What Survives Cord Cutting?

Every year we publish one of our favorite ideas for the coming year. Last year our top pick was Westaim (OTCPK:WEDXF). The company has done fine, with a total return of about 15% this year. It continues to be a great value today. For 2020, we are turning our attention to a sector that is undergoing a tidal wave of change in the wake of cord cutting. Where can you find value today? One interesting place to go looking is in telecom, media and sports rights.

Chapter 1: An Intro Telecom, Media and Sports

For the past year, whenever someone has decried that the bull market has run forever and there’s nothing cheap out left to look at, I would always respond with, “I don’t think that’s true. Most of the legacy media stocks (FOX, etc.) are trading at 8x P/E or less. The car companies (GM, F, etc.) are trading for 5-6x EPS. Most mega-cap banks (WFC, JPM, GS) are trading for small premiums to book and 10-12x EPS. I’m not saying any of them are undervalued, but they are certainly cheap, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s value in one of those sectors somewhere. Either in a ‘baby thrown out with the bathwater’ situation (i.e., the whole of the legacy media sector is worthless, but one or two of the stocks within the sector is a gem) or just a whole sector has been discounted.”

The overall objective of this piece is simple: I want to walk through my thoughts the overall media space several stocks/components. Remember one thing when reading this: I’m a buyside investor, and the general endpoint for when I research a stock is answering the question of "do I want to buy (or sell… or short) that stock?" Everything has a price. So, if you asked me what has a rosier future today between Netflix (NFLX) and ViacomCBS (VIAC) (VIACA), I would tell you Netflix. But ViacomCBS’s stock trades for a modest earnings multiple, while NFLX’s trades for a much larger number (Bloomberg tells me it's 100x P/E, though I think that includes some significant addbacks). If you ask me if I’d rather invest in ViacomCBS or NFLX at >100x, I think ViacomCBS is the better bet. If NFLX traded for 40x P/E and ViacomCBS traded for 8x, the decision would probably be different. So just remember: everything has a price, and the purpose of this series is to both walk through the media sector while keeping in mind the prices/valuation the market is currently offering.

Chapter 2: Cord Cutting: The Elephant in the Room

It’s impossible to talk about the media sector without having some view of cord cutting, and I find a lot of the non-media “expert” people I talk to don’t fully understand the dynamics of cord cutting, so I wanted to cover it here.

Cord cutting is, at its most basic, pretty simple: households who used to subscribe to the legacy cable video bundle are increasingly dropping that package and choosing to just buy broadband from their cable provider. For video, they’re choosing some combination of Netflix, free YouTube videos, or maybe some other DTC products (like Disney+, HBO Go, etc.).

The dynamics of cord cutting create a really vicious negative flywheel as it comes apart. The best way to show this is with a really simple model. Consider a world where there are just three channels: Sports, News, and Entertainment. Each channel costs $10/month/sub. The whole cable world consists of just 10 customers, and each customer gets value from each channel in a different way. So customer 1 values sports at $50/month, news at $12/month, and entertainment at $11/month. In total, the value is worth $73/month to him, yet he only pays $30/month, so he gets $43/month of value from the bundle. In contrast, customer 2 doesn’t care about sports, but he really likes news and entertainment ($26/month). The bundle is worth $52/month to him, yet he only pays $30/month, so he gets $22/month in value from the bundle. I’ve created a world with 10 hypothetical customers and 3 channels below (Some notes: The box shows what each customer values each channel at. The bottom bold is the total value that customers put on each channel; the right bold is how much each channel values the bundle in total. The cost is the cost of the bundle, and the right shows how much excess value each customer gets from the bundle. If it goes negative, the customer drops off).

Now let’s go to year two of the model. If you’re the sports channel, you look at this and say “woah, I’m delivering way more in value than I charge.” The next year, you’re going to go to the cable channel and demand they increase what they pay you, noting (rightfully) that you deliver $18/month/sub in value, more than any other package, and you only get paid $10/sub. Of course, news and entertainment are each going to argue that they deliver more in value than they get paid as well. An important point to note here: each channel is raising their price, but none of them are actually increasing the value they deliver!

