Worst performing stocks of the decade

The article reminds investors that the positive average returns for the index can be driven by the outperformers and hide pockets of weakness.

This article looks at the worst-performing stocks currently in the broad S&P 1500, and discusses some key themes that drove their negative returns.

The last 10 years featured the first decade without a domestic economic recession in the country's history, reducing corporate bankruptcies in the tail of the return distribution.

It was a strong decade for stocks, with average annualized returns of more than 13% for the S&P 500, but pockets of the market still lost investors serious money.

After investors struggled to make money in the 2000s amidst two historic market drawdowns, the 2010s have been quite the decade for stocks. This decade has marked the first full ten-year period in modern economic history without a recession. For the S&P 500, average annual returns for the S&P 500 averaged 13.5% with only 1 year of negative returns (2018).

With that type of performance, there was a lot of winners. In a recent article, the Best Performing Stocks of the Decade, I recounted the top performing stocks and the themes that drove outsized gains. This article's list looks at the opposite - the worst performing 50 stocks currently in the broad S&P 1500 Index. The S&P 1500 covers roughly 90% of the market capitalization of all U.S. stocks.

In this article, I am using the current constituents of the S&P 1500, which encompasses large cap S&P 500 (SPY) companies, mid-cap S&P 400 companies (MDY), and small-cap S&P 600 companies (IJR). To formulate this laggards list, I used the performance of current constituents since the turn of the decade. Companies that exited these indices over this ten-year period due to firm failure, or more benign reasons like M&A, are not included in this analysis. This article recounts the worst performing constituents that are still members of the S&P 1500 today, and these laggards are detailed in the table below.

Source: Bloomberg; return and market cap data as of 12/18/19 close

The 2010s may be remembered as the decade that saw the rise of the smart phone. It is perhaps not surprising then that the worst performing constituent in the S&P 1500 is a company, Frontier Communications (FTR), that provides wireline telephony services. Frontier is the only Communications company on the laggards list, hinting that the wireless part of the broader telecommunications market did quite well. Wireline competitor, Windstream, filed bankruptcy in February and is no longer in the index.

The biggest theme on this list is the pronounced prevalence of Energy (XLE) companies. Twenty of the fifty worst performing constituents are in the Energy space. Collectively, these firms represent 55% of the current market capitalization of these laggard firms. As seen below, domestic oil production (as measured by the Department of Energy in thousands of barrels per day) more than doubled over the decade.

Source: Bloomberg

Despite this tremendous performance S&P 500 Energy constituents have only averaged annualized returns of around 3%, including reinvested dividends, for the past decade. Smaller companies with weaker balance sheets fared much worse. The industry was in part a victim of its own success as new unconventional onshore plays in shale increased supply and pressed on prices, particularly in natural gas.

The most salient example of the transformation in oil and gas may be to hearken back to the 2008 election. Upstart Democratic candidate, Barack Obama, argued for windfall profits taxes on exploration and production companies with oil eclipsing $140/barrel that summer. Vice Presidential Republican running mate, Sarah Palin, exhorted "drill, baby, drill" in an appeal to appease regulatory restrictions on offshore drilling. The market made both parties wrong as lower commodity prices in the next decade dissipated "windfall" profits, and offshore drilling was waylaid by weak economics relative to onshore plays rather than by regulatory frictions. In the latter half of the decade, increasing concerns from environmentally conscious investors amidst an evolving public discourse on climate change darkened the outlook for the industry as the new decade dawns.

The next biggest theme on the laggards list would be the secular transformation of retail from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce. JC Penney (JCP), which once commanded a market capitalization of $20B pre-crisis, stands out as one of the canonical examples of the busts in department store stocks. Mall operator, CBL (CBL), was also on this laggards list.

Perhaps, a more salient example of the transformation of how consumers buy products would be the decline of Avon Products (AVP). Who needs direct selling agents for beauty products in an era where Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics has inked a deal with Ulta Beauty (ULTA) that values the brand at more than $1B? Avon, like J.C. Penney, has moved from a $20B valuation in a little more than a decade, and is now worth just about twice the value of a brand owned primarily by a 22-year old. It is startling that Ulta (ULTA) was on my Top 50 list of the decade and that Avon is in the Bottom 50. More startlingly is that a decade ago, Ms. Jenner was a pre-teen. Now she is the world's youngest self-made billionaire, driven in large part in a fundamental shift in how consumer products are sold. Avon and its 130-year history of selling beauty products around the globe may be eclipsed in the next decade by the Instagram-powered Kylie Cosmetics, which boasts around a dozen employees. Social media has also powered private direct marking brands like Rodan and Fields and Arbonne to hefty valuations. How consumers source goods has changed dramatically in the past decade, and nowhere is that more stark than in the beauty products space.

There are 1258 companies currently in the S&P 1500 that have return series that date at least to the end of 2009. Of those 1258 companies, 123 companies, or just under 10%, failed to make a positive total return over this period. The bottom performing quartile returned 7% or less over this 10-year period, a return that would have lagged owning long Treasuries (TLT), inclusive of reinvested coupons. The median return of these 1258 companies was 12.8%, which lagged the broader average of the S&P 500. In a very good decade for stocks, picking winners can be challenging. There was a tail detailed in this article that lost investor's most of their money; a quarter of stocks that lagged Treasuries; and a more than equal-weight chance that picking stocks lagged the broad market. Food for thought as the calendar turns to a new decade.

