WTI oil (and excluding hedges), a sale of an asset at 4.0x EBITDAX would not materially help Mid-Con.

2020 Outlook At $60 WTI Oil

Mid-Con's financials should improve a bit with WTI strip getting closer to $60 for 2020. Due to its substantial hedges though, a $5 change in oil prices only moves its 2020 cash flow by around $2 million. The strip for 2021 is currently much lower at around $54.

For 2020, I have been assuming that Mid-Con averages 3,700 BOEPD in average production (90% oil). This is a similar oil percentage to its Q3 2019 production and involves a 4% production increase over Q3 2019 levels.

Mid-Con received approximately $4 less than WTI for its oil in Q3 2019, and I am going to assume a similar differential for 2020. Thus at $60 WTI, Mid-Con would realize approximately $56 per barrel for its oil production. Mid-Con is estimated to realize around $2 per Mcf for its natural gas. It realized $1.87 per Mcf over the first three quarters of 2019, and natural gas strip prices are lower in 2020. Mid-Con reports two-stream production though, so stronger NGL prices may help it realize $2 per Mcf in 2020 even with the weaker natural gas prices.

Mid-Con's 2020 hedges have around $3 million in negative value at $60 WTI oil as it has approximately 58% of its projected 2020 oil production hedged at $55.81 WTI oil.

Thus after hedges, Mid-Con would be expected to generate $66.7 million in revenue in 2020 at $60 WTI oil.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,215,450 $56.00 $68.1 Natural Gas 810,300 $2.00 $1.6 Hedge Value -$3.0 Total $66.7

I have assumed that Mid-Con's lease operating expenses average around $23 per BOE in 2020. This may be slightly favorable to Mid-Con as its lease operating expenses have averaged above $23 per BOE in each of the two full quarters since its March acquisitions and divestitures.

This would result in Mid-Con delivering $24.2 million EBITDA in 2020 including hedges and $27.2 million excluding hedges. With an $11 million capex budget, it would end up with $60 million in cash expenditures, leaving approximately $6.7 million for debt reduction, leaving Mid-Con with around $60 million in debt at the end of 2020.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $31.1 Production Taxes $5.9 Cash G&A $5.5 Interest Expense $3.3 Preferred Distributions $3.2 Capital Expenditures $11.0 Total $60.0

Borrowing Cap

With the borrowing cap of $85 million equal to approximately 3.5x Mid-Con's EBITDAX (including hedges) at $60 WTI oil, $85 million is likely to be Mid-Con's borrowing limit. It can only borrow above $85 million if its debt to EBITDAX is 3.0x or below.

If WTI oil averages $68 over the four-quarters ending Q2 2021 (with 2021 having less hedges), Mid-Con would generate around $30 million EBITDAX after hedges with 3,700 BOEPD in production, which would then support up to $90 million in borrowings.

An average of $60 WTI oil continuing into 2021 may allow Mid-Con to reduce its credit facility borrowings to $56 million by the time its preferred units are scheduled to be redeemed. An average of $68 WTI oil in 2020 and 2021 may allow Mid-Con to reduce its borrowings to around $49 million by that time. That would theoretically give it enough room to redeem the $40 million in preferred units with its credit facility. However, this is unlikely to happen with the credit facility maturity occurring prior to the preferred units redemption date and nearly no liquidity remaining on the credit facility in this scenario.

Asset Sales

Asset sales are not likely to be a panacea for Mid-Con's challenges given the relatively modest values mature E&P assets are getting these days. If Mid-Con sells $40 million in assets at a multiple of 4.0x EBITDAX at $60 WTI oil, that would reduce its 2020 EBITDAX to $14.2 million after hedges. That would support $49.7 million in borrowings with Mid-Con's credit facility leverage covenant stepping down to 3.5x in a few quarters.

Mid-Con would be able to pay down its credit facility to $27 million at the start of 2020 with $40 million in proceeds, helping reduce its interest costs. Assuming that capex would now be $7 million (a proportional reduction), the asset sale would result in its 2020 positive cash flow being around $3 million in this scenario. That would bring its credit facility debt down to $24 million at the end of 2020, leaving its debt plus preferred units equal to 3.7x unhedged EBITDAX or 4.5x EBITDAX with hedges.

The same asset sale at 5.0x EBITDAX would bring its credit facility debt down to around $13.5 million at the end of 2020. This would leave Mid-Con's debt plus preferred units equal to 3.1x unhedged EBITDAX and 3.8x EBITDAX with hedges.

Conclusion

Even if Mid-Con can fetch a strong price for some of its assets, an asset sale would not be able to solve its issues. A sale of assets representing around 35% to 40% of its total EBITDAX may still not reduce its leverage enough at $60 oil to be able to redeem the preferred units using its credit facility. It seems doubtful that the credit facility lenders would extend the credit facility maturity further without the preferred units being dealt with another way first.

Thus Mid-Con will still likely need to deal with its preferred units in a way that doesn't involve its credit facility or asset sales. Oil at $60 or $65 would still leave it quite highly leveraged, although sustained higher oil prices would probably improve the chances of a deal being worked out with the preferreds at least.