Let’s pretend that, after some negotiation, sports is going to increase their fees to $12.25/month, while news goes to $10.50 and entertainment goes to $11. The total cost of the bundle is now $33.75/month…. but that’s above the value that customer 10 is willing to pay for the bundle (it’s only worth $31/month to him), so he’s going to drop out of the bundle. The cable system now only has 9 subscribers, but each of them pay $33.75/month. Our new hypothetical cable system is below.

Well that’s kind of interesting, right? Sports revenue is up nicely year over year despite losing 10% of their subs. Entertainment and news both saw revenue declines despite nice pricing power. That sets up for a strange year three, as each channel can go back to the cable channel and point out that they’re still delivering value well in excess of what they’re charging. Let’s say sports manages to negotiate an increase to $14/month, while news goes to $11 and entertainment to $12. The bundle now costs $37/month; customer 9 only valued it at $36/month, so he’s going to drop out. Our new system is below.

Sports managed to slightly grow their revenue in year 3, while the other two channels saw slight declines. You can probably see the issue now: the bundle is on the verge of unwinding. It’s in each channel’s individual best interest to try to raise pricing, but it will destroy the collective whole.

Just to play the story out, let’s say in the next round of negotiations sports goes to $16/month and news and entertainment get $0.50/month increases (to $11.50 and $12.50, respectively). The bundle now costs $40/month. Customer 7 and 8 drop out. Every channel reports mammoth declines in revenue, yet every channel can still go back to the cable companies and show that they are delivering a lot more in value than they are charging their customers. Notice that the excess value delivered by our news channel has actually increased year over year because the two subs they lost didn’t really care about news. Next year, News could rightfully demand an even larger increase per sub despite the fact they are not delivering any more value and doing so will help accelerate the blow-up of the bundle. The bundle has broken.

Obviously this is a super simplified example, but I think it illustrates the dynamics of the cable bundle pretty clearly. Each channel can (for the most part) claim they deliver more value than they charge, so each channel can rightfully get a price increase in each negotiation. However, the value delivered to customers of the bundle never changes, so as the overall bundle’s pricing increases it continues to price out marginal subs. Each channel is stuck raising prices just to try to maintain a flat revenue base, which causes the price of the bundle to rise even further and pushes even more people out.

In fact, if anything, this example painted too rosy a picture for the cable channels. The price of content across the board is rising: sports rights continue to generate huge premiums when they come to the market, and the cost to make premium content is exploding as Netflix and a host of other new competitors are willing to pay up for the best talent. So the cable channels face a rising cost base in the face of falling subscriber numbers. This problem is particularly acute for ESPN; in fact, I call it the ESPN problem internally. ESPN committed a huge amount to sports rights at a fixed cost (actually, likely rising as they have yearly pricing increases baked in). Say that ESPN committed $1B/year to the NFL. A few years ago, ~100m households subscribed to the payTV bundle (and basically all of them had ESPN), so the NFL cost ESPN ~$1/sub/year. Today the payTV bundle has something like 80-85m subs, and that number is dropping something like 6-8% every year. So today the NFL rights cost ESPN ~$1.25/year/sub, a 25% increase! What happens if in a few years we’ve dropped from 80m to 60M? It’s not hard to see a world where cost cutting has driven the cost per sub ESPN pays for sports rights to be twice as high as they projected. The only solution to the ESPN problem is to try to take more pricing, which further accelerates cord cutting.

The bottom line: for a whole host of reasons, the price of the bundle will continue to rise. However, the value of each individual channel doesn’t ever really change, so over time the bundle will continue to price out the marginal sub. As each sub gets priced out, each channel will have more incentive to try to raise their pricing to meet their cost burden, creating a negative flywheel that will eventually implode the TV bundle.

Chapter 3: The Networks (CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC), are they cheap or doomed?

The networks are what you generally think of when you think of TV: the big 4 networks of CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC. All are interesting, but from an investor’s standpoint the most interesting are FOX and CBS. Why? Well, NBC is owned by Comcast and a small-ish piece of Comcast’s overall value; similarly, ABC is owned by Disney and is a small piece of its overall value. Fox and CBS are major pieces of their publicly-traded companies, and so investors can more or less “bet” on them by buying their stocks. So, I’ll tilt a bit heavier towards those two.

