XOUT: Kicks Out The Losers And Keeps The Winners

We wanted to take the opportunity to rebut some of the points made in a recent Seeking Alpha article about the GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF.

Countering the Skeptics

Understandably, with any new ETF product launch, especially an approach that claims to outperform the broad market index, there is a fair amount of skepticism.

D.M. Martins Research recently published an article entitled "XOUT: Skeptical About Alpha Generation Potential" in response to the Animal Spirits Podcast from December 2, 2019. As one of the index's creators, we wanted to take a moment to rebut some of the points in the research note.

XOUT's ETF (XOUT) investment approach to eliminate the losers from the broad market index and hold only the top 250 each quarter that fare the best from a disruption standpoint is a simple and intuitive response to two well-known facts in the investment ecosystem:

passive funds contribute to dominate asset management flows, and technological disruption is one of the most significant forward-facing risks for both companies and investors.

The research note suggests that XOUT's model just owns expensive stocks. To clarify, the model is focused on characteristics such as revenue growth, hiring growth, how a company is investing its assets and resources, sell-side sentiment, and management performance, but only focuses on what to exclude, not include. The model process behind XOUT is quite different and unique as it is focused specifically on identifying and eliminating companies that demonstrate characteristics that make them prone to disruption.

Challenging Sector and Industry Classifications

XOUT's investment process is sector and industry agnostic. Indeed, keeping up with the accelerating, exponential pace of technological change is also agnostic as it spans across all industries. Relative to the broad market, using the popular GICS sector classification system, the ETF is likely to overweight sectors such as Information Technology, Healthcare, Consumer Discretionary, and Communication Services. It may also overweight Financials in the future as most financial companies think of themselves as disruptive. However, D.M. Martins wrongly stated that XOUT is currently overweight financials as demonstrated in the relative sector weightings table below.

GICS Sector XOUTTR Index % Wt SP500 TR Index % Wt Difference Information Technology 31.49 22.70 8.79 Health Care 20.16 14.09 6.06 Consumer Discretionary 13.03 9.67 3.36 Communication Services 11.63 10.24 1.39 Materials 1.21 2.54 -1.33 Industrials 7.29 9.08 -1.80 Real Estate 0.26 2.89 -2.62 Energy 1.37 4.36 -2.99 Utilities 0.06 3.28 -3.22 Financials 9.97 13.40 -3.43 Consumer Staples 3.55 7.28 -3.73 Source: EQM Indexes, Bloomberg, as of 12/16/19

While the model does indeed favor companies that are growing relative to its peers, it is not targeting any specific sectors or industries. Furthermore, we would argue that traditional sector schemes, while helpful from a reporting standpoint, are becoming somewhat irrelevant.

Is Amazon (AMZN) a consumer discretionary retail company OR a technology company. It is easy to make the case either way. Technological disruption has blurred these lines and company distinctions and those making index sector classifications are having a hard time keeping up with the rapid change taking place right in front of us.

Defining Growth vs. Value

XOUT's model does indeed favor companies that are growing and consciously does not consider their valuation in a traditional sense. But it is not indiscriminately biased toward "hot sectors" and does care about value. Share buybacks, which are considered in the model, are a "valuation metric" signaling that the company believes their share price is not expensive. D.M. Martins may be correct that this ETF is not a value product, but we don't think that is right either, as the definition of value has changed. A key underpinning assumption of XOUT's investment approach is that traditional valuation measures such as P/E and Price-to-Book are not helpful or relevant in the face of technological disruption.

According to Ocean Tomo's Intangible Asset Market Value Study, more than 80% of the value of large cap companies consists of intangibles such as intellectual capital such as data, intellectual property, and brand. This intangible value is not being captured on the balance sheet.

Smart Beta Approach

We believe that excluding the losers and allowing the winners to stay in the portfolio is a smarter way to gain index exposure. While past performance is not a predictor of future returns, the backtested results that appear in our white paper beat the Broad US Large Cap equity market by approximately 300 basis points a year. Because most active approaches fail to beat the market and charge more than 60 bps, we argue that XOUT offers a reasonable value proposition.

While the ETF has only been trading since October 7th, year-to-date through 12/16/19, the XOUTTR Index is up 32.4% versus 29.8% for the S&P 500 TR Index.

That being said, the Index and the ETF that tracks it, does indeed have a market profile that is "growthier" and higher volatility than the broad market index. In backtests, the approach outperforms on the upside, but demonstrates slightly more downside in a market downturn. This seems in keeping with its bias for disruptive companies which tend to have higher market betas.

Conclusion

The idea of excluding losers in favor of a portfolio of winners is simple and unique. Investors appreciate that there are some companies in the broad market index, that you just DO NOT want to own. That is not to say that these companies are permanently in the penalty box. Market history is full of examples of companies reinventing themselves or successfully pivoting to better manage change and disruption. Every quarter the XOUT model reevaluates each company in the broad market universe. One of the advantages of an objective approach such as the quantitatively driven process utilized by XOUT is that it avoids personal bias and anchoring on the past. The XOUT model, for example, has not owned General Electric (GE) stock over the last 5 years, but the market did not begin to recognize GE as a stock market laggard until the beginning of 2017. That being said, should there be a sustained positive turnaround at GE, XOUT will no longer exclude the stock.

Hopefully, those looking at XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF for the first time will recognize that it is intuitively simple, and as a first mover, will illustrate why there is indeed a "smarter" way to gain broad US equity market exposure.

Additional Disclosure

EQM Indexes assisted in the creation of the XOUT U.S Large Cap Index (XOUTTR) tracked by the XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF. EQM Indexes receives compensation from XOUT Capital LLC for ongoing research and marketing support related to the Index. EQM Indexes does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment fund or other investment vehicle that is offered by third parties and that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. EQM Indexes makes no assurance that investment products based on the Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. EQM Indexes is not an investment advisor, and makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment fund or other investment vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment fund or other investment vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth on this website. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such fund or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such funds, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment fund or other vehicle. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by EQM Indexes to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice. It is not possible to invest in an index.

