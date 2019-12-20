mCloud Technologies: Investible Eye Catching Growth

Partnerships, acquisitions and product enhancement which escalated in 2019 have led the company to set lofty targets for fiscal 2020 and beyond.

Profitability will improve as expenses for 2020 will be much lower than for 2019.

I periodically review SEC filings searching for companies that have applied to uplist from the OTC to Nasdaq or the NYSE. From the group of uplisting companies that I find, I invest in companies that are fast growers and involved in a product targeting a large unpenetrated addressable market. I also utilize Seeking Alpha's search tool looking for the word "uplist" in press releases and conference calls. The latter method is how I found mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:MCLDF) (TSE:MCLD).

mCloud just completed a 10-1 reverse split in order to qualify for Nasdaq's stock price regulations. A press release indicates that the company is planning to start the coming new year with a Nasdaq listing and also intends to uplist in Canada from the TSX Venture market to the TSX.

The company is growing at jack rabbit speed, completing three acquisitions this year and reporting organic growth of over 160% in AssetCare revenue for the recently completed Q3. AssetCare is the company's lead product, designed to capture market share in newly developing markets.

Strategy

mCloud created a database of energy information compiled from studying 5,500 buildings over a ten year period and applied machine learning to develop the AssetCare platform. The platform is available in software as a service ("SaaS") subscriptions to commercial customers for monitoring energy assets such as HVAC units, wind turbines and process control systems. Internet of Things ("IoT") sensors collect data. The information is then sent to the cloud where Artificial Intelligence ("AI") is applied to optimize asset efficiency.

In 2019, mCloud completed its transition of AssetCare from the Google Cloud Platform to Microsoft Azure to improve security. Customers access AssetCare through the web, mobile devices and hand-free digital eyewear. The company has over 7,000 buildings under contract, each with multiple connected assets. Customers are charged on a per asset basis with most contracts ranging from three to five years, producing recurring revenue with a mid 70% profit margin.

Management identified market opportunities and then proceeded to add functions to AssetCare to address the identified opportunities through acquisitions and increased R&D, then entered new markets through partnerships and acquisitions and cross selling to newly acquired customers.

There have been seven acquisitions since 2017 with three of these being completed this year. In 2019, the company started new operations in China, Australia and Europe.

Management now expects that revenues will double, surpassing 70% growth in connected assets in the next fiscal year.

Acquisitions

The acquisitions have enhanced the capabilities of AssetCare, increasing the company's addressable market:

Agnity - secure mobile and video communication

FSA - smart algorithms for energy optimization

NGRAIN - AI powered energy assessment

Autopro - process automation solutions

CSA - 3D Digital twins

Fulcrum Automation - Access to the O&G industry.

The acquisitions also brought new customers and access to new industries:

"Within weeks of close, (of Autopro) the Company had already secured its first AssetCare deployment through this customer base, connecting six facilities representing numerous process assets and delivering new predictive maintenance capabilities to these facilities via AssetCare's SaaS model, with annual contracted revenues totaling $1 million across these facilities alone." (from the 3Q MD&A)

Autopro and Fulcrum gave mCloud access to the O&G industry which the company would not have been able to penetrate on its own. Fulcrum had been a partner with an exclusive three year contract worth a minimum of $5 million per year to provide AssetCare implementation in the O&G industry. This partnership had already resulted in a contract where the platform will connect workers through hands-free smart glasses.

Agnity gave mCloud access to the European telecom industry.

Partnerships

mCloud has expanded into new countries, particularly China, and new industries, particularly O&G, through partnerships. The following partnerships were all formed during 2019:

nine year AssetCare implementation with SCN at the Heiwado Shopping Center - the first of over 1,000 shopping centers across Greater China with over 40,000 connectable assets.

an agreement with Hubei Huayan, a smart building company to provide AssetCare in commercial buildings located in Hubei Providence, in Central China.

an agreement with Britwin to provide an option to add AssetCare for its customers in Europe that operate over 1,000 wind turbines.

a contract with Longyuan Wind Power Co. at their Pu Fa wind farm that is expected to expand to more wind farms. China is the world leader in wind power capacity. Longyuan is the largest wind energy producer in China and in Asia.

a contract to provide AssetCare for over 400 assets at the Telus company headquarters, won through mCloud's partnership with Cypress Envirosystems.

The partnership with Cypress could be very significant. According to the contract press release, "An estimated 70% of North America facilities are still using legacy pneumatic-based control systems, which prevents them from effectively using IoT based smart building solutions. The mCloud-Cypress combined offering will immediately enable powerful, IoT-cloud based smart-building monitoring solutions for the large legacy market."