Let’s start with a brief overview: the networks provide programming to their broadcast affiliates, this includes prime-time programming (think NCIS or The Good Place), as well as sports such as the NFL, national news, and late night shows (The Tonight Show). In most of the major metro markets (NYC, LA, Chicago, etc.), the networks also own their local broadcast affiliate, but that is a separate business that can be analyzed and valued separately.

Networks make their money from two places: advertising and reverse retransmission fees. A reverse retrans fee is the fee that an affiliate pays the network for their affiliation; for example, Nexstar might pay CBS $1/sub for the right to be a CBS affiliate/carry CBS programming. Why would Nexstar pay CBS? Because Nexstar gets $2/sub from the local cable company in retrans fees, and they’d get a heck of a lot less if they weren’t a CBS affiliate (note that I’m just using hypothetical numbers to make the math/visualization super easy).

The easiest reason to be bullish on the networks is that they get paid significantly less money on a per eyeball basis than most cable networks. The chart below shows the affiliate revenue per average subscriber. Note that the revenue includes every channel a parent company owns, so it is not apples to apples (i.e., Disney includes ESPN, ABC, Disney Channel, etc.). The two I want to focus on are AMC and CBS. Note: The CBS number shown in this chart should be closer to $2-3 per sub. Networks generally don’t make figuring out how much they get paid per sub easy.

Next, consider the ratings shown above: even ignoring major sports that CBS offers (and ignoring them is a huge task; CBS has the NFL, Masters, March Madness, SEC college football, etc.), CBS programming does multiples of the ratings of AMC. CBS’ least watched shows have more viewers than AMC’s blockbuster Walking Dead, and the viewership numbers get really skewed from there.

CBS made the point slightly differently in their CBS/Viacom investor presentations: the combined CBS/Via is responsible for 22% of viewing, but gets just 11% of affiliate/retrans share. That’s a huge opportunity going forward, and one that could be aided by the increase in D2C services. I’ll just show one simple example: CBS All access costs $5.99/month with ads, or $9.99 without ads. No cable company pays CBS even close to that much on a per subscriber basis, but I would guess a substantial minority of cable companies’ viewership watches CBS. If someone cuts the cord and signs up for CBS All Access, that’s a mammoth boost in revenue for CBS, even before factoring in that an All Access sub gives CBS a direct consumer relationship (tons more data) and allows CBS to increase their advertising inventory (they no longer need to give the cable company ad slots).

So the big bull thesis for the networks is pretty simple: they get paid a lot less on a per eyeball basis than anyone else, and if they can correct that over time their payments should go up. You can see lots of different avenues for them getting paid more: going D2C, skinny bundles (bundles of ~10 channels; because the skinny bundles lack legacy distributor’s pricing power, they generally pay higher fees), or simply running a blackout or two until distributors pay them more. (Note that this is a very similar argument to what DISCA makes; I’ll talk about DISCA in a different post but for a variety of reasons I like the argument more for CBS than DISCA. The main one is that I think a lot of DISCA’s programming can be easily replaced for free online (i.e., Food Network can be partly substituted with free YouTube videos, and it doesn’t take that much for personalities to launch their own food-oriented YouTube channels), but the same doesn’t hold for CBS).

That brings me to valuation and there are a few ways to look at CBS’ value. First, you could simply value the whole company; they look pretty cheap on those metrics.

You could also do a SOTP if you wanted to, but I won’t outline that here because I don’t think it changes things too much. If CBS sells off non-core assets, then the SOTP might be more relevant.

So if you are looking for an undervalued opportunity in the Media, I think CBS has a compelling valuation with several paths to create value, including the Viacom transaction.

If you are looking for an undervalued opportunity in the Media, I think CBS has a compelling valuation with several paths to create value, including the Viacom transaction.

Chapter 4: Sports Rights, RSNs, and ESPN

This brings me to one of my favorite topics, Sports, Sports Rights and the Regional Sports Networks (RSNs).

There are a few ways you can invest in sports rights in the public markets: you could go, buy a publicly-traded sports team (BATRA, MSG, MANU). You could buy a publicly-traded sport (FWONA; WWE). Or you can buy an RSN (MSGN is a pure play; SBGI is a hybrid RSN/local broadcaster). The networks (FOX, ABC) also have significant exposure to sports rights.

Personally, I’m bullish sports rights and bearish the current sports rights holders (RSNs, networks, etc.). My view is the sports rights are the most unique things out there: guaranteed to drive eyeballs and attention with huge passion. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about the internet, it’s that passion monetizes. You know what’s better than selling a blockbuster game for $60? Giving the game away for free, grabbing a massive audience that gets really passionate about it, and then monetizing that audience through advertisements or microtransactions. Sports is going to do gangbusters as they get more and more consumer data. My guess is that the sports leagues all eventually take their sports rights back and launch direct to consumer apps that they can monetize through hyper-targeted advertising and merchandise sales. Look at Disney+; 10m people signed up for it on its first day. Sure, it involved Disney making a massive near term investment to get the majority of their rights back, but it certainly looks like that bet is going to pay off. How many people would sign up day one if the NFL announced the only way to watch their games going forward would be through the NFL plus app? If the NFL suddenly had millions of subscribers with all of their personal information (plus an active credit card) downloaded in an app, how lucrative would the marketing opportunities be? Imagine them pitching your favorite teams jerseys right after they clinched a playoff spot. Opportunities for exclusive meet and greets with the star players. Season ticket marketing. Etc. It would be enormous, and we haven’t even discussed sports gambling yet….

So I think sports rights are going to be massively valuable going forward. However, I think all that values accrue to the sports franchises themselves, either because they do it directly (as mentioned above) or because other people compete furiously for the rights and the bidding wars drive the price up to where there’s limited economic value left for whoever wins the rights.

A particularly interesting dynamic here to think about is what happens if current sports rights holders go D2C (i.e. your local sports RSN drops out of the bundle and forces people to download their app to watch games / subscribe). Going D2C is a massive investment: huge upfront costs for tech and marketing spend, you need to acquire customers, etc. It’s most likely going to take ~5 years to hit breakeven (Disney+, for example, won’t be break-even until FY2024). I believe most RSN sports rights deals are in the 7-10 year range; there are certainly exceptions (MSGN spun with 20-year rights to the Knicks/Rangers, and SBGI has said the average of their RSN sports is ~11 years, though I question that number a bit (which speaks to how much I trust SBGI’s management!)), but I think 7-10 years is pretty standard for RSN rights (just to show three examples, the Hornets' recent deal was rumored to be 10 years, a prior Detroit team extension was for 10 years as well, and this article mentions Fox deals being for more than 5 years). If you sign a deal for 7-10 years and go D2C, your app is going to be hitting profitability just as your next rights renewal comes up, then the local sports team is going to have you over an absolute barrel in negotiations. Pay top dollar, or they’re going to pull their content and that app you just built is going to be borderline worthless. You might argue that 1) the investment is a sunk cost and 2) won’t the other bidders be wary that the same thing will happen to them if they steal the rights away? I’d respond that 1) true, it’s a sunk cost, but if you’re the manager who sunk that cost and it goes to zero, you lose your job, so you’re probably pushing as hard as you can to renew the rights, shareholder value and sunk costs be damned and 2) the sports team could just offer the next bidder 15-20 years to encourage them to bid hard and overcome their fears of having the rights pulled.

So I'm really bullish on the overall value of sports rights and believe the vast majority of that value accrues to the sports leagues / teams. That leaves me bearish the current rights holders. There are three very different companies I focus on when it comes to the current rights holders, but there is one company that I'm particularly bearish on: Sinclair (SBGI, a company I previously called "completely uninvestable").

Chapter 5: …

Now that we’ve set the stage with some background on media, telecom and sports, stay tuned for our Best Idea for 2020. I think it may surprise and wow you.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World.