Addressable Market

Smart buildings, where mCloud derives most of its income from, are not new but are still cutting edge. Technology advances in IoT and A.I. have paved the way for new solutions at reasonable prices to address rising energy prices and pollution concerns. The US Department of Energy reports that an estimated US $57 billion in annual energy costs for commercial building could be saved by improving energy efficiency in the US alone. "The global energy management system market size is expected to reach USD 117.83 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period" as forecasted by Globenewswire.

mCloud is among others who are first movers in bringing A.I. technology to the oil and gas industry. In the words of mCloud competitor C3.ai founder and CEO Tom Siebel, "Companies that adopt this technology will be the next Amazon and those that don't adopt will be the next Sears."

Wind energy accounted for just 6% of the total energy demand in the US for 2018. Wind is cheap but running a wind turbine isn't. It takes five to ten years to recoup the cost of a wind turbine with almost a quarter of the cost due to blade damage.

Recently wind turbine operators turned to using manually operated drones to inspect turbine blades and over the last three years compiled data which is now being used to deploy unmanned drone inspection and A.I. application such as offered by AssetCare to improve wind farm efficiency and drive down operating costs. According to a United Nations Environment report, wind farm production will increase 10 fold by 2050.

Management

Insiders own more than 40% of the shares and have vast experience in the energy and software industries as well as in mergers and acquisitions. Russ McMeekin, the co-founder, CEO and President, was previously involved with acquiring energy and software assets through his work with Energy Knowledge, another company he co-founded.

McMeekin had various positions at Honeywell International (HON) for 11 years, including President of Internet and Advanced Software worldwide. He also led Honeywell's Advanced Software Division in Asia Pacific, building satellite offices in India, Australia and Korea, and led a joint venture in China from 1992 to 1996.

Costantino ("Tino") Lanza is mCloud's Chief Growth Officer and co-founder. Previously he partnered with McMeekin at Energy Knowledge and was CEO of INOVx Solutions from 2006 to 2015. He is considered an expert in applying 3D technologies to improve the performance of assets.

Revenue Growth

The underlying theme in the company strategy is to grow AssetCare. The revenue picture supports that the company is achieving their stated goal.

Period Change Q3 2018 Revenue 3.6 Q3 2019 Revenue 9.5 164% 1st 9 mos. 2018 Revenue 9.2 1st 9 mos. 2019 Revenue 14.4 57% 2019 Expected Revenue 50 2020 Expected Revenue 70-80 <40%

Figures are in millions.

Source: 2019 Q3 MD&A

Revenue growth is coming from the acquisitions but more importantly, AssetCare is growing. Management guidance projects over 40,000 connected assets by the end of this fiscal year and 70,000 connected assets in 2020, a 75% year over year increase. Year over year, AssetCare revenue has increased 350% and is projected to account for no less than 40% of total revenues for this year and 50% of total expected 2020 revenue.

The increasing portion of revenue attributable to AssetCare increases the overall gross margin. AssetCare gross margins are about 75% while overall reported margins for this year are 63%.

Management is forecasting income of $11.5 million to $14 million for 2020. This is a significant pickup from the $.5 million in income for the first nine months of this year.

Valuation

I like to use the price to sales ratio for valuation of fast growing companies which are not yet profitable. Price to book might also be useful. According to CSIMarket, the average P/S is 4.05 and the average P/B ratio for the computer processing and cloud services industry is 5.45. These ratios are consistent with where the market is currently valuing mCloud shares but when we look at the industry average growth rate of 6%, it is apparent that mCloud is undervalued relative to its 50% growth rate and deserves richer multiples than its peer group.

Risks

The company reported cash as of September 30, 2019 of $2,562,593. There's likely going to be another capital raise which is how the company has been operating. Despite the tremendous growth the company is experiencing, some investors will choose to stay away due to the terms of the financing because they favor the creditor.

On July 11, the company completed a private placement offering of $23,492,800 aggregate principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at a price of C$100 per Debenture. The annual interest due on the debentures is 10%. The maturity date is May 31, 2022. The holder has the option of converting the debentures at $.50 per unit, just about 10% higher than the current market price. The consensus one year share price target for the three analysts covering this stock is double the debenture strike price. So, the debenture holders are getting a 10% return over three years as downside risk with an opportunity to also double their money or more should the analyst forecasts be accurate.

The downside risk is not the favorable terms to the creditor but that the company is dependent on its ability to raise capital and that they are paying a hefty price on shareholders' backs when they do a raise. There's a point where debt will kill any chance of profitability, which I don't see as the case here. I included a small section on the founder's profile above to highlight their vast experience is scaling a business, which along with the results that they've obtained gives me confidence in mCloud. Total debt of almost $27 million offset by $70 million to $80 million in high margin revenue looks workable to me despite the terms of the debentures.

Conclusions

Management has scaled mCloud's business by leveraging partnerships and acquisitions and by integrating acquired technologies into a unified platform named AssetCare. AssetCare's broadened capabilities have widened mCloud's addressable market which go hand in hand with access to the newly developed customer base from the acquisitions and partnerships.

The outlook for doubling revenue over the next year is very appetizing and will afford mCloud ample opportunity to attract new institutional investors after completing its uplisting.

All monetary information in this article is in Canadian denomination unless otherwise specified.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCLDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.